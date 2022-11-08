Anfernee Simons expects to play

Ira Winderman: Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are both expected to play tonight.

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

How many times has Portland won games like that because of Damian Lillard and Damian Lillard alone? Tonight, it was Lillard finding two shooters in the corner and Anfernee Simons fighting Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on switches.

Something’s happening there. – 10:56 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Heat 81, Blazers 73: end of third quarter. 17. points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists for @Josh Hart. – 10:04 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Heat 60, Blazers 53: halftime. 15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 11 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 11 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 9:22 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 28, Heat 28: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 45 percent, MIA 46 percent. – 8:56 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Barring any last minute issues, both @Damian Lillard and @Anfernee Simons are expected to play, though Simons will be on a minutes restriction. – 7:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Per Blazers: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Heat.

Damian Lillard is also questionable. – 2:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Blazers announce: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game @ MIA. So Blazers could have Simons and Lillard tonight at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena (note the late starting time, but maybe, um, don’t be late?) – 2:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Anfernee Simons pregame. Out with left foot inflammation. #RipCity. pic.twitter.com/8hMcHyYF7E – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said he’s sticking with same starting lineup as Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) are out again tonight.

“No timeline, both guys are getting better every day.” #Suns – 8:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Cam Johnson (right knee) Cameron Payne (left foot) Ish Wainright (personal) OUT; Duane Washington Jr. (personal) available

#Blazers: Damian Lillard (calf) Anfernee Simons (foot) Gary Payton II (reconditioning) OUT; Josh Hart (ankle) probable https://t.co/7LblFt6h2Q pic.twitter.com/TglmFrhJYw – 5:10 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns tonight:

Damian Lillard (Calf Strain), Gary Payton II (Reconditioning), Olivier Sarr (Wrist; Sprain) & Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) are OUT.

Josh Hart (right ankle sprain) & Trendon Watford (Right Hip; Flexor Strain) are PROBABLE. – 4:08 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Injury report: Josh Hart (right ankle) and Trendon Watford (right hip) are probable while Damian Lillard (right calf), Anfernee Simons (Left Foot), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) are OUT for the Nov. 5 rematch versus Suns. – 4:01 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out again for second game at Phoenix on Saturday: Source

The Blazers won 108-106 at Phoenix on Friday without both star guards.

oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 3:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Blazers 108 #Suns 106 F.

Jerami Grant 30 points, game winner at buzzer.

DNP: Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot).

Devin Booker 25, Deandre Ayton 24.

Cam Johnson (knee) left arena on crutches. Chris Paul 4 FGAs.

Phoenix 6-2 (Both vs. Portland)

Meet again Saturday. pic.twitter.com/EDMkk0Jsup – 3:02 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Oof. Watching it back Jerami Grant definitely took extra steps on the game-winner. Suns still shouldn’t have been in that position against a Blazers team missing Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons though – 12:31 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Anfernee Simons, out Friday night at the Suns with foot inflammation, did some pregame drills. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/sCUfiLju1H – 9:04 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons working out pregame. Hopefully we see ‘em back tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/AVSJly87GZ – 8:58 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Also sounds like @Anfernee Simons might not be available tomorrow either, Chauncey Billups said the guard woke up Thursday “in a lot of pain.” – 8:34 PM

Portland: Anfernee Simons (left foot inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Miami. -via HoopsHype / November 7, 2022

Aaron J. Fentress: Some promising news regarding Damian Lillard’s status for Monday at Miami has emerged. Not so much for Simons. Lillard (calf) – Questionable. Hart (Ankle) and Winslow (Ankle) are Probable. Simons (Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful Payton II and Sarr (Wrist Sprain) are Out. -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / November 6, 2022

Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow in Miami. Anfernee Simons is doubtful. -via Twitter @highkin / November 6, 2022