Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KMOV
South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body. “Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”
KMOV
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning. This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants. The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina,...
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
KMOV
FBI arrest Illinois woman for allegedly stealing more than $400k from bank
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former bank employee was arrested by the FBI Thursday after being accused of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha Cherry, 35, of Morrisonville, Ill. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Oct. 26 on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.
KMOV
Father & daughter die in North City house fire; family barely escapes and turns to community for help
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - For 22 years Tyranecia Jones called her grandmother’s house in the 5200 block of Von Phul Street home. Just before 11 p.m. Monday night, a fire destroyed the home and left the family with nothing. “I just feel lost because this is all I know,”...
KMOV
Kirkwood company sells anti-theft fogging systems that blind burglars with fog
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Kirkwood-based Density USA will install its first anti-theft fogging devices next week. Scott Bader founded the company after hearing the frustrations of businesses hit by burglars. “I got to thinking as well that there has to be a different way to stop people from stealing,...
KMOV
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. ‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey. Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. North Shore property owner offers to take down concrete barrier poured on Sunset Beach. Updated:...
Police investigating an assault in Webster Groves
Police are investigating an assault Wednesday in the Webster Groves area.
KMOV
1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
KMOV
Horseshoer’s truck and tools stolen
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Festus police are investigating the recent theft of a pickup truck that shut down a local horseshoer’s business. Ray Oliver is a farrier, someone who specializes in the care of the hooves of horses. But he can’t work after thieves stole his work truck and all his tools.
Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty
Trevor Scott Sparks ran a violent drug ring that sold more than 1,000 pounds of meth
KMOV
In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
Woman asks for help after fire kills family members
A St. Louis woman is asking for help and donations after a deadly fire Monday evening claimed the lives of her uncle and his daughter.
Barn fire in Fenton, Mo. Thursday morning
Another early Thursday morning fire heavily damaged a horse barn at the Sugar Creek Ranch south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.
Hazelwood homeowner frustrated over muddy mess on street
A Hazelwood homeowner has been dealing with a muddy mess on his street every time it downpours.
Comments / 2