NICE, France (AP) — A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart in a bitter French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean, its passengers and crew desperate for land. The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since Italy’s right-wing government refused to take in its passengers last month. The relatively liberal government of France said Thursday that it will take them but withdraw from a broader European Union mechanism for distributing migrants more evenly. The announcement fueled a broader rise in tensions between the otherwise-friendly neighbors. The fight appeared to end a deal approved in June to reduce the pressure on Mediterranean nations that receive most of the refugees, who tend to come from Africa, the Mideast, and South Asia.

21 HOURS AGO