NEW YORK -- It's Friday morning, which means the weekend is here. If you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered.Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined CBS News New York to share her list of events this weekend. We're expecting rain, so we have a few indoor activities. The first is a new pop-up gallery, featuring work by Ukrainian artists, and the proceeds will support humanitarian aid.The next event features sculptures made up with some unique materials. The final activity has an international flair. A Brooklyn venue is introducing New Yorkers to a French sport you can't find anywhere else. CLICK HERE for the full list, and watch her interview above for more information.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO