NEW YORK - New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot. More than 300 years ago, the Neapolitan’s created the pizza pie, and Ribalta owner Rosario Procino says fresh ingredients and lots of passion make his pizza a slice above the rest. "What we do here is we try to bring the authentic recipe from over 300 years ago by sourcing the right ingredients, using the right technique," Procino said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO