WLBT
Mayor wanted state of emergency extended to staff water plants, address vulnerabilities, letter reveals
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the governor last month he was worried that without an extension of the federal emergency declaration, the city would not be able to prevent another weather-related water crisis. In an October 13 letter, the mayor reached out to Gov. Tate...
WAPT
Water line break leads to low pressure in areas of Jackson, including JSU
JACKSON, Miss. — A water line break is causing low water pressure in areas of Jackson. City officials said Thursday that some areas of Jackson State University and parts of south and central Jackson are affected. JSU canceled its Veterans Day Program that was scheduled for Thursday as a result of low water pressure issues on campus.
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WLBT
Lumumba pleads for president’s help as state emergency over water winds down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is pleading for federal help for Jackson’s beleaguered water system, just days before the state’s emergency declaration is set to expire. In a November 3 letter to President Joe Biden, the mayor implored him for help, citing Gov. Tate...
WLBT
‘They weren’t lost’: Hinds election commissioner responds to accusations on precinct-counting delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a Hinds County election commissioner blamed another for delays in counting precincts on election night, the elected official targeted by those accusations calls them ‘false’ and the result of a ‘personal grudge’. District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson took...
WLBT
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
WAPT
Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on...
WAPT
Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
Menasha Packaging expands operations in Pelahatchie
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Menasha Packaging will expand operations in Pelahatchie. The project is a $79 million corporate investment and will create 21 jobs. “The company’s decision to invest more capital and create more jobs in Mississippi is a testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and the hard-working people who live here,” said Governor Tate […]
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WLBT
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night. This according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton. Officials were seen scrambling Tuesday as they worked to locate all the thumb drives that contain the ballots casted. They’re confident...
WKRG
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
WJTV.com
Man to be sentenced for defrauding Jackson area homeowners’ associations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sentencing for the man accused of defrauding homeowners’ associations in the Jackson-metro area will be held on December 14, 2022. The Northside Sun reported David Luke Lane will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson. He pled guilty to...
Vicksburg Post
ELECTION UPDATE: Pratt, Smith hold lead in VWSD School Board Trustee races
Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and unofficial results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board Trustee races are in. Below are the results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, with all precincts in both Districts 1 and 5 reporting. District 1 School Board Trustee:. Bryan...
Madison County Journal
Comcast fail leads county broadband in limbo
A $22 million project to bring broadband services to nearly 33,000 residents of northeast Madison County sits in limbo after internet service provider Comcast failed to submit a federal grant application in a timely manner, county officials said. “I am very disappointed in a company of that stature,” Paul Griffin,...
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
WLBT
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
