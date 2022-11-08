ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WAPT

Water line break leads to low pressure in areas of Jackson, including JSU

JACKSON, Miss. — A water line break is causing low water pressure in areas of Jackson. City officials said Thursday that some areas of Jackson State University and parts of south and central Jackson are affected. JSU canceled its Veterans Day Program that was scheduled for Thursday as a result of low water pressure issues on campus.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies

JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Menasha Packaging expands operations in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Menasha Packaging will expand operations in Pelahatchie. The project is a $79 million corporate investment and will create 21 jobs. “The company’s decision to invest more capital and create more jobs in Mississippi is a testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and the hard-working people who live here,” said Governor Tate […]
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Comcast fail leads county broadband in limbo

A $22 million project to bring broadband services to nearly 33,000 residents of northeast Madison County sits in limbo after internet service provider Comcast failed to submit a federal grant application in a timely manner, county officials said. “I am very disappointed in a company of that stature,” Paul Griffin,...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
Jackson, MS

