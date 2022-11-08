Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Delicious tacos propel NJ family from home kitchen to restaurant during pandemic
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. - When Alex Lopez speaks of birria tacos as the specialty of the "house" at Tacos-is-Life-NJ restaurant in Woodland Park, New Jersey, she means that literally. When the pandemic struck two years ago, family bonding around the love of cooking evolved into the only way to survive.
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic
Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
greaterlongisland.com
Bango Bowls opening flagship Westbury store, looking to open 100 more
Bango Bowls, where “healthy shouldn’t taste this good,” is laying the foundation for massive growth across the Tri-State Area and beyond. The goal is 100 franchise locations by the end of 2025, the company just announced. The brand has an ambitious vision, and we’re not the only...
Astoria Resident Opens Italian Restaurant With Focus on Neo-Neapolitan Pizzas
A new restaurant that features neo-Neapolitan pizzas opened in Astoria Wednesday. Figlia, which is located at 23-02 31st Street, is owned by Astoria resident and restauranter Riccardo Dardha and offers a menu of neo-Neapolitan pizzas from a custom-built pizza oven, along with antipasti and housemade pastas. The restaurant is Dardha’s...
fox5ny.com
The origin of Tacos-Is-Life
An eatery called Tacos is Life just opened in Woodland Park, New Jersey. A family's journey in opening the restaurant seems almost meteoric. It all started as a home-based business at the dawn of the pandemic.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Fauna Restaurant, George Martin The Original, Revel Restaurant and Bar
We start at the beautiful Fauna Restaurant in West Hampton Beach.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
NEW YORK - New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot. More than 300 years ago, the Neapolitan’s created the pizza pie, and Ribalta owner Rosario Procino says fresh ingredients and lots of passion make his pizza a slice above the rest. "What we do here is we try to bring the authentic recipe from over 300 years ago by sourcing the right ingredients, using the right technique," Procino said.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Havana Central, Los Cebollines Grill, Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
At Havana Central in Roosevelt Field, you can get guava glazed ribs.
NBC New York
Family Dog Rescued After Falling 10 Feet Into Open Cesspool in Long Island Backyard
A Labrador retriever who fell into a cesspool was rescued by quick-thinking Long Island firefighters Wednesday night. The 3-year-old dog, named Duke, ran into the backyard of his home in Melville while the family cesspool was being pumped. He didn’t see the hole and fell in. Firefighters estimated he...
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
fox5ny.com
Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida. The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.
Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown
A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island. Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)
Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
longisland.com
Texas Chicken & Burgers Announces Lease Signing in Levittown, NY
Texas Chicken & Burgers has announced the signing of a long-term lease in the Levittown Mews Shopping Center in Levittown, NY. Texas Chicken & Burgers will be occupying approximately 1,500 square feet at Levittown Mews on Hempstead Turnpike (NY-24). Texas Chicken & Burgers is a fast casual restaurant serving Southern-style...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY
Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
Surveillance footage captures man breaking into West Babylon restaurant, stealing from tip jar
Owners of Alitalia Pizzeria & Restaurant say repairs will cost over $1,000.
longisland.com
Environmental Conservation Police Patrolling Suffolk for Out-of-Season Fishing
Recently, while patrolling near Robert Moses State Park, ECOs Perkins and Dickson checked a small fishing access site under the Captree Island Bridge and observed three individuals fishing along the rocky jetties using green crabs, a common bait for tautog/blackfish. During the ECOs’ inspection, which included a check of fishing...
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
Firefighters, police team up to rescue dog from cesspool in Melville
The incident happened Wednesday night at a home on Eastfield Lane.
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Full Circle At The New York Emmy’s: Two Oyster Bay families recognized
It was a win-win of a night for Oyster Bay. The New York Emmy Awards were held at the Marriott Marquis in Time Square on Oct. 8. And two news stories, “Restoring an 1834 Mansion in Oyster Bay” by Newsday and “David Carll’s Long Island Legacy” by WABC-TV, won Emmys in the historical and cultural category and were done on Oyster Bay families.
