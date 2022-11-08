Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson has conceded defeat to Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state. Anderson said Thursday she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state would be tough. She says voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached. She says that while many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough. Anderson has trailed Hobbs in votes since Tuesday night. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race. Democrat Steve Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who took a job in the Biden administration.
wcn247.com
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center says the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through Saturday. Nicole had spent Thursday cutting across central Florida after making landfall as a hurricane early that morning near Vero Beach. The brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area.
Comments / 0