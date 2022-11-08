Read full article on original website
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
KEYT
S Korea leader criticized for banning broadcaster from plane
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Journalist organizations say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attacked press freedoms when his office banned a TV broadcaster’s crew from the media pool traveling on his presidential plane this week for alleged bias in reporting. Yoon earlier accused MBC of damaging the country’s alliance with the United States after it released a video suggesting that he insulted U.S. Congress members. Yoon’s office told MBC it wouldn’t provide the broadcaster with “reporting assistance” in the president’s upcoming trips to Cambodia and Indonesia for meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Group of 20 leading rich and developing countries. The ban excludes MBC from in-flight briefings and other media opportunities.
KEYT
2nd Spaniard arrested in Iran amid protests; Italian freed
MADRID (AP) — Italy’s premier says an Italian woman arrested in Iran amid protests has been freed. Premier Giorgia Meloni announced the release of Alessia Piperno at a news conference Thursday. Spain’s foreign ministry earlier said a Spanish woman has been arrested in Iran, the second Spaniard in just over a month to be detained there amid mass unrest. The foreign ministry said Thursday that the Spanish Embassy in Tehran is following the case and is in touch with the family of 24-year-old Ana Baneira. It declined to provide further details. The embassy is also dealing with the case of a Spanish man who was trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he is believed to have been arrested in Iran early last month.
KEYT
Brazil armed forces’ report on election finds no fraud
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s defense ministry has released a report highlighting flaws in electoral systems and proposing improvements. But it contains nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. The report released Wednesday is the first comment by the military on the runoff election, which has drawn protests nationwide even as the transition has begun for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. Bolsonaro supporters have gathered outside military installations across Brazil calling for intervention by the armed forces to keep him in office. Bolsonaro’s less than two-point loss was the narrowest margin since Brazil’s 1985 return to democracy, but he hasn’t cried foul in the election.
KEYT
Report by Brazil’s military on election count cites no fraud
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A much-awaited report from the Brazilian military has highlighted flaws in the country’s electoral systems and proposed improvements. But it does not substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters, who continue to protest against his Oct. 30 defeat. The document released Wednesday is the first comment by the military on the runoff election, which has drawn protests nationwide even as the transition has begun for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. Bolsonaro supporters have gathered outside military installations across Brazil calling for intervention by the armed forces to keep him in office. Many political analysts say the report should curtail any serious attempt to discredit the electoral process.
KEYT
Human rights organization expresses concerns about American they say is trapped in Saudi Arabia
A human rights organization has spoken out about an American who they say remains trapped in Saudi Arabia. According to the Freedom Initiative, Carly Morris “remains trapped in Saudi Arabia due to a travel ban and under constant threat of rearrest.”. “Saudi authorities should immediately lift the travel ban...
KEYT
Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas wins Cervantes Prize
MADRID (AP) — Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas has been awarded the Cervantes Prize. It’s the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor and is awarded by Spain’s government. The 92-year-old Cadenas has published over 20 works of poetry and essays. The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes. Last year’s winner was Uruguayan poet Cristina Peri Rossi. The 125,000-euro ($126,000) award had alternated between Spanish and Latin American writers until recent years. Spain’s culture minister announced this year’s winner on Thursday.
KEYT
Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country’s southeast, even as the nation’s intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. Meanwhile, a top official in...
KEYT
France and Italy tense, deal to help asylum-seekers breaking
NICE, France (AP) — A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart in a bitter French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean, its passengers and crew desperate for land. The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since Italy’s right-wing government refused to take in its passengers last month. The relatively liberal government of France said Thursday that it will take them but withdraw from a broader European Union mechanism for distributing migrants more evenly. The announcement fueled a broader rise in tensions between the otherwise-friendly neighbors. The fight appeared to end a deal approved in June to reduce the pressure on Mediterranean nations that receive most of the refugees, who tend to come from Africa, the Mideast, and South Asia.
KEYT
Biden aims to assert American leadership abroad at UN climate summit and G20
It’s a story President Joe Biden tells at nearly every opportunity: last year, meeting his new counterparts at his first international summit, he proudly informed them, “America is back.”. “For how long?” one of them asked. As Biden departs this week for a weeklong around-the-world trip, the...
KEYT
Biden to meet Xi on Monday for first high-stakes sit-down with Chinese leader
President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping face-to-face on Monday, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and one that will offer a clarifying opportunity for the world’s most important bilateral relationship. “The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the...
KEYT
UN agency urges halt to Dominican deportation of Haitians
HAVANA (AP) — The U.N.’s chief human rights agency is calling on the Dominican Republic to halt rising deportations of Haitian migrants at a time of turmoil in their country. Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk said Thursday that armed violence and systematic rights violations in Haiti make it unsafe to return Haitians to their homeland. Gang warfare and political turmoil have fueled an exodus from Haiti, with migrants seeking refuge across the region. Dominican authorities say they deported 43,900 migrants between July and October. Most of them were Haitians. The U.S. also has continued to deport Haitians.
KEYT
Qatar unveils 6,000 cabin World Cup fan village near airport
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what’s available for the upcoming World Cup, which is just days away from starting. Journalists toured the cabins on Wednesday as desert winds kicked up sand. A metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store are at the 3.1 square-kilometer — about 1.1 square-mile — site that could in theory have as many as 12,000 people at it if booked at capacity.
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING — (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruption to the economy and society. The announcement came even as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other...
KEYT
Microsoft blames Russian military-linked hackers for ransomware attacks in Poland and Ukraine
Hackers linked to Russia’s military were very likely behind ransomware attacks last month on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organizations, Microsoft said Thursday. The revelation will raise concerns in Washington and European capitals that allies supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion could face greater cyber threats from Moscow.
A meltdown in Haiti is testing Biden’s diplomatic mojo
Other countries have helped the United States on crises from Afghanistan to Ukraine. But they’re leery of intervening in Haiti.
KEYT
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks. The first stop is the Cambodian capital where leaders from across the Indo-Pacific will...
KEYT
Russia’s top opposition figure loses fight over prison terms
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s most prominent opposition leader has lost another court fight to protest his prison conditions. A judge in the Vladimir regional city of Kovrov on Thursday dismissed Alexei Navalny’s protest against his confinement in a punishment cell. It’s at least the second time the court has rejected such a complaint from the dissident. Navalny, who appeared in court via video-call from prison, is serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian maximum-security 155 miles east of Moscow. He told the court: “I will never get out of the punishment cell! Make some decisions, otherwise I will live here forever!”
KEYT
Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation early Wednesday. A government official says the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured and there are reports of houses in multiple villages sustaining damage. Videos posted on social media showed villagers moving debris by hand. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a 5.7 magnitude with a depth of 11.2 miles and its epicenter 12 miles east of Dipayal. It was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 250 miles west of the epicenter.
