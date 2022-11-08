Joel Embiid back in lineup against Suns

Austin Krell: Joel Embiid WILL play tonight.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid returns from the flu and he leads the team to a win. He and the #Sixers react to the win at home. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/07/joe… via @SixersWire – 1:30 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid’s very serious (aka not serious) answer following tonight’s win over the Suns: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them, so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” – 11:27 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers with their most impressive win of season, a 100-88 victory over the Suns, who came into the game with a 7-2 record.

The 1/2 punch of Joel Embiid (33/10/5 on 8-21 shooting) and Georges Niang (21 on 7-11) led the way, with Tobias Harris chipping in with 21 as well. – 11:12 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid (before giving a serious answer about their defensive struggles and progress tonight) joked that the games before this one against Phoenix didn’t count toward his goal of being the No. 1 D:

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid was great in his return, but the stories of the night were Georges Niang and Paul Reed in a Sixers’ victory over the vaunted Phoenix Suns:

thepaintedlines.com/reed-niang-key… – 10:52 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris when asked about Joel Embiid after the win jokingly said: “Man, forget Joel. Tonight’s about Georges Niang!” #Sixers – 10:43 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Know he’s shooting well to start this year, but there’s some Joel Embiid to Ja Morant where you breath a sigh of relief when he pulls up from 3. – 10:28 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Joel Embiid came up big in his return from a three-game absence 🔔 pic.twitter.com/Fc0pZKkx41 – 10:22 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers beat Phoenix, 100-88. They are 5-6.

They shot 39 percent from the field. Was not pretty at all, but the Sixers kinda just needed a win any way they could get it.

Georges Niang: 21 points on 7-10 from deep

Joel Embiid: 33 points (16-16 FT!), 10 rebounds and 5 assists – 10:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 100, Suns 88. Sixers’ best win of the young season, getting out to a big lead and then pulling away late after Phoenix closed the gap. Embiid with 33-10-5 in his return. Harris with 21-7-6. Sixers shot just 38.8 percent from the floor but 26-of-31 from FT line. – 10:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Sixers are going to break a 6-game losing streak to the Suns tonight. Niang hit 7 threes. Embiid 33 and 10 in return. – 10:17 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid checked himself out right after this sequence pic.twitter.com/oMYXqbN1CN – 10:01 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Continue to be baffled by how open Georges Niang is at times. Him and Embiid just carrying the Sixers in the fourth. – 10:01 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Big stretch for the Sixers coming up. Embiid getting his mid-quarter break. Maxey is back in, but he’s 3-of-14 from the floor tonight (but has 6 assists). – 9:57 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The Georges Niang / Joel Embiid combo has been keeping the Sixers afloat here in the second half, as Niang is up to 15 points on 5-8 shooting, with all of his makes coming from 3. – 9:51 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Nice job by Joel Embiid to draw a couple of fouls to at least keep the Sixers ahead, but that’s a 19-point quarter with a ton of turnovers.

Sixers didn’t have to make this an ugly game, but here they are. Have not done a good job closing these games out so far this season. – 9:47 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

After 3 quarters, the Sixers once 19 point lead has been trimmed down to 5, 75-70. The Sixers scored just 19 points in the third.

Maxey with his worst game in a long time, shooting 3-14 from the field. Embiid’s up to 27, though, on 5-14 shooting (a perfect 16-16 from the line). – 9:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 75, Suns 70 at the end of the third. Sixers are shooting just 36.7 percent from the floor, but are 23-of-25 from the free throw line (Embiid is 16-of-16). Embiid has 27 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes. Harris with 16-7-4. – 9:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Paul Reed on the floor together. Let’s get weird. #Sixers – 9:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lee and Booker calling for replay as they believe Embiid tripped Lee.

No replay.

Lee hits FTs. #Suns down four late in 3rd. – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Late Phoenix surge cuts Sixers’ lead to 9 at half. The Sixers led by 19 earlier.

Embiid leads the way with 18/6 on 4-11 shooting, with Tobias adding in 13 on 5-11. Phoenix is shooting just 3-11 from 3-point range, as the Sixers usually shaky perimeter defense has held strong. – 9:02 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is 10 for 10 on free throws at halftime — same as the Suns.

Sixers have a 14-4 edge in fast-break points. Leading by nine, up as many as 19. – 9:01 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 56-47, at halftime.

Embiid: 18 PTS / 6 REB

Harris: 13 PTS / 3 AST

Maxey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST

Melton: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 BLK

Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB

Tucker: 4 REB – 9:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Cam Payne just threw one in from 80 feet, but was well after the buzzer sounded. Suns were down as many as 19 in this first half, but trail 56-47 at half. Devin Booker has 14 (on 11 shots) for Phoenix, while Joel Embiid has 18 and 6, and is a perfect 10-for-10 from the FT line. – 9:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 56, Suns 47. Sixers led by as many as 19 before the Suns closed the gap, but still probably the strongest half of the season for Philly. Embiid has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his return from illness. Harris with 13 points. – 9:00 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid went charging towards the Sixers bench to contest a Mikal Bridges 3, and Paul Reed, realizing Embiid wasn’t going to stop and was coming right at him, absolutely booked it off the bench to avoid getting tackled. – 8:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.

#Suns down 37-24 as Embiid has 14 points (8-of-8 FTs) – 8:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.

Ayton gets two back on other end. #Suns down 13. – 8:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense! – 8:29 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Great start for the 76ers, who are up 27-13 with 3:09 to go in the first. Tobias Harris is already up to 11 points, and Joel Embiid – who played right about 5 minutes in his first stint – already has 6/4, but clearly will need time to get his conditioning where it needs to be. – 8:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Former Sixer Dario Saric is getting set to check in for the Suns. Philly leads it 27-13 early with Joel Embiid having an impact with 6 and 4 rebounds. Tobias Harris has 11 points. #Sixers – 8:19 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid hits Tobias Harris over the top on a beautiful back-cut. Sixers up 14, Suns timeout. – 8:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.

And the backup center, at least to start, is Paul Reed. Makes sense, Phoenix is a heavy PNR team. But still a little surprised considering how the rotation has been going. – 8:12 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season

Sixers up 11-9 early, with Embiid’s 6 points leading the way – 8:11 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

BBall Paul is the first sub tonight, replacing Embiid. – 8:08 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers immediately go to Embiid, who rattles in a jumper over Ayton. – 8:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.

Joel Embiid is playing tonight.

#Suns #76ers – 7:34 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid will play tonight.

Starters: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid going through his routine ahead of Sixers-Suns: pic.twitter.com/j39qi2BFxK – 7:16 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here

• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?

• Lineup news for all 30 teams

• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes

• Picks/Q&A

Making sense of it all, now through tip!

📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”

Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not available tonight against Phoenix. Joel Embiid is questionable. – 6:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:58 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say Joel Embiid was a full participant in today’s shootaround but remains questionable to play tonight vs. the Suns. Doc Rivers said yesterday that he’s optimistic Embiid will play tonight. – 11:26 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Will Joel Embiid play? 3 questions entering #Suns–#76ers matchup to start four-game road trip (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:42 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers coach Doc Rivers on his team’s 4-6 start: “I think we could be two wins better, maybe. But I know we are going to be [better]….”

Sixers are happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from the flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:19 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid spent an extra 25 minutes following Sunday’s practice working on his cardio. The 76ers center, sidelined the past three games with the flu, participated in a 3-for-3, full-court scrimmage with members of the player development staff. It was part of his conditioning program. This came after Embiid participated in live scrimmaging at practice. “He looked good,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I mean listen, he had the flu and it’s hard. Your lungs are burning and he [still] looked pretty good.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 7, 2022