Chaos and confusion: As a window opens for legal abortion in Arizona, providers ride emotional roller coaster alongside patients

Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe
ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become “far more important” in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Fonda is in Atlanta to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential with a birthday fundraiser. She told The Associated Press that one of the organization’s growing areas of focus is adolescent boys and reaching them through trusted messengers in their communities.
KEYT
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are pivoting to a second and decisive round of their Senate race in Georgia. That’s while party leaders and donors around the country begin gearing up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the Senate for the next two years. With votes still being counted Thursday in Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada, the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia could either determine majority control — as the state’s twin runoffs did in 2021 — or further pad one party’s advantage. But neither Republicans nor Democrats were waiting for the Western states’ results to begin raising big money.
Democrats struggle to shore up key line of abortion defense — the courts
Their loss of state supreme court races in Ohio and North Carolina could imperil the future of the procedure in two of the country’s most populous states
POLITICO
The One Race That Shows How Democrats Beat the Red Wave
The Michigan Democrat had been targeted by the GOP, but she beat them by stealing away some of their own weary voters.
KEYT
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states’ constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception “for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KEYT
Female governors will break a record in 2023
The US will have a record number of female governors in 2023. Still, the record-setting number — 12 — will represent a small fraction of the top executives across the 50 states. The previous record of nine female governors serving concurrently was set in 2004, according to the...
Comments / 0