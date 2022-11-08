Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Nodoguro, Portland’s finest Japanese restaurant, has found a new home
Nodoguro, the “by-appointment-only” Japanese restaurant that closed its original Southeast Portland location during the pandemic, has found a new home, chef Ryan Roadhouse tells The Oregonian. The new Nodoguro will open on Thursday in a former events space tucked behind an upcoming Kerns neighborhood retail outlet for Eleusis,...
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
WWEEK
Anna Diem Returns With an Album That Combines Alt-Pop, Queer Pop and Soul
“Why do you do what you do?” That was the first thing Anna Diem said to me when I met her at an event for MusicPortland, a grassroots nonprofit that advocates for local music. I’d soon learn that speaking straight to the heart of the matter is what Diem is all about.
WWEEK
Where to Drink in Portland This Week
813 SW Alder St., abigailhallpdx.com. 5-11 pm Tuesday-Wednesday, 5 pm-midnight Thursday-Saturday. When Mariah Carey, aka the Queen of Christmas, says it’s time to start celebrating the Yuletide—whether or not we’ve had our Thanksgiving feast—you oughta listen. And what better way to get into the holiday spirit than by drinking cocktails inspired by the season? Abigail Hall’s beverage director, Derek Jacobi (formerly of New York’s Dead Rabbit and Black Tail), has created a new cocktail menu with some Christmaslike drinks, including a Brûleevardier (a take on crème brûlée) and Walnut Olivetto (a nod to lemon meringue pie).
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
WWEEK
You Can Find Portland’s Buried Treasure
Just a few decades ago, treasure hunting in the Pacific Northwest was a family pastime. Load the kids and the pickaxes into the station wagon and hightail it into the hills, seeking lost mines on any given Saturday. Trek out to Manzanita to look for the fabled Neahkahnie beeswax shipwreck. Or make a car camping trip out of it: Spend a few days digging in the Eastern Oregon desert for forgotten gold caches.
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
Kohr Explores: 75th anniversary Model Railroad Show
This Kohr Explores steps back in time – on a miniature scale.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Nov. 9-15, 2022)
After forceful performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Aminé Daniel, known mononymously as Aminé, brings his talents to the orchestral stage. As one of Portland’s most successful homegrown rappers, Aminé teams with the Oregon Symphony for a world premiere concert. Try and snag a much-sought-after ticket to see what the mind behind the six-time platinum “Caroline” can do with a full complement of classical music pros. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. $29-$95.
WWEEK
The Holiday Ale Festival Is Canceled for the Third Straight Year
Beer lovers who expected to ring in December with dozens of dark brews under the Pioneer Courthouse Square Christmas tree are in for some disappointment: The Holiday Ale Festival has pulled the plug once again. An announcement about the cancellation quietly went up on the event’s website, though nothing has...
Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with these 20 live music events
Portlanders looking to rekindle some pre-COVID holiday magic are in luck this year. With many pandemic restrictions lifted, holiday concerts are back in a big way. Are you ready to sing along with your mask off? Here are 20 chances to feel the magic and celebrate the season with music this year. Also, make sure you check before you actually take your mask off – rules vary by venue.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
WWEEK
Video Lounge Sissy Bar and Crush Bar’s Rebranded Coffee Shop, Opal’s, Round Out a New Trinity of Southeast Morrison Queer Bars.
Southeast Portland is now home to a block of queer bars just a short stroll from one of the city’s busier entertainment venues: Revolution Hall. Sissy Bar opened in June, right after the Portland Pride Festival wrapped up, just one storefront from its established gay neighbor, Crush Bar, and its new adjoining all-ages coffee shop, Opal’s Night & Day Cafe, which launched in February.
It’s freezin’ season: How you can protect your home this winter
"Your insurance policy obligates your insurer to pay for damage to your home or business from wind, theft, fire and other hazards – but most policies also have exclusions for damage that could have been avoided by routine maintenance," Brine said.
Flying Magazine
Inside the ‘Spruce Goose’
FLYING takes you on an inside tour of Howard Hughes' iconic Flying Boat, the largest seaplane ever built. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Those were the first words out of my mouth when I laid eyes on the Hughes Flying Boat, aka the Hercules, colloquially known as the Spruce Goose. Not terribly poetic, I know, but it was from the heart.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
WWEEK
TriMet’s Brand New Bendy Buses Are Already Breaking
On Sept. 18, TriMet’s launched a highly anticipated new $175 million bus line connecting Gresham with downtown Portland. It’s had a rough start. A few weeks after it launched, WW reported that due to a series of compromises, the new FX2 line isn’t always faster than the route it replaced—despite eliminating dozens of stops.
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
