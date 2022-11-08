Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Stepping Outside: The Fordham Community and NYC’s Local Green Spaces
When most think of New York City, lush open spaces and greenery are rarely the first things that come to mind. However, the Fordham community is challenging the fixed role many have cast New York in. The Environmental Club concerns itself with both treasuring and preserving New York green spaces....
Gorillaz’s Feel Good Night in Brooklyn
Gorillaz lit up the Barclays Center stage on Oct. 12 with an exhilarating show, featuring some of their biggest hits and welcoming many surprise guests. The band, led by eccentric frontman Damon Albarn, did not fail to put on an extremely entertaining show and made sure the New York stop of the tour was extra special.
Monday, November 7
Aurelien Clavaud (he/him), FCLC ’25, is an assistant photo editor and an assistant sports & health editor at The Observer. He majors in international political economy and loves photography, basketball and writing. He is from Houston, Texas, but has taken a liking to NYC and its frigid weather.
Time Landscape: An Ode to 17th-Century New York
The Time Landscape was created by Alan Sonfist in 1978 in honor of the forest that used to live over Manhattan Island. This landscape, which lies on the corner of West Houston Street and LaGuardia Place, is meant to be a representation of the native natural life once present in New York.
New York Rock Exchange: Understanding the Geological Variations of Central Park
Central Park is full of green space with its towering trees, verdant bushes and groves. However, there is more than what meets the eye as the park is home to frozen-over glaciers and numerous other rock formations; many of which were reshaped by glaciers and now serve various purposes for parkgoers.
Accessing Green Space Is Anything But a Walk in the Park
Environmental racism has become a hot-button issue, with many New York City-based case studies highlighting that predominantly Black communities across the city tend to encounter more toxic substances than predominantly white neighborhoods. The high levels of pollution that Black and Latine New Yorkers face in their communities have led to them experiencing higher levels of respiratory issues compared to their white counterparts.
Shakespeare in the Park: Over 60 Years of Free Theater
Since 1962, Central Park has hosted over 5 million audience members to see more than 150 Shakespearean productions — all for free. Shakespeare in the Park began in 1954, but it didn’t start in the park. Originally named New York Shakespeare Festival by its founder Joseph Papp, the program began with Shakespeare workshops on the Lower East Side and eventually also included free shows. These workshops led to Papp’s founding of what is now known as the Public Theater, which is the company that manages all Shakespeare in the Park programs. His motivation in creating the program was to make theater more accessible, a goal that remains from its inception.
Samuel Bennerson Park’s Basketball-Centric Design
Located a few blocks from Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus, and nestled within the Amsterdam Houses public housing project, sit two basketball courts at awkward angles and at different elevations. Today is Sunday, and both are empty. The crashing silence of the morning is not lost on the Samuel N....
Hudson Parkway Piers Offer Reprieve from Concrete Jungle
For a low-budget, adventurous college student like me, exploring the Hudson Parkway by foot or bike has provided the perfect combination of city and nature. While Central Park offers an escape from the concrete strips of New York City, the Hudson Parkway exposes nature’s resilience to urban structures, such as the protruding root systems that lift up cobblestone or the vines that consume fence wiring. The Hudson Parkway offers not a competition but a cohabitation of nature and city dwellers.
Seneca Village: A Forgotten Story
Prior to the establishment of Central Park, a small, thriving community of Black Americans and Irish immigrants located alongside what is now West 82nd and West 89th Street. Known as Seneca Village, the settlement prospered for 32 years before it was destroyed by the city to create Central Park in 1857.
New York City’s Green Spaces Date Back to 1733
New York is home to 180 state parks with locations spanning from Long Island to Niagara Falls in Buffalo. Belmont Lake State Park on Long Island and Niagara Falls State Park in Buffalo are two of the most popular state parks in New York. New York City alone houses more than 1,700 parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities across its boroughs, which take up 14% of the city in total. The landscape of these green spaces has a history dating back to 1686, when New York’s first park was designated in what is currently known as lower Manhattan’s Financial District.
NYBG Fosters 131 Years of Conservation and Plant Research
The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in the Bronx has neighbored the Rose Hill campus for over a hundred years. This 250-acre garden is the largest urban botanical garden in the United States with over 1 million plants. The garden receives 1 million visitors each year. Despite the gardens always...
Lanternflies in New York: Squash or Spare?
The spotted lanternfly, scientifically referred to as Lycorma delicatula, is an invasive species native to Asia which has been increasing in the United States at a steady rate. The species first appeared in 2014 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, and reports have indicated that the invasive species has since settled in New York, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and, more recently, the Midwest.
Litter in New York City Parks Continues to Grow
Littering and cleanliness in New York City is an ongoing concern for residents. In parks, waste management extends to the preservation of biodiversity and health benefits of greenery. At the same time that parks in dense, urban areas have experienced a growing trash problem, commitment to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation’s budget has wavered.
Phantom of The Opera To Take Its Final Bow
As news alerts began appearing on cell phones and computers on Sept. 16, 2022 that the popular show “The Phantom of the Opera” was closing on Broadway, people around the world, as well as at Fordham University, were shocked. The longest-running show on Broadway has announced its finish...
Deconstructing Genius in ‘Tár’
Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a legend — an EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) composer and conductor who, as detailed in her soon-to-be-published autobiography, “Tár on Tár,” began her career with the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra before making her way to Berlin where, when we meet her in the film, she is preparing a performance of Gustav Mahler’s notorious Symphony No. 5.
Women in Music: Laufey and Matilda Mann
A sold-out crowd made up primarily of young adults listening to classic jazz melded with the modern sounds of bedroom pop might seem unlikely at first glance, but Laufey’s “Everything I Know About Love” tour, named after her debut album which was released on Aug. 26, reinforces her place in the present-day spotlight.
Lauren Isenberg Amazes NYC on ‘Dear Amelia’ Tour
Lauren Isenberg (also known as renforshort … because her name is Lauren — it took me a second to realize it too) is a Toronto native who graced New York City with her presence at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on Sept. 28. Although only 20 years old, she has already released two EPs and one album.
Fordham Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
Basketball season has begun, and the Fordham women’s basketball team has a reputation to maintain. Last year, the team had a record of 18-11 and were ranked 3rd in the Atlantic 10 (A10) in the preseason. They then lost the A10 tournament in the quarterfinals to No. 3 ranked University of Massachusetts in a close contest, 66-63. As the new season is set to kick off, much of the same is expected this year, albeit with hopes of a better ending.
The Arctic Monkeys Usher In A New Era
Taking a stroll down Flatbush Avenue on Sept. 22 would be enough for anyone to revel in the nostalgia of 2014. The crowded sidewalk filled with eager fans adorned in Dr. Martens, fishnet tights, plaid skirts, black jeans and old graphic T-shirts could only mean one thing: The Arctic Monkeys were back in town.
The Fordham Observer
New York City, NY
460
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.https://fordhamobserver.com/
Comments / 0