ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

How big was Gov. Youngkin's role at the polls?

NORFOLK, Va. — Following election night, Governor Glenn Youngkin said it’s time to look ahead. “I think it’s time for elected leaders to put the campaign behind now and get to work,” he stated. When it comes to Republican wins in Virginia, J. Miles Coleman with...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
13newsnow.com

Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy