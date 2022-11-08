Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
How big was Gov. Youngkin's role at the polls?
NORFOLK, Va. — Following election night, Governor Glenn Youngkin said it’s time to look ahead. “I think it’s time for elected leaders to put the campaign behind now and get to work,” he stated. When it comes to Republican wins in Virginia, J. Miles Coleman with...
How does this year's voter turnout compare to previous midterm elections?
NORFOLK, Va. — According to the Virginia Department of Elections, nearly 950,000 people have voted absentee for the 2022 midterms in the Commonwealth as of Monday night. That is nearly three times the number of absentee ballots in the 2018 midterm election in Virginia. With all 11 of Virginia’s...
Financial improprieties investigation in Virginia, not just D.C.
While an investigation update from the D.C. attorney general on the Washington Commanders is set for today, we’re taking a look at a similar investigation in Virginia that a state lawmaker called “publicity crap.” WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
'He hadn't voted' | Virginia Beach man's vote reportedly counted before casting his ballot
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a tradition each Election Day for Rose Johnson and her husband, Kenny, to go to the polls early together and cast their ballots. "Every year, we go vote at six in the morning," said Rose Johnson. The tradition started as normally planned until Kenny...
Virginia's turbulent 2nd Congressional District
For years, there was stability in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. But more recently, we've seen a lot of turnover.
EXPLAINER: I live in Norfolk. Why can't I vote in the Luria, Kiggans race?
If you're a Norfolk resident who wants to vote for Elaine Luria or Jen Kiggans today, you won't be able to. Due to the results of the 2020 Census, redistricting was performed in many localities across the Commonwealth. As a result, the city of Norfolk is now completely in Congressional...
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
A “change” election for Virginia Beach: shifting dynamics on city council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A handful of retirements and the unseating of two incumbents likely mean an entirely different complexion on the Virginia Beach City Council. The results from Tuesday’s election will likely be certified in the coming weeks. “We feel like this is a ‘change’ election, not only...
We tried Virginia's same-day voter registration on Election Day. Here's how it went.
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: This story was written by Samuel Schaffer, a 13News Now digital reporter. Unlike many voters, I still hadn't registered to vote by the general election. I moved to Norfolk this summer, and while I place high importance on voting, things like adjusting to living...
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Do I need to bring my voter registration to the polls to vote in Virginia?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Election Day when voters are preparing to go to the polls, a few questions often pop up: What do I have to bring with me? Do I need to bring my voter registration? Do I have to bring an ID?. Here's a quick checklist...
Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race
NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
Virginia legislator proposes term limits for all General Assembly members
A delegate from Virginia Beach has proposed an amendment to the Virginia constitution that would place term limits on all members of the General Assembly.
