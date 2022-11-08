ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

jackie
3d ago

HEALEY’S A MARXISTS, SOCIALIST! Vote NO on all questions! VOTE RED, RED, RED AND USE BLUE BALL POINT PEN (CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED AND CHANGED)!!! VOTE ON OR AS CLOSE TO ELECTION DAY IF YOU MUST VOTE EARLY AND VOTE FOR AMERICANS FIRST CANDIDATES ONLY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙

bruins meat
3d ago

Healey is not good for Massachusetts

Thanh huỳnh
3d ago

please 🙏 🗳 for republican only ! vote 🗳 Red ⭕️!

WCVB

Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?

Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep

BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker signs $3.76 billion economic development bill; addresses economy, housing, immigrants, clean energy

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today signed a $3.76 billion spending plan that promotes economic development, health and human services, clean energy and resiliency, expands affordable housing production and invests in Massachusetts communities, businesses and workers. The legislation signed today includes funding for several proposals introduced by the Baker-Polito Administration in the FORWARD economic development bill filed in April and in multiple supplemental budget proposals, including the most recent proposal from August to close out Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
WORCESTER, MA

