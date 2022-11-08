ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

$1 million lottery ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a winning $1 million ticket. The We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off was sold at Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George St. in West York. They will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania Dems retain 3 competative U.S. House seats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Breaking down the candidates for PA Lieutenant Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, voters will be presented with five candidates to choose to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Five additional candidates are hoping to serve alongside their running mates as Lieutenant Governor. Democrat Austin Davis is running alongside Josh Shapiro and promises to help promote policies key...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. Senate race | Fetterman vs. Oz

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Like the state's governor's race, Pennsylvania's senate race is one that's receiving nationwide attention; the outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the United States Senate. Thirty-five of 100 seats are up for election, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Advocating for female veterans | A New Chapter

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist David Lobach spoke with a veteran who advocates for more female representation in military and veteran affairs. Brigadier General Maureen Weigl was appointed as Pennsylvania's Deputy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy