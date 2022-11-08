ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

07-25-33-37-38

(seven, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Comments / 0

