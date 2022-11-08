Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Jimmy Butler’s monster game leads Miami Heat past Hornets, 117-112
The Miami Heat needed a win in the worst way coming into their Thursday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Entering with a record of 4-7, while facing off against the 3-9 Hornets, that would be a perfect opportunity to go about securing said win. And that’s just what they...
NBA insider says Lakers seem determined not to trade their first-round picks
NBA insider Shams Charania says the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t likely to make a big move with first-round draft picks to save their season. The Los Angeles Lakers are far from where they planned to be in 2022. They sit at 2-9 after 11 games. Russell Westbrook is apparently untradable. LeBron James is injured. Hope for the season is extremely low.
Crypto exchanges owning NBA arena naming rights is going super awesome
In the boom times a couple of years ago, crypto companies snatched up arena naming rights around the league. With many of these firms now in jeopardy, stadiums may be looking for some new sponsors. About a year ago, cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com, paid $700 million for the naming rights to...
