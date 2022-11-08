ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

House, Senate 2022 midterm election results: Who will win each chamber?

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
 3 days ago

All 435 seats in the House are on the ballot in Tuesday's midterm elections as well as 35 seats in the Senate.

Both chambers are narrowly controlled by Democrats -- in the Senate, they only hold a majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties -- and Republican control in either would likely thwart much of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda . A GOP Senate would also change how easily Biden's could fill court vacancies and appoint some presidential officials.

Senate Election

FiveThirtyEight's assessment as of Monday shows Republicans favored to regain control of the House. Republicans need to pick up just five seats to win back the chamber.

The battle for the Senate is a toss-up, with FiveThirtyEight's forecast showing a dead heat between the two parties as of Monday. Control of the Senate could come down to just a handful of races in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

House Election

Biden and Democrats have sought to frame the election not as a referendum but as a choice between their policies and those of far-right "MAGA Republicans," including on restricting abortion.

The GOP has centered its message on high inflation and the economy, blaming the Biden administration for the rising prices while also highlighting anxieties over the southern border and crime.

The last ABC News/Washington Post survey before the midterms found economic discontent to be a major issue, with 80% of likely voters calling the economy a top issue in their vote for Congress and 77% saying the same about inflation.

Polls start to close on Election Day at 6 p.m. ET, but the nation may have to wait a few days before knowing the final results, as state election officials count mail-in and absentee ballots in the days or even weeks after Election Day.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

WISCONSIN STATE
WISCONSIN STATE
WISCONSIN STATE
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

