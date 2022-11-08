Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
Close Races: Levin, Blakespear Maintain Leads, Maienschein Now Trailing
The latest results in three close San Diego County races show Election Night outcomes unchanged in two cases, but flipping in a third. The California Secretary of State reported incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, slightly increased his lead over Republican Brian Maryott, the former mayor of San Clemente, amid a nationwide battle over control of Congress.
kusi.com
McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
kusi.com
Blakespear and Gunderson still tied 50/50 for District 38
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catherine Blakespear and Matt Gunderson remained neck-and-neck in the race for State Senate District #38 as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Ballots will continue to be counted for weeks following Nov. 8. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the results as they were updated...
kusi.com
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
kusi.com
Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races
Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
NBC San Diego
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
kusi.com
Measure B Trash Tax remains a tossup as ballots are counted
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday,...
kusi.com
Gloria to issue executive order to combat San Diego fentanyl crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaders are calling San Diego “Ground Zero” for the national fentanyl crisis. Overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans age 18-45. Four recent youth overdoses in University Heights killed a male and female victim and lead to community outrage. Mayor Gloria announced he will be issuing an executive order to deal with the crisis later this month.
KPBS
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
kusi.com
Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday at local San Diego pub
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is one of the most prominent military cities in the U.S. The Naval presence in San Diego County amounts to billions of dollars in ships, shipyards, bases and military housing. The city’s relationship with the Navy is likely why the Marine Corp’s 247th...
San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results | Martinez takes early lead over Hemmerling
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters will decide who will become the next person to lead the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The race is between Undersheriff and 30-year veteran of the department, Kelly Martinez, former Assistant City Attorney, and one-time police officer John Hemmerling. The race comes...
kusi.com
San Diego high schoolers participate in National Signing Day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of local students participated in National Signing Day at the Joan B Kroc Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10. By signing on to a university, young athletes and students around the county took the next step in their collegiate career. KUSI’s Allie Wagner, Paul Rudy...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
Where the results stand in the race for Mayor of National City
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The results are still coming in but National City could soon have a new mayor and whoever that is, that person will have to face several issues that have burdened the city. Issues that include the highest crime rate in the county, the effects of...
