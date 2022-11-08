ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Blakespear and Gunderson still tied 50/50 for District 38

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catherine Blakespear and Matt Gunderson remained neck-and-neck in the race for State Senate District #38 as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Ballots will continue to be counted for weeks following Nov. 8. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the results as they were updated...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races

Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Measure B Trash Tax remains a tossup as ballots are counted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Gloria to issue executive order to combat San Diego fentanyl crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaders are calling San Diego “Ground Zero” for the national fentanyl crisis. Overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans age 18-45. Four recent youth overdoses in University Heights killed a male and female victim and lead to community outrage. Mayor Gloria announced he will be issuing an executive order to deal with the crisis later this month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday at local San Diego pub

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is one of the most prominent military cities in the U.S. The Naval presence in San Diego County amounts to billions of dollars in ships, shipyards, bases and military housing. The city’s relationship with the Navy is likely why the Marine Corp’s 247th...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego high schoolers participate in National Signing Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of local students participated in National Signing Day at the Joan B Kroc Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10. By signing on to a university, young athletes and students around the county took the next step in their collegiate career. KUSI’s Allie Wagner, Paul Rudy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

