It’s not the party, it’s the after-party: Here’s where Tampa Bay candidates will celebrate Election Night

stpetecatalyst.com
Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas
St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
All the Tampa Bay winners from Florida's 2022 midterm election
Michele Rayner, Kathy Castor among few Democratic wins in Florida election 2022
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsements for the 2022 election
You know, after you vote for Charlie Crist.
usf.edu
Florida's next governor will be celebrating in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night
By the end of Tuesday night's general election, Floridians will likely know who will lead them as governor. Whether it's incumbent Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, both will be in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night. DeSantis, who grew up in Pinellas County, plans...
floridapolitics.com
Faith in Florida’s final ‘Souls to the Polls’ push underway in Miami-Dade, St. Pete
‘We’re praying this last pitch will get all registered voters out to vote.’. Religious nonprofit Faith in Florida is making its final drive this election cycle to activate minority voters through events now underway in Miami-Dade County and St. Petersburg. The Orlando-headquartered group is holding two “Souls to the...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team Chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday, his office announced the launch...
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties
Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-aligned candidates elected to Pinellas County School Board
The Tampa Bay area experienced a historic red wave Tuesday night. The Pinellas County School Board will welcome two new, Ron DeSantis-aligned members after Tuesday night’s election — Stephanie Meyer and Dawn Peters. Peters took the District 3 seat with 52.06% of the vote. She faced Keesha Benson...
observernews.net
Busciglio award recounts last dairy farm in Hillsborough County
For 67 years the Busciglio family milked cows in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, back when the industry in Hillsborough County was growing and thriving, and for decades the end to local dairy farming was nowhere in sight. On Nov. 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, tribute was...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area
Counties in the Tampa Bay area have been monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole throughout the week as it approached the east coast of Florida. The storm made landfall early Thursday morning, and there are still ongoing closures in the area. Local officials have started to release information on closures, sandbags and...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis urges residents to be vigilant as Tropical Storm Nicole churns through Florida
Nicole brought beach erosion and heavy winds and rains to the east coast. Residents in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole should be cautious and heed warnings from emergency management officials and local authorities, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, as the storm continued to move through Florida on Thursday. “The wind...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Florida, Tampa Bay vote numbers ahead of Election Day 2022
Election day is on the horizon and early voting has ended. Here's the current balance of votes for Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota County voters renew penny sales tax by highest margin in state
The tax will stay in place until 2039 at least. A sales tax won renewal in Sarasota County with a massive level of support. Ultimately, almost 78% of voters supported renewing a penny sales tax in the county for an additional 15 years. The vote renews the tax until 2039. Had the vote failed, the tax would have expired in 2024.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in St. Petersburg, FL
The bright and charming city of St. Petersburg, or "St. Pete" as locals call it, is a city in Pinellas County in Florida. Enjoying an average of 361 days of clear, sunny skies each year, paired with a beautiful and glistening coastline, St. Petersburg is also called the “Sunshine City.”
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida's congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
