Asian economic chief says region needs 'investment,' not 'tensions' from US, China ahead of Biden visit
Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN Secretary-General, has urged the U.S. and China to work towards strong partnerships instead of making the region the focus for geopolitical rivalry.
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.” “We use a semi-automated content creation process linked to calendars that include national observances. In this instance, our internal review process was not properly followed, resulting in a non-approved notification being shared,” the company said in a statement Thursday.
European stocks held back by recession warnings
European stock markets on Friday failed to match soaring gains overnight in Asia and on Wall Street, as recession prospects offset a boost from slower US inflation. Asian equities closed sharply higher after a bumper session on Wall Street Thursday, as lower US inflation dimmed expectations of more aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
