Rockets 134, Magic 127: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (2-9) play against the Orlando Magic (9-9) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:15 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Houston Rockets 134, Orlando Magic 127 (Final)

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

11-5 on the @EstablishRunNBA props tonight. We’re on a heater (would’ve been 12-5 if RJ Hampton played).

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry scored 47 points, the 2nd-most in a NBA game this season, tonight versus Kings. Ja Morant had 49 points against Houston. Curry has 10 career games with 45+ points after turning 33 years old, the 2nd-most all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan (11). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/W3VtB2Huvy – 12:28 AM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR

The last regular season in which the Trail Blazers hit multiple game-winners with no time remaining was 2008-09: Nov. 6, 2008 vs. Houston and Feb. 8, 2009 vs. New York, both by Brandon Roy.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

1.3 second left, Sacramento down 3. Pretty sure Fox hit a moonball to win it for the Kings last game. Do they have any magic left? – 12:21 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 23 on the Lakers, 6:29 left. I see some Lakers fans leaving Vivint Arena.

Phoenix lost tonight, so the Jazz will own the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers will own the No. 14 seed, above only Houston. pic.twitter.com/pZQ09xBDic – 12:12 AM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

3️⃣0️⃣ had the magic touch tonight 🪄

3PM ties his career-high 📈 pic.twitter.com/7tPzvOmv3Y – 12:08 AM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

It’s a final: #Mavs 96, Nets 94. Luka had 36-6-6, Dorian scored 18 pts, Josh scored 16 pts, and Tim had 11 pts. Mavs have won 4 in a row and are 6-3 and will play in Orlando on Wednesday. – 12:05 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets 134, Magic 127: Houston snaps six-game losing streak ift.tt/BN83X56 – 11:18 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Houston 134, Orlando 127

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/MI9Ov26FiY – 10:54 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

White flag time. Raptors off tomorrow then start four games in six nights Wednesday at home against Houston in the Olajuwon Bowl! – 10:53 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Another one for the win column 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EoQr4GLcSx – 10:36 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

It was raining 3’s in the sunshine state ☔️

2️⃣4️⃣ three-pointers for the squad tonight! pic.twitter.com/30axIoKClq – 10:28 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Note from @ESPNStatsInfo:

All 5 Pacers starters each had 3+ 3-pointers. This is the 3rd time in league history a team had 5 starters each with 3 3-pointers.

The other instances:

– Hawks on March 3, 2021 vs Magic

– Nuggets on Feb. 15, 2018 vs Bucks – 10:18 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Watch @Jalen Green get HIS.

Highlights vs. Orlando ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nwA8RW5uNX – 10:08 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

respect 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7F6HFlhM7q – 10:05 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jalen Green with a season-high 34 PTS tonight 😮‍💨

12-18 FG

3 REB

3 AST

2 STL

Do your thing, JG. pic.twitter.com/FwjnLDaqHo – 9:59 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets get the dub at Magic, 134-127. @Jalen Green drops 34 (12-18 FG, 5-11 on 3s). @Kevin Porter w/ 17p, 11a, 8r. @Alperen Sengun w/ 20p, 10r – 9:58 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

KJ Martin was a FORCE in Orlando!

21 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST

@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/8kqUel1zUF – 9:49 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tonight’s 20-point, 10-rebound game was the 4th double-double for Alperen Sengun in his first 9 games this season. In 2021-22 season (rookie) he counted 12 double-doubles. #Rockets – 9:49 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Final: Rockets 134, Magic 127.

Rockets beat Magic despite Banchero’s 30 in battle of top draft picks orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:47 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Jalen Green and the Rockets prevail over Paolo Banchero’s Magic in a battle of the young stars 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EikRgKOzGw – 9:43 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

BIG DUB.

@ATT | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/iF4cXxCYoI – 9:43 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

gg @Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/YxjhdRBCWq – 9:41 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Final: Rockets 134, Magic 127

Paolo Banchero – 30 pts, 6 rebs, 4 asts, 2 stls

Franz Wagner – 23 pts, 5 rebs, 7 asts

Terrence Ross – 21 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts

Wendell Carter Jr. – 15 pts, 7 rebs

Jalen Suggs – 11 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts – 9:41 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Houston Rockets are back on the winning column. They defeated 134-127 the Magic in Orlando.

Another one all around game by Alperen Sengun

20 points

10 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals

1 block

6-14 FG

8-9 FT

#Rockets – 9:41 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 134, Magic 127. Snaps Rockets six-game losing streak. Green with 34, most for a Rockets player this season. Porter with 11 assists, most for a Rockets player. Rockets with season high points, assists (31,) 3s (24). – 9:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Green tonight:

34 PTS

12-18 FG

5-11 3P

The 10th 30-point game of his career. pic.twitter.com/VVcJlWoM20 – 9:40 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Final | Rockets 134, Magic 127

Green: 34 points

Martin: 21 points

Banchero: 30 points

F. Wagner: 23 points – 9:40 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Back to back 30-point performances for @Orlando Magic #1 pick Paolo Banchero.

He had 33 vs SAC two days ago.

He scored 30 vs HOU tonight – 9:40 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Paolo Banchero tonight:

30 PTS*

6 REB

4 AST

50% FG

12-14 FT

He becomes the 5th teenager in @NBAHistory

to have consecutive 30+ point games:

– LeBron James (2003)

– Devin Booker (2016)

– Luka Doncic (2019)

– Zion Williamson (2020)

(H/T @Sportradar) pic.twitter.com/TdEbKLgVXn – 9:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets will not start 1-16 for a second consecutive season. This is what we in the business call progress – 9:39 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

UP BY 7!

12.6 on the clock. – 9:39 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jalen Green with the quietest 32 points you’ll ever see tonight. On 12-for-18 shooting to boot. – 9:35 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Up by 4!

45.3 left on the ⏰ – 9:34 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.

He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.

Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:34 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Terrence Ross drains a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 4 with 45.3 seconds left. – 9:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Martin, a 68 % free throw shooter this season, hits 1 of 2. Rockets up 7, 1:39 left. – 9:31 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

two straight 30-point games for the rook pic.twitter.com/9LNPuc5FrC – 9:31 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero, with 30 points, is the third player in team history to record consecutive 30-point games (Shaq, Dennis Scott), per @Orlando Magic PR. – 9:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Second straight 30+ point game for Paolo Banchero. This guy is unreal! #MagicTogether – 9:29 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green:

32 points

3 assists

2 rebounds

1 steal

1 block

12-18 from the field

5-11 from 3-PT range

3-5 from the FT line – 9:28 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero appeared to land awkwardly on that last drive and was hobbled a bit. He tightened up his left shoe. He made both FTs and will stay in. The FTs gave him 30 points. – 9:28 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Paolo Banchero getting MVP chants at the free throw line as he knocks down points 29 and 30. @Orlando Magic – 9:28 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

“M-V-P” chants for @Orlando Magic rookie @Paolo Banchero has he notches his second straight 30-plus point game. – 9:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

MVP chant for Paolo Banchero. He has 30 after 35 on Saturday. – 9:28 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Paolo Banchero knocks down 2 free throws for his second consecutive 30-point game. – 9:28 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Tari Eason steals the ball from Paolo Banchero and throws down the windmill pic.twitter.com/xL2H0YRBpN – 9:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets keep fouling, allowing the Magic to score with the clocked stopped. Rockets with 22 personal fouls. Magic with 23 free throws, the most for a Rockets opponent this season. – 9:26 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Rockets have hit a season-high 23 3-pointers tonight, compared to 8 for the Magic. – 9:23 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Barring a miracle for Orlando, the Rockets and Magic will have identical 2-9 records after tonight… at the basement of their respective conferences.

#NoMoreVictoriesForVictor – 9:22 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

That *should* do it, folks. Rockets refusing to let this one slip tonight, up 124-107 in Orlando. – 9:22 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Tari Eason just picked Paolo’s pocket near halfcourt and threw down a windmill dunk.

Rockets lead 124-107 with 5:03 remaining. – 9:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eason breakaway slam and Rockets have a season high 124 points with five minutes left. Also with a season-high 17-point lead. – 9:21 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

With 7:18 left in the 4th quarter tonight vs. Houston, @Terrence Ross has tied Darrell Armstrong (654) for 7th on the @Orlando Magic all-time 3-pointers made list.

#HumanTorch 🔥 – 9:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ injury report: Porter, Green, Smith, Washington cleared to play vs. Magic ift.tt/4KYG2Pv – 9:18 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Really like using Sengun and EG as screeners out of HORNS.

Also been impressed with Jalen’s reads in the second half. His read is leading to secondary or tertiary assists on some of these drives. – 9:17 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The Rockets have made 22 3-pointers against the Magic tonight. It’s the third time Houston has hit 22 triples against Orlando.

The all-time record for 3s made against the Magic is 26, set by the Jazz in 2020-21 season. – 9:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets up to 22 3-pointers. Franchise record is 28. NBA record is 29. There is 7:27 left. Rockets back up 15 with a 12-0 run after the Magic had a 17-3 run. Kids. – 9:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic got the lead down to 3 but the Rockets have pushed it back to 12 points with 8:13 left. – 9:14 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mo Bamba’s defense on Alperen Şengün on that possession is what the Magic have needed all night. – 9:08 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

15-4 run 👀 – 9:07 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Magic on a 10-3 run to start the 4th quarter to cut the Rockets’ lead to 5 early. – 9:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Magic scoring way too easily, mostly with the second unit, for Rockets lead that reached 17 to feel safe. Magic within seven, on a 13-3 run in less than two minutes. – 9:06 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Houston 100, Orlando 88

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/LgDE1aoaC9 – 9:03 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 100, Magic 88 after 3 (if Okeke follow at the buzzer stands.) Rockets do give up buzzer beaters.

The Rockets had a 20-4 run, the exact surge Clippers had against them. Martin with 17 in 17 mins, making 7 of 9 shots and adding to his blocked shot collection. Green w/ 27. – 9:03 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

End of 3Q | Rockets 100, Magic 88

Green: 27 points

Gordon: 19 points

Banchero: 24 points

F. Wagner: 14 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds

The Rockets ended the quarter on a 17-7 run. – 9:02 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Let’s do this

Rockets: 100

Magic: 88

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/7MwunVoGYk – 9:02 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Can Houston win their 2nd game of the season? They lead the Magic 100-88 with one quarter to go. – 9:02 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Paolo Banchero is the first player to score at least 15 points in each of his first 11 NBA games since Michael Jordan in 1984-85.

Get much more on tonight’s full slate of games delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:02 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

How is it that Wendell Carter Jr takes a bit to the eyes every single game – 9:00 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green has been terrific reading drop coverages. He’s been working on it. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:59 PM

KJ Martin discussion on @LockedOnRockets #Soon – 8:57 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

jalen green vs the magic pic.twitter.com/qMfTyn3lSK – 8:56 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Rockets have taken their largest lead of the game at 14 points following a 3-pointer by Jalen Green. He has 27 points. – 8:56 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Martin follows a spectacular blocked shot with a slam and the Rockets have their largest lead — 92-81 — of the season. – 8:54 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Paolo Banchero has 9 20-point games this season.

Only Kevin Durant has more (10). pic.twitter.com/MmPPHuHcQU – 8:40 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. gets his first bucket and the Rockets have matched their season high of 16 3-pointers with 19 minutes left. – 8:38 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero is up to 22 points after hitting that last 3-pointer. – 8:37 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

wondering if the Rockets have it in them to miss 27 straight threes again – 8:37 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown on Trey Lyles: “He’s going to stay in the rotation and, at times, get some critical minutes for us like he did in Orlando.” – 8:36 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets with 17 first-half assists, matching their total from Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. Ball movement led to all those open 3s. Making them led to the assists. Funny how that works out when moving the ball, even against switches. – 8:27 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Houston 71, Orlando 65

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mai2KO6ekX – 8:16 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Rockets 71, Magic 65.

Paolo Banchero (16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, 5 of 6 on FTs) and Franz Wagner (14 points, 5 assists, 6-of-8 shooting) are scoring inside the paint at will. – 8:15 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

paolo “what if we gave a mac truck handles” banchero – 8:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 71, Magic 65 at half. Magic with 36 points in the the paint but Rockets with 14 3-pointers. Gordon and Green with 15, Sengun with 14. Banchero with 16. – 8:15 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

paolo in his bagggg 💥

@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/FaEqjZeVZu – 8:15 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

look, I know Houston is shooting out of its mind rn, but the point stands: you can’t give up 71 in a half, to anyone, at home. – 8:15 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

A fun first half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TEKWm2VVEC – 8:15 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Halftime | Rockets 71, Magic 65

Gordon: 15 points

Green: 15 points

Banchero: 16 points

F. Wagner: 14 points – 8:14 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Rockets 71, Magic 65

Banchero – 16 pts, 4 rebs

Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 5 asts

Jalen Suggs – 11 pts, 3 rebs

Mo Bamba – 11 pts, 2 rebs – 8:14 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

🅿️laymaker

@Paolo Banchero » @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/DVK3p2JZ9a – 8:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green drive to a three-point play gives him 15 and the Rockets 71 first-half points, their most this season. – 8:13 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

if I were an agent for a mid-career buyout/”second draft” guy, I’d want to go to Houston. My client would be taking 15 3s/36 minutes lmao – 8:09 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Houston with 14 threes made this half already. – 8:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Tough return for Jabari Smith so far. Has four fouls, missed his only two shots, has one rebound in 15 minutes. – 8:07 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Mo Bamba made a play. He’s got 11 points in 13 minutes after 0 points in 6 minutes in his most recent outing – 8:07 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

not sure if I’m fully on board with the Big Cat nickname for Paollo Banchero. It fits, and it’s not just his initials, but Andrés Gallaraga had it first. We need a ruling, @Zach Lowe – 8:07 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mo Bamba with an emphatic putback dunk.

Bamba (11 points in 12 minutes off the bench) has given the Magic quality minutes so far tonight. – 8:06 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

MOHAMED MAN pic.twitter.com/3tYkvHU54L – 8:06 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic got Good Mo Bamba tonight – 8:05 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Magic in a zone. Rockets promptly turn it over. They are up to 10 in 20 minutes. – 8:05 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

ALPEREN SENGUN WHAT?!

@Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/VmX4l3ewmI – 8:02 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bruno Fernando is so enthusiastic on the Rockets bench, Theo Pinson thinks he might need to chill. It’s actually good to see, and very much, to hear. – 8:00 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun with 10 points in 5 1/2 second quarter minutes. But Rockets getting clobbered on drives to the rim. Magic with 30 points in the paint in 17 1/2 minutes. – 7:57 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Franz Wagner’s drives have been on a different level these last few games. – 7:56 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Bruno and Boban singing their hearts out to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” – 7:56 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Sengun has also improved as a screener. Out of dribble hand-offs and high pick-and-roll, he’s setting screens to free up ball-handlers, but also getting better at timing and positioning on rolls and slips. Gonna open up so much more for him. #Rockets – 7:55 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Alperen Sengun is having his way down low against the Magic. He is up to 10 points early in the second — 4-5 from the line. – 7:52 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets – Magic and Thunder – Pistons tonight. Need a nickname… – 7:51 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Ryan Hollins on the AT&T broadcast stating Sengun has the best footwork in the NBA. – 7:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

It’s not just that the Magic do not seem to have an answer for Alperen Sengun in the low post; he’s drawing fouls like crazy. Magic with three fouls less than two minutes into the second quarter. Carter out with three. – 7:48 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Sengun just commands so much attention when he’s on the floor. Different kind of gravity than an athletic wing or a sharpshooter, but it’s the sort of stuff that can make halfcourt offense easier. – 7:47 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Paolo Banchero with some mean intentions 😤

pic.twitter.com/fpJJ9HyQBX – 7:46 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Sengun always moving his feet in the post. Hard to know as a defender where he’ll turn or when he’ll gather. – 7:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Alperen Şengün is playing like a force in the post.

Wendell draws his third foul guarding Şengün in the post. Mo Bamba just checked back in for Wendell. – 7:46 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

1 down

Rockets: 33

Magic: 30

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/bYi48nzjpr – 7:45 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Houston 33, Orlando 30

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FFwx3GtwsT – 7:43 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Rockets 33, Magic 30.

Franz hits a runner at the buzzer to close out the quarter.

Paolo Banchero: 9 points (4 of 5 shooting)

Jalen Suggs: 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists

Franz Wagner: 6 points, 2 assists – 7:42 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Rockets on pace for 36 made threes. If they’re that hot, they deserve to win. – 7:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 33, Magic 30 after 1. Rockets shooting 43.5 %, Magic 63.6 %, but Rockets with nine 3-pointers. They average 12.3 per game. The nine is their most in any quarter this season. Green and Gordon with three 3s each. – 7:42 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

If you have a link to the quarter zips the Magic coaching staff are wearing, please drop it – 7:41 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

End of 1Q | Rockets 33, Magic 30

Gordon: 12 points

Green: 10 points

Banchero: 9 points

Suggs: 8 points, 3 rebounds – 7:41 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Not gonna happen ❌

KPJ’s handles at the end 👀 pic.twitter.com/CJvUHcjAk2 – 7:39 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Rockets entered tonight No. 1 in the league in offensive rebounding with 13.9 per game — they have 3 in the first quarter. – 7:38 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets lead the NBA in second-chance scoring. They just scored their first three, on a Porter 3-pointer, on a four-shot possession. – 7:36 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets fans were already deeply in love with Paolo Banchero leading up to the draft. He’s showing why early in Orlando tonight. — 9 points on 4-5 shooting – 7:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Paolo Banchero is many things. Most amazing is that he is just 19! He’s going to end up looking like Terry Cummings with the skills to do, well, everything. – 7:33 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

What a recovery and block by Jalen Green. Wow. – 7:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green took a shot to the face from Kevon Harris. Ruled a flagrant foul after a review. Green with 10 points in eight minutes. – 7:31 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero just dunked all over Usman Garuba. Wow. – 7:29 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Sengun getting us started 🙌

@Toyota pic.twitter.com/tLfVnk6rUt – 7:29 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

I like the action the Magic just ran there, a pin-down for T. Ross with Bamba relocating to the corner after the screen. If the opponent flubs the coverage, that’s a wide-open corner triple for Bamba and an easy pass for Ross. More of that, please. – 7:28 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Paolo Banchero’s ability to play through contact isn’t typical for most rookies. – 7:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

From the what else is new department, Rockets up to four turnovers in seven minutes. – 7:26 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba are the first two Magic players off the bench.

They check in for Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. – 7:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Magic switch everything, which makes sense with four starters between 6-10 and 7-2. Rockets ball movement often stops against switches, but not bad early. – 7:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting 🖐

@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8aT9RcT5Oy – 7:19 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Paolo Banchero is so gd good lmao – 7:18 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Eric Gordon was blocked by Bol Bol and laughed it off afterward toward the Rockets bench. A funny reaction. – 7:18 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,222 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bol Bol blocks a Gordon fadeaway jumper. Gordon turns and sheepishly smiles at the Rockets bench. – 7:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Rockets and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/QX9MM1MtQ5 – 7:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Alperen Sengun introduced as “from Germany …” News to him. – 7:11 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Tipoff in 15 minutes. We’re talking #Rockets-Magic in pregame right now… playback.tv/rocketswatch – 6:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.

Magic starters: Bol, Banchero, Carter Jr., Wagner, Suggs. – 6:49 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Fully expect the Sacramento Kings to look engaged and active on defense tonight, based on how the Orlando game, and the last game in Golden State, started. – 6:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. all cleared to play for the Rockets in Orlando. And there was a miscommunication earlier: TyTy Washington Jr. had already been cleared, and is also available to make his NBA debut. – 6:07 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jabari Smith Jr. told me a few minutes ago that he will play tonight versus the Magic. – 6:02 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. started feeling sick last week. “The night of the game we played (Wednesday against the Clippers,) I had chills. I didn’t know I had the flu. After (the game,) that night, I felt kind of sick. The next morning, I was dead.” – 5:54 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

pic.twitter.com/Gl7j0US5EM – 5:47 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Few updates for Rockets on the injury report other than TyTy Washington Jr. remains out. Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green are probable; Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with an illness. – 5:35 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jabari Smith Jr. warming up prior to facing the Magic tonight in Orlando. He is listed as probable to play after sitting Saturday due to an illness. pic.twitter.com/RZaXtwlgTF – 5:26 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

first five out 🪄

🪄 @Jalen Suggs

🪄 @Franz Wagner

🪄 @Paolo Banchero

🪄 @Bol Bol

🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/1cHVbATL7W – 5:22 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic sticking with the same starters vs. Rockets: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:21 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Khobi Price @khobi_price

“In my mind, I’m like ‘yo, I can play 10 minutes.’ But at the same time, I get it.”

Latest for @orlandosports on Jonathan Isaac using the “next few weeks” to get into game shape & integrate himself with the team and feeling closer than ever to returning: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:40 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Our @Khobi Price gets 1-on-1 with Magic’s Jonathan Isaac, who is using ‘next few weeks’ to get into game shape. “I’m closer than I’ve ever been.” @orlandosports 👇🏾

orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:34 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was

* Jazz and Cavs both winning in blockbuster Mithcell trade

* Quick thoughts on Pellies and Nuggets

* Scouting Houston’s Jabari Smith, Jr.

theathletic.com/3772305/2022/1… – 3:16 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

👋 @Orlando Magic

⏰ 6:15 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/rPTfGuXHBD – 3:15 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Paolo Banchero per game averages over the first ten games of his @NBA career:

22.9 PTS

8.5 REB

3.6 AST

7.7 FTA

🧘🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/edM9ZjwATb – 3:10 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

“For me, it’s just being aggressive from the start. Any time that I’m aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end, that’s when I play at my best.” – @Orlando Magic’s @Bol Bol

on.nba.com/3TfqEU8 – 2:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Kevin Porter Jr. joins Rockets’ growing injury report for Magic game ift.tt/Rg61y2k – 2:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Despite positional uncertainty, Rockets’ K.J. Martin stays productive ift.tt/NxKRnCW – 2:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Utah is the fifth team in NBA history to have at least eight wins and 150+ made threes through 11 games of a season, joining last year’s Warriors, the 2018-19 Bucks and the Rockets of 2017-18 and 2019-20.

#TakeNote – 1:17 PM