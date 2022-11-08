Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kslnewsradio.com
Centerville teen hospitalized with multiple injuries after being hit by car
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A 16-year-old girl was walking to school when she was hit by a car and thrown around 50-60 feet, said police. Paul Childs, Centerville’s Police chief, said the teen sustained significant injuries after the accident that happened at 2025 N. Main Street. Childs said the...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
VIDEO: Utah Highway Patrol vehicle hit after slick roads leads to series of crashes
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person was injured and a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle damaged after a series of early morning crashes caused by slick roads Thursday in Taylorsville. Officials said that the cluster of accidents happened on Interstate 215 near Redwood Road at around 4:45 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in crashes when they spun off the road due to slick conditions, UHP said.
Man indicted after fatal Draper dump truck crash
The driver a dump truck that allegedly struck an SUV in Draper in November 2021, killing a woman, now faces multiple charges in court.
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile jail break reported in South Salt Lake, one nabbed, another at large.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles absconded from juvenile detention in South Salt Lake late Wednesday morning, with one recovered, the other still at large. The two females were in custody at a state juvenile facility at 177 Price Avenue when a fire...
KUTV
Centerville collision brings back painful memories for North Salt Lake family
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A North Salt Lake family is asking for more awareness after a teenage girl was critically injured in Centerville Wednesday. Police say the girl was in a crosswalk when she was struck by an 82-year-old driver. The girl is now in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center.
Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing Spanish Fork teenagers seen early Thursday in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — Two missing teenagers from Spanish Fork were spotted early Thursday morning in Salt Lake County, according to a social media post by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The UCSO says Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, were seen in the area of 1700...
PCPD asking for help in identifying hit-and-run suspect
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect from a hit-and-run incident that occurred on October 24. The suspect struck a man […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek help recovering historic items missing since 2013
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help recovering historic items missing for nearly a decade. The police museum items went missing on May 15, 2013 when they were displayed during an awards ceremony...
kslnewsradio.com
Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
KUTV
37-year-old man hospitalized in Salt Lake officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was transported with serious injuries after an officer-involved incident in a Salt Lake neighborhood, authorities stated. Multiple officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the Blue Koi apartments near 1700 South and 900 East on Tuesday, where the events culminated just before noon.
UDOT identified intensive potential alternatives to I-15 corridor
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at different alternatives to help traffic along I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Gephardt Daily
Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’
PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Police offer winter driving tips after Mother Nature knocks out traffic signals in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After Monday morning’s power outages, the Salt Lake City Police Department posted a video on winter driving amid such challenges. “Today, Mother Nature did a number on the power system and morning commute,” reads the noon post on...
Man, 37, shot by Salt Lake City Police after he allegedly pulled weapon
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) confirmed that a 37-year-old man was shot by officers after he reached for a gun shortly after 11:30 a.m. this morning, Nov. 8, at a home near 1700 South and 900 East.
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
KSLTV
Lehi residents say goodbye to nearly 300 trees after city cites safety concerns
LEHI, Utah — Saying goodbye to the trees was difficult for Lehi resident Kari Burr. Her family has lived in the Olympic Park neighborhood for almost 20 years and enjoyed watching the trees mature and beautify the area. “Especially in the spring when they’re blossoming and in the fall...
