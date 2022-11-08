ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
5 On Your Side

16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Horseshoer’s truck and tools stolen

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Festus police are investigating the recent theft of a pickup truck that shut down a local horseshoer’s business. Ray Oliver is a farrier, someone who specializes in the care of the hooves of horses. But he can’t work after thieves stole his work truck and all his tools.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

