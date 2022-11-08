NBPA expects to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension?

Clutch Points: “I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.” NBPA VP Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving (via @Gary Washburn) pic.twitter.com/RMu3Qq2xwV

Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.

The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM

Vaughn looking for more offense down the stretch pulled Simmons after just 16 minutes. Harris has shot it pretty well tonight — but the Nets just don’t have a lot of offensive answers at the moment besides KD. Kyrie is out and Curry is really struggling to start the year. – 11:42 PM

Jaylen Brown expects #NBPA to fight conditions of Kyrie Irving’s #Nets ban. #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/07/nbp… via @nypostsports – 8:44 PM

“We know Kyrie to be a good person. He came back, he apologized, and whatever happens is gonna happen at this point.”

@Will Guillory and I spoke with half of the NBPA Executive Committee about Kyrie Irving’s future as a VP representing the players.

theathletic.com/3770434/?sourc… – 8:36 PM

Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/07/rep… – 8:32 PM

Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets will stick with the same lineup tonight vs. the #Mavericks and try to keep building some consistency. Adds he has not yet spoken with Kyrie Irving since the suspension. #NBA – 8:32 PM

Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement with Nets

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 7:27 PM

Jaylen Brown: Kyrie Irving ‘made a mistake,’ NBPA has issues with stipulations from #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/11/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:43 PM

Several reports hint at Brooklyn backing off of the Ime Udoka hiring amid severe uncertainty following Kyrie Irving’s suspension.

Several reports hint at Brooklyn backing off of Ime Udoka amid severe uncertainty following Kyrie Irving’s suspension.

Anonymous NBA GM to @Sam Amick: “I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again.”

“Kyrie was elected in 2020 & it was a 3-year term & that’s the extent of where we’re at with that.”

Will Kyrie Irving remain an NBPA VP after his suspension? We spoke with NBPA President CJ McCollum & other VPs about his future.

New w/ @Will Guillory theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 11:48 AM

Kyrie Irving’s suspension by the Nets has been settled, but what happens next with the prominent role he holds at the NBPA?

@Jared Weiss and I spoke to several members of the PA’s executive committee (including CJ McCollum) to find out what comes next theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 11:37 AM

. @Will Guillory and @Jared Weiss asked a number of NBPA exec board members one-on-one (including CJ McCollum) about the Kyrie situation.

Still trying to digest the answers, particularly this one.

https://t.co/f1rWea8un8 pic.twitter.com/h6ZGhf3z4Z – 11:31 AM

Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday, league sources say.

More to come soon: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:00 AM

ICYMI Friday/weekend: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie fallout, potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if Nets ever get there), Kyrie’s career so far (HOF case), + the fantastic + fun Cavs of Cleveland:

The Lakers have significant concerns about acquiring Kyrie Irving at any price and have not been focused on that idea this season per @Sam Amick.

“It’s quite clear that Laker Land is a highly unlikely, if not impossible, landing spot.” – 9:52 AM

ICYMI: #Nets‘ Cam Thomas proving value while filling in for Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2022/11/06/net… via @nypostsports – 9:22 AM

“My hope is that Kyrie is being sincere & this is the beginning of a positive path forward…This is a time to build bridges”

Mike Dube, who wore ‘FIGHT ANTI-SEMITISM’ shirt at Barclays, sees opportunity for growth, understanding after last week’s events: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 7:19 AM

Tonight on @fox5ny #SportsXtra, @JenXperience reports on the #JETS big WIN! @TermineRadio joins me for a serious conversation about the Kyrie Irving suspension, will he ever play for the #Nets again? Rangers lose, but everyone wins at #NYCMARATHON !!! pic.twitter.com/hhit2PYcQ6 – 10:04 PM

“First of all, we condemn any antisemitism or discrimination of any kind, any kind of hate speech. Kyrie went on his (Instagram) page and apologized. He had a proper apology, in my opinion,” Pelicans veteran and executive committee member Garrett Temple told The Athletic. “He’s been accountable for his actions. At the end of the day, we’re going to let it take its course. We’re going to make sure everybody knows we don’t stand for any hate speech at all, no matter which way it goes.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022

Vice president Malcolm Brogdon said it’s vital everyone on the EC reflects the values of the organization. “Absolutely, and we know Kyrie to be a good person,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “He came back, he apologized, and whatever happens is gonna happen at this point.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022

“I know Kyrie personally, I know that he’s not racist, I know that he’s not against any people,” McCollum said. “In general, he’s been a beacon of light and has continued to figure out ways to provide not only educational opportunities, but also resources for people from all walks of life.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022