comicon.com
It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
comicon.com
Preview: The Turtles’ Mightiest Enemies In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The IDW Collection’ Vol. 2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Vol. 2, out today from Mike Costa, Ben Epstein, Mike Henderson, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Barbara Randall Kesel, Shawn Lee, and more. ‘The forces of good and evil marshal on multiple fronts. The Turtles have a...
comicon.com
Previewing Mirka Andolfo’s ‘Unnatural: Blue Blood’ #4 From Image Comics
“Leslie and her group seem to have settled into a mysterious new country. But nothing is as it seems…and those who offer one hand as a friend may be hiding a dagger in the other. Will our heroes be caught unprepared?”. Unnatural: Blue Blood #4 is out now from...
comicon.com
The Spider-Verse Is Evolving… For The Worse: Previewing ‘Spider-Man’ #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
comicon.com
Scott Snyder Announces ‘By A Thread’ And The Extension Of His Deal With Comixology Originals
Scott Snyder is expanding his deal with Comixology Originals with the announcements of new title,. which is co-written by his son. will be co-written by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder. The series will be illustrated by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and coluored by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days).
comicon.com
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
comicon.com
Bucky Won’t Back Down In ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #6 Preview
“Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it’s about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers’ world will never be the same again.”. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty...
comicon.com
Preview: Escape From The Subterranean Skyscraper In ‘Trve Kvlt’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Trve Kvlt #4, out tomorrow from writer Scott Bryan Wilson, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Gab Contreras, and letterer DC Hopkins. ‘Marty and Alison face the supremely creepy Doctor Shiver! Escape from the subterranean skyscraper! Veronika brags about her allegiance to Satan!!! Bernice listens to her!!! Stunning PENULTIMATE EPISODE!!! Are you with us?! You better be because “There’s No One Else I’d Rather Be Incinerated and Sent to Hell with Than You”—that’s the title of the issue, BTW— is how we feel about you.’
comicon.com
Previewing Daniel Warren Johnson’s ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #4
Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face a hard truth as FYSO wrestles with their own life or death situation!
comicon.com
A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
comicon.com
Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
comicon.com
Kickstarting Comics: Avery Hill Publishing’s 2023 Spring Line Looks Fabulous
Avery Hill Publishing have never let me down with the quality of their books – and their Spring 2023 lineup doesn’t look like it’s going to disappoint. But they need your help getting them over the Kickstarter funding line!. Avery Hill Publishing, who’ve got an incredible record...
comicon.com
Creator Confessions: Expanding Beyond Comics
A lot of aspiring creators have one story in mind. It basically becomes like their child; something that they have to nurture and will eventually become synonymous with. After several installments, however, the comic format may be limiting for that particular story. That’s not to say it can’t be good and cultivate a large following. But universes and stories — especially big ones — are never restricted to just one medium or format of storytelling. There are so many different mediums available to creators that it’s important to often branch out and look at other ways to expand their universe.
comicon.com
Alan Moore Book Club: ‘Illuminations’: “Illuminations”
This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The sixth entry in the book, ‘Illuminations’, at eighteen pages long, is the short story which also bears the same title as the book. This might be a moment to stop and ponder the book’s title. The term ‘illumination’ suggests insight, shedding light on a matter, the kind of epiphanistic short stories written by James Joyce. Moore has previously been compared to Joyce for Moore’s mammoth novel Jerusalem is ambitious in scope and addresses the neighbourhood of the Boroughs (where Moore grew up, in Northampton) in time in a way that could be compared to how Joyce intended to put Dublin on the literary map with Ulysses. So far, the stories have not centred on epiphanies so much as twists, and the twist in this case comes in the guise of progress.
comicon.com
Mad Cave Studios Announces ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ For Spring 2023
It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Mad Cave Studios’ all-new series, Hunt. Kill. Repeat., written by Mark London, with artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, letterer Rus Wooton, and cover artist Ryan Kincaid . The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is...
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
comicon.com
‘The Experience’ To Feature ‘Black Panther’ Art And Namor Covers On Friday Show
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening on Friday, The Experience is setting out to make their Friday night show particularly Wakanda-centric. Among the various pieces of original art and collectibles to be showcased will be complete art from Black Panther (2005) issues #1, #2, and #4 — with issue #2 being the first appearance of Shuri. Issue #1, meanwhile, features the first appearance of T’Challa’s grandfather, Azzuri, who faced off against Captain America in that issue’s tale. Each issue was written by Reggie Hudlin with John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson on art.
comicon.com
One Piece Diaries #40: Post-Enies Lobby Fillers
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
comicon.com
The War For Cybertron Is Over: Previewing ‘Transformers– Last Bot Standing’ TPB
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Transformers: Last Bot Standing, out tomorrow from writer Nick Roche, artist E.J. Su, colorists Rebecca Nalty and Brittany Peer, and letterer Johanna Nattalie. ‘The war for Cybertron is over. But when a self-exiled hero awakens to a world under invasion, he realizes the...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 2
Right from the start, Titans sets itself up as being edgier and darker then its superhero contemporaries. It features dark storylines and themes as well as language, violence, and sex. But just two episodes in and this season seems to be its darkest yet. There is human sacrifice and murder at every turn. It still tries to keep a lot of lightness and brevity amongst the Titans team, but it’s obvious that this episode dovetailed into straight horror territory. Not that that’s a bad thing. It just means that the rest of the season has to keep up the pace and come up with a satisfying horrific payoff.
