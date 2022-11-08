ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

greaterlongisland.com

Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic

Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
MASTIC, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Bango Bowls opening flagship Westbury store, looking to open 100 more

Bango Bowls, where “healthy shouldn’t taste this good,” is laying the foundation for massive growth across the Tri-State Area and beyond. The goal is 100 franchise locations by the end of 2025, the company just announced. The brand has an ambitious vision, and we’re not the only...
WESTBURY, NY
fox5ny.com

The origin of Tacos-Is-Life

An eatery called Tacos is Life just opened in Woodland Park, New Jersey. A family's journey in opening the restaurant seems almost meteoric. It all started as a home-based business at the dawn of the pandemic.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot

NEW YORK - New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot. More than 300 years ago, the Neapolitan’s created the pizza pie, and Ribalta owner Rosario Procino says fresh ingredients and lots of passion make his pizza a slice above the rest. "What we do here is we try to bring the authentic recipe from over 300 years ago by sourcing the right ingredients, using the right technique," Procino said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts

NEW YORK - The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida. The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)

Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
longisland.com

Texas Chicken & Burgers Announces Lease Signing in Levittown, NY

Texas Chicken & Burgers has announced the signing of a long-term lease in the Levittown Mews Shopping Center in Levittown, NY. Texas Chicken & Burgers will be occupying approximately 1,500 square feet at Levittown Mews on Hempstead Turnpike (NY-24). Texas Chicken & Burgers is a fast casual restaurant serving Southern-style...
LEVITTOWN, NY
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY

Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
CALVERTON, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Full Circle At The New York Emmy’s: Two Oyster Bay families recognized

It was a win-win of a night for Oyster Bay. The New York Emmy Awards were held at the Marriott Marquis in Time Square on Oct. 8. And two news stories, “Restoring an 1834 Mansion in Oyster Bay” by Newsday and “David Carll’s Long Island Legacy” by WABC-TV, won Emmys in the historical and cultural category and were done on Oyster Bay families.
OYSTER BAY, NY

