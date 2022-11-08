ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Where to Drink in Portland This Week

813 SW Alder St., abigailhallpdx.com. 5-11 pm Tuesday-Wednesday, 5 pm-midnight Thursday-Saturday. When Mariah Carey, aka the Queen of Christmas, says it’s time to start celebrating the Yuletide—whether or not we’ve had our Thanksgiving feast—you oughta listen. And what better way to get into the holiday spirit than by drinking cocktails inspired by the season? Abigail Hall’s beverage director, Derek Jacobi (formerly of New York’s Dead Rabbit and Black Tail), has created a new cocktail menu with some Christmaslike drinks, including a Brûleevardier (a take on crème brûlée) and Walnut Olivetto (a nod to lemon meringue pie).
The Oregonian

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
WWEEK

You Can Find Portland’s Buried Treasure

Just a few decades ago, treasure hunting in the Pacific Northwest was a family pastime. Load the kids and the pickaxes into the station wagon and hightail it into the hills, seeking lost mines on any given Saturday. Trek out to Manzanita to look for the fabled Neahkahnie beeswax shipwreck. Or make a car camping trip out of it: Spend a few days digging in the Eastern Oregon desert for forgotten gold caches.
KGW

The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Nov. 9-15, 2022)

After forceful performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Aminé Daniel, known mononymously as Aminé, brings his talents to the orchestral stage. As one of Portland’s most successful homegrown rappers, Aminé teams with the Oregon Symphony for a world premiere concert. Try and snag a much-sought-after ticket to see what the mind behind the six-time platinum “Caroline” can do with a full complement of classical music pros. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. $29-$95.
WWEEK

The Holiday Ale Festival Is Canceled for the Third Straight Year

Beer lovers who expected to ring in December with dozens of dark brews under the Pioneer Courthouse Square Christmas tree are in for some disappointment: The Holiday Ale Festival has pulled the plug once again. An announcement about the cancellation quietly went up on the event’s website, though nothing has...
The Oregonian

Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with these 20 live music events

Portlanders looking to rekindle some pre-COVID holiday magic are in luck this year. With many pandemic restrictions lifted, holiday concerts are back in a big way. Are you ready to sing along with your mask off? Here are 20 chances to feel the magic and celebrate the season with music this year. Also, make sure you check before you actually take your mask off – rules vary by venue.
WWEEK

Video Lounge Sissy Bar and Crush Bar’s Rebranded Coffee Shop, Opal’s, Round Out a New Trinity of Southeast Morrison Queer Bars.

Southeast Portland is now home to a block of queer bars just a short stroll from one of the city’s busier entertainment venues: Revolution Hall. Sissy Bar opened in June, right after the Portland Pride Festival wrapped up, just one storefront from its established gay neighbor, Crush Bar, and its new adjoining all-ages coffee shop, Opal’s Night & Day Cafe, which launched in February.
Flying Magazine

Inside the ‘Spruce Goose’

FLYING takes you on an inside tour of Howard Hughes' iconic Flying Boat, the largest seaplane ever built. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Those were the first words out of my mouth when I laid eyes on the Hughes Flying Boat, aka the Hercules, colloquially known as the Spruce Goose. Not terribly poetic, I know, but it was from the heart.
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
WWEEK

TriMet’s Brand New Bendy Buses Are Already Breaking

On Sept. 18, TriMet’s launched a highly anticipated new $175 million bus line connecting Gresham with downtown Portland. It’s had a rough start. A few weeks after it launched, WW reported that due to a series of compromises, the new FX2 line isn’t always faster than the route it replaced—despite eliminating dozens of stops.
