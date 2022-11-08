Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
newschannel20.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
newschannel20.com
Police searching for hit and run suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with a hit and run. Officials say the hit and run happened at 6:32 a.m. on October 20 in the 2800 Block of E Clearlake Ave. in Springfield, IL. We're told the...
WAND TV
Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested
MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
Herald & Review
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
WAND TV
Bill Faber announces he will not be seeking re-election for city council
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Faber released the following statement on Thursday:. "We create a town strong by sharing governing responsibility with as many citizens as possible. Eight years is plenty of time for a member to serve on the council. Our town belongs to the many, not the few. Room must be made for other dedicated men and women to govern our town."
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
nowdecatur.com
Pre-filing for Mayor and City Council Positions to be Available November 21
November 9, 2022 – Nomination petitions for the office of Mayor and three City Council member positions may be filed in the office of the City Clerk, located on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center during regular business hours from Monday, November 21, at 8:00 a.m. through Monday, November 28, at 5:00 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
WAND TV
District 186 reaches agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
dailyeasternnews.com
Charleston’s running on Dunkin’
Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
WCIA
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Workforce Development Division, offering on the job training
Staying on top of your job skills is key to any career. That’s why one program wants to help employers and their employees do their best work. Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Workforce Development Division, joins us. Incumbent worker training (IWT) = We offer free training to upskill employees.
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
‘Proof is in the pudding’: Aetna plan appears to mirror existing retiree benefits with some notable changes
Carle Health deal to be finalized mid-December, should renew access to Christie Clinic SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives from Aetna and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) spent the morning after Election Day working to ease fears in a crowded room of retired state workers over the upcoming switch in their state-sponsored health […]
Illinois Football: 2023 4-star recruit keeping Illini alive for commitment
Illinois football finds themselves in a spot that we aren’t too familiar with as a program. The Illini are actually a winning football team. Despite losing a tough battle against Michigan State, Illinois is still 7-2 this season with a good chance of winning the Big Ten West and making the Big Ten Championship game.
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
wmay.com
CNN Sports Anchor, Springfield Native Fred Hickman Dies At 66
A veteran broadcaster who worked at Channel 20 in Springfield before gaining national fame on CNN and ESPN has died. Fred Hickman was a Springfield native and a Southeast High School graduate. After working in radio and TV locally, he became a popular co-anchor on the CNN show “Sports Tonight,” along with the late Nick Charles, who had also worked at Channel 20. Hickman would later join ESPN and was the first main anchor on the New York Yankees sports network called “YES.”
