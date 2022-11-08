Read full article on original website
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
What is working to combat human trafficking | The Truth About Trafficking in Central Pa.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Every so often, big arrests in cases make our local headlines as law enforcement agencies crack down on human trafficking in central Pennsylvania. However, human trafficking is a more frequent and urgent problem than portrayed in the media. "I think everybody wants to believe what...
How Pa. candidates plan to reduce crime and make communities safer
YORK, Pa. — Tavon Parker of York runs a mentorship organization called the Advantage Program. The program teaches local youth about important issues like personal finance and the importance of voting, and exposes them to experiences outside of the city. Parker, though, wasn’t always a role model. “I...
Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that...
State Police warn that burglars appear to be targeting Asian business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning Asian business owners to be on high alert. PSP said that they are currently investigating a series of burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners. According to police, these thieves have stolen nearly a million dollars in cash and jewelry from...
How long until some Pa. Election Results are revealed?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It could take a few days to find out which party will control Congress, similar to what was seen in Pennsylvania in both 2020 & 2021. Some races are expected to be close, and some states, including Pennsylvania, have already warned counting could take days to complete.
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a winning $1 million ticket. The We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off was sold at Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George St. in West York. They will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s...
Pennsylvania Dems retain 3 competative U.S. House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from...
Breaking down the candidates for PA Lieutenant Governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, voters will be presented with five candidates to choose to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Five additional candidates are hoping to serve alongside their running mates as Lieutenant Governor. Democrat Austin Davis is running alongside Josh Shapiro and promises to help promote policies key...
Pa. Senate race | Fetterman vs. Oz
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Like the state's governor's race, Pennsylvania's senate race is one that's receiving nationwide attention; the outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the United States Senate. Thirty-five of 100 seats are up for election, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority,...
Confusion persists around incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
Advocating for female veterans | A New Chapter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist David Lobach spoke with a veteran who advocates for more female representation in military and veteran affairs. Brigadier General Maureen Weigl was appointed as Pennsylvania's Deputy...
No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
Spanish-speaking voters make their way to the polls to cast their ballots
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvanians are making their way to the polls, including Spanish-speaking voters, some of whom are voting for the first time. “[It's] my first-time voting, I’m very excited," said Yoseny Aracena. Aracena became a U.S citizen last year, one of the things she was looking...
Rep. Lloyd Smucker wins race for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R ) has won a second consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 11th Congressional District, according to the AP projection. Smucker was first elected to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District in 2016. Prior to joining Congress, Smucker was a...
Lyft offers 50 percent discount on rides to the voting booth on Tuesday
YORK, Pa. — If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, Lyft has got you covered. The ride-sharing service said Monday it is offering a 50 percent discount on all rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Just pre-load the code VOTE22 before Election Day...
