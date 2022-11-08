ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall University students in West Virginia feel ‘unsafe’ after nearby shooting

By Anna King
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There have been at least three shootings at the Premiere Pub and Grill in Huntington this year. This is less than a block away from Marshall University’s campus and now some university students say they don’t feel safe.

According to Huntington Police, 28-year-old Joseph Bryan, an employee at a local D.P. Dough was shot by a stray bullet after a shooting took place at the Premier Pub and Grill next door.

“It’s definitely frightening and it’s really just making us curious as to why that location and specifically multiple times – because it’s always there,” explained Marshall University student, Hannah Hanlon.

Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia

When the shooting happened, students received an alert from the university advising them to avoid this area and some students described the moment they got the alert as scary.

They also say with this bar being so close to campus – and this not being the first shooting here – they’re often afraid to be out.

“It’s definitely scary – especially for students that go out. I really don’t because of that. And especially because it’s so close to where I live – because I live in downtown and it’s just scary,” said Marshall University student, Sarah Wolford.

Another student, Rylee McDonald, says she can’t have friends visit her. “I have friends from other schools who are actually afraid to visit me here because of all the things that happen around here,” McDonald explained.

There have been two arrests made in connection to the shooting, but students say they hope more gets done.

