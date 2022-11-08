All eyes on Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

ATLANTA — The two lead candidates in the state’s U.S. Senate race spent the day trying to shore up support.

Sen. Raphael Warnock hit the campaign trail in southern Georgia Monday, trying to shore up last-minute votes before Tuesday’s general election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He told voters he’s ready to represent all Georgians and do the work that needs to be done for the state, not for Washington, D.C. His message resonates with Courtney Bendford, who said she likes him in part because he is a preacher. “I like everything he stand for,” she said. “That’s who I’m going with.”

Herschel Walker had an evening rally in Cobb County outside a gun club in Kennesaw. He told the crowd he would cut spending and work to tighten up the 2nd Amendment. Voter Maxine Parker told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that she supports Walker and hopes a red wave of Republican candidates will sweep the elections. “I’m voting Republican up and down the ballot, and Warnock is just for Biden, everything Biden,” she said.

Political analyst Fred Hicks says he’s not surprised most polls say this race is too close to call. “It’s all about getting out the vote,” he said. “We call it ... ‘get out the vote’ in the campaign, and that’s what Herschel Walker has to do. He has to go find every single Republican vote that he can out there.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group