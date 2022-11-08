ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

VIDEO: Utah Highway Patrol vehicle hit after slick roads leads to series of crashes

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person was injured and a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle damaged after a series of early morning crashes caused by slick roads Thursday in Taylorsville. Officials said that the cluster of accidents happened on Interstate 215 near Redwood Road at around 4:45 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in crashes when they spun off the road due to slick conditions, UHP said.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho

On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
PAYSON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy