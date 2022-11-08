ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Thunder 103, Pistons 112: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXvVs_0j2KgzoO00

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) play against the Detroit Pistons (8-8) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 103, Detroit Pistons 112 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In a matchup between two young teams developing their physicality, it was a battle on the offensive glass in the first quarter, then a defense-to-offense sprint for the Thunder in the second period…

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson write 📝

nba.com/thunder/news/n…12:20 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dallas has won four straight games since blowing that 16-point lead in the last 4 minutes at home against OKC. Pretty strong bounce-back. – 12:05 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Game highlights from Detroit

https://t.co/bWkBg2G0op pic.twitter.com/mp12OQdNaM11:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zzud_0j2KgzoO00

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Before exiting Detroit, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson quickly break down a few pivotal moments that caused a shift in game action. pic.twitter.com/fMQMEL3rvV11:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uT6Ii_0j2KgzoO00

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝It’s growing pains. You gotta go through it to learn from it and get better.❞ pic.twitter.com/zkIAeris7o11:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrVXQ_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

I love highly-efficient SGA but he’s gotta take more 3PAs than most of the guys listed above him on this list lol pic.twitter.com/HIDt2k67lW11:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgEGE_0j2KgzoO00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Best second quarter Clippers have played since leaving Oklahoma City, and overall, Clippers outscored Cavaliers 42-30 in last 13:58 of first half.

Tied at 64 at halftime. Paul George still cooking: game-high 18 points on 7/12 FGs, 4/5 3s, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. – 11:23 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We’ve been on the other side where we come out and throw the first punch.❞ pic.twitter.com/ME8gs4Ehz711:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207atj_0j2KgzoO00

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We just have to remember what that feels like and be the one trying to get the momentum.❞ pic.twitter.com/4v5XNl8h2911:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMz1M_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Im going to do a Pistons mailbag for Wednesday. Send any questions you have! – 10:57 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort is currently shooting 19.3 percent from three on 5.7 attempts per game in 10 games – 10:44 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from OKC’s loss at Detroit: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…10:27 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois shares his three observations after Monday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/p…10:23 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Detroit Wins | 11.07.22 pic.twitter.com/0XDGxJBy2G10:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9jzL_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbgFY_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slKF8_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgeOF_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey did not play the final 9 minutes of tonight’s game

Lu Dort did not check into the 4Q until the 1:52 mark – 10:09 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey: “I thought Cade went in and snatched a rebound to start the second half. That’s how we want to play.” – 10:07 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on Detroit’s halftime adjustment: “The adjustment is called ‘energy,’ playing harder than they did.” Said OKC outran, outhustled the Pistons in the first half. “Once we made up our minds to play at that level, it changed for us.” – 10:07 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey did not play the final 9 minutes of tonight’s game – 10:07 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Hustle all over the court. pic.twitter.com/s1Zcxn8u8C10:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDyIC_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495ldu_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nphab_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade said Saddiq is one of the best teammates he’s had in terms of playing for team. – 10:03 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham on Saddiq Bey: “He’s got that Villanova in his game. He gets in the paint, bumps guys, use his footwork. That’s big time.” – 10:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham was asked about Lu Dort playing him physically defensively, and Cunningham adapting to it. “I’m a strong dude, at least I think I’m strong. You know what I mean? I like the physical part of the game.” – 10:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Asked Cunningham about Ivey’s slow start and taking 3’s the defense gave him: “We have a lot of faith in his 3-point shots. When they’re going under, we want him shooting those.” Said he’s happy Ivey didn’t get discouraged by his 0-for-5 start from 3. – 10:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham: “Basketball Gods reward good basketball. It’s tough to guard when you’re moving the basketball.” – 9:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham: “First quarter, I felt like we had a bunch of looks that were really good looks, looks that we wanted. It’s a make or miss league.” – 9:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham on it being a make-or-miss league: “First quarter, we had a bunch of good looks. It’s a make-or-miss league, it’s easy for that to get into your head. We were moving the ball.” – 9:58 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks poured in 37 points in tonight’s third quarter, tied for the most points scored in a single quarter this season (37, 3rd Q at DET, 10/28/22). – 9:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham on his improved third-quarter play: “I just have to stay aggressive. I had a few in the first half that were good looks, looks I can make. I was never discouraged by it.” – 9:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham: “It’s good to see for us. It’s a long year, it only takes one game for things to start clicking and us to turn things around.” – 9:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham on what changed at halftime: “Our defense. We locked in defensively. We didn’t even think about offense, we wanted to take pride in guarding the ball and taking care of that end. It translated on offense.” – 9:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham: “Our defense. We locked in. We didn’t even think about offense.” – 9:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Wild but true: the only season the Pistons have finished with a better record than the Thunder was OKC’s debut season in the NBA. – 9:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BSAv_0j2KgzoO00

StatMuse @statmuse

Shai tonight:

33 PTS

7 REB

5 AST

4 BLK

All-Star this season? pic.twitter.com/gppV1DWR4m9:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGpvL_0j2KgzoO00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Final Forecast: Clear skies and a #Pistons W pic.twitter.com/S9Dmt9R8NI9:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6cFG_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: Pistons 112, Thunder 103

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting

The other 4 Thunder starters: 29 points on 12-of-37 shooting

OKC falls to 4-6 in the season – 9:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Pistons 112, Thunder 103. Good comeback win. Trailed by 15 at halftime, used a 29-8 run to comeback in the 3rd.

Bey: 25 points

Cunningham: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists

Ivey: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Stewart: 11 points, 12 rebounds – 9:46 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight

33 points

7 rebounds

5 assists

4 blocks (!)

1 steal

SGA was brilliant despite the loss. – 9:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30-point games without a made three-pointer this season:

4 — Shai

3 — DeMar

2 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/ZrBr6MYZpL9:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2zGu_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FufJD_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Pnj_0j2KgzoO00

StatMuse @statmuse

Jaden Ivey tonight:

15 PTS

11 REB

6 AST

2 STL

3 BLK

First Pistons rookie with a 15/10/5/2/2 game since Grant Hill in 1995. pic.twitter.com/eqIKRSiaMC9:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ut3e_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Pistons 112, OKC 103. Impressive win for Detroit given how disastrous the first half was.

Bey: 25 points

Cunningham: 21 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists (5TOs)

Ivey: 15p, 11r and 6a

Stewart: 11p and 12r

Diallo: 11p, 8r

GO VOTE – 9:45 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Final: #Pistons 112, #Thunder 103.

Detroit snaps a 3-game losing streak and overcomes a 16-point deficit to beat OKC for its third win of the season. – 9:45 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort closing this out over Josh Giddey is an interesting decision. Not like either player has been on their A-game tonight – 9:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

This is a game the Thunder are going to want back. A tough start to the third frame and the non-SGA minutes killed OKC. – 9:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons gave up 63 first-half points. Only have conceded 40 in the second half. – 9:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Stew with a nice contest on SGA. That *should* do it.

Pistons up 7 with Stew at the line. 53.5 seconds left. – 9:42 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I’d maybe just give Saddiq the ball here and let him carry you the rest of the way. Dort is hounding Cade. Saddiq is drawing a foul or layup every touch. – 9:41 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

have the raptors had a poster like that since demar detonated on detroit? – 9:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dort leaned in to Cade to bait the extension, I thought. – 9:39 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Casey is challenging that charge on Cade. – 9:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Calm under pressure.

@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/SO8NEFokOG9:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRFjW_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade just picked up his fifth foul. I thought that was a block on Dort. Casey is challenging. – 9:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are giving and daring Dieng open 3s – 9:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Great find by Cade and dunk by Stew. Pistons are keeping the lead by answering each OKC score, but a stop or two is necessary here. – 9:35 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

JDub keeps it alive…SGA finishes it. pic.twitter.com/6tGr2KTZnj9:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vZkX_0j2KgzoO00

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

I don’t understand why they’d leave Livers on an island there lol. Seems like stuff like that happens a few times a game. Get the ball back to Cade or Ivey – 9:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saddiq “T-Mac” Bey – 9:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey YAM?! – 9:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnFaP_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

You gotta close with this SGA-JDub-Dieng-Kenrich-Muscala lineup, right? – 9:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons lead by four with 6:04 left. Bench-and-Saddiq lineup did its job.

Cade and Ivey about to check in. – 9:27 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons have a slight 98-94 lead over the #Thunder with 6:04 left in the game. – 9:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Sixth 30-point game for SGA this season. – 9:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hamidou Diallo has 11 points and 8 rebounds and has about three of the most momentum-turning plays tonight. – 9:25 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA has scored 30+ points in 6 out of 9 games. – 9:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

SGA plays so unbothered I love it. – 9:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcCbz_0j2KgzoO00

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are up 10-2 in the 4th, and lead the Thunder 94-87. Detroit is shooting 48.4% in the 2nd half after shooting 35.4% in the 1st. Whatever the halftime speech was, it worked. – 9:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The Thunder have no answer for Saddiq Bey’s physicality right now. Detroit is up 7.

Bey has a game-high 19 points. – 9:21 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

I like Jalen Duren. Comes out of nowhere for blocks when he gets his momentum. He’s gonna be aided in two-big lineups – 9:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Final 12 is underway pic.twitter.com/m29xGblGpX9:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpfPz_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Baze has been the 2nd-best player for the Thunder tonight – 9:18 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons bench is fired up after that sequence with Diallo’s dunk and Duren’s block. – 9:17 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📊 Q3 📊

🔹 @SaddiqBey : 13 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST

🔹 @Cade Cunningham : 16 PTS / 9 REB / 6 AST

🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic: 12 PTS / 1 REB

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 15 PTS / 11 REB / 6 AST pic.twitter.com/owHQVym1K19:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efFkJ_0j2KgzoO00

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 1 point, 1 assist and 1 block to become the first player this season and only the 2nd guard in the last 20 years to have a 30 point, 5 assist, 5 rebound, 5 block game. – 9:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Thunder 85, Pistons 84. Pistons led 77-1 after a 29-8 3rd quarter run, lost a little steam toward the end.

Cunningham: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Ivey: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

Bey: 13 points

Bogdanovic: 12 points – 9:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Thunder 85, Pistons 84. Detroit was down 15 at the half. Wide-open shots went in, defense got better.

Cunningham: 16p, 9r and 6a (5TOs)

Ivey: 15p, 11r and 6a

Bey: 13p

Bogey: 12p

Stewart: 8p and 9r – 9:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of the 3Q: Thunder 85, Pistons 84

SGA with 29 points. 4 assists, 4 blocks and 7 rebounds

Nobody else on the Thunder has scored double-digit points – 9:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 3rd quarter: #Thunder 85, #Pistons 84.

Cunningham: 16 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts

Ivey: 15 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts

Bey: 13 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts – 9:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA gotta start flopping more lol – 9:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Diallo’s man defense on SGA there was as good as it gets. – 9:10 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

AJ Griffin finished tonight’s first half with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT), matching his career-high for points in a single game set on 10/28/22 at Detroit. – 9:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

If the #Pistons manage to win this game, the third quarter stat sheet will tell it all. They lead 80-78 with a little over three minutes left in the third after trailing by 16. – 9:04 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

🚨 DOUBLE DOUBLE ALERT FROM JI 🚨

15 PTS / 11 REBS pic.twitter.com/vsBJWaNeVz9:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nlrns_0j2KgzoO00

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Huge three by Darius Bazley as the Thunder are trying to right the wrongs of an abnormally bad 3rd quarter – 9:04 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons have outscored OKC 29-8 in the third, with five minutes left. Up 77-71. Completely different game now. – 9:02 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons’ ball movement has been fantastic to start this second half. – 9:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Can’t wait until SGA starts getting some superstar calls – 9:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Giddey drops off a nice dime for JRE to jam! pic.twitter.com/sX2PhKMtoJ9:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZNSj_0j2KgzoO00

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

24-6 Pistons run after the Ivey 3. Pistons went from missing everything to making everything – 9:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LOL everything the Pistons are putting up now is going in. Ivey had no business shooting that, probably should have been an and-1, and he drilled it. – 9:00 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Jaden Ivey has 15 points and 11 rebounds and one wild 3. – 9:00 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

MOOD IN THE 313‼️ pic.twitter.com/1MpE8YLIRE8:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSg1y_0j2KgzoO00

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons trailed by 15 at halftime, and have come out of the gate firing. Stewart’s 3 just tied the game at 69, and extended Detroit’s run to 21-6. Pistons shooting 9-15 in the 3rd so far – 8:57 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Pistons tie the game up 69-69 and Mark Daigneault calls another timeout – 8:57 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

21-6 run for the #Pistons after that 3 by Stewart. It’s a tie game at 69. – 8:56 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

16-2 run for the Pistons after that 3 by Cunningham. – 8:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

13-2 run after Bogey gets a corner 3 to fall. Pistons down 4 – 8:55 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

If this was baseball, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort could certainly use an off day – 8:52 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Pistons start the 2nd half with a 10-2 run a little over 3 minutes into it

Thunder still lead 65-58 as Mark Daigneault calls a timeout – 8:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons open the 3rd quarter with a 10-2 run and trail OKC 65-58 with 8:42 left in the quarter – 8:52 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey has 13 points. Pistons have outscored the Thunder, 10-2, within the first four minutes of the second half. – 8:51 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Look at the space Shai creates going the speed of a mallwalker. pic.twitter.com/zp1i6X5Bv18:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaSVn_0j2KgzoO00

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

10-2 run by Detroit and OKC’s lead is now 65-58. – 8:51 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons have opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run, punctuated by that dunk by Bey. – 8:50 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons show life to start the second half. A stew block leads to a 6-0 swing. – 8:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

So bizarre to see SGA talk trash. He never does it.

It was great. – 8:46 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Shai with 21 points at halftime…

…on zero 3-point attempts. He just knows how to BAMF his way into the paint. pic.twitter.com/7MPoOAKHdh8:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMBc4_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQh09_0j2KgzoO00

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA drives, gets blocked, gets his own rebound, scores on 2 Pistons, gets fouled, gets a (rare) tech called on him, jokingly shoots an incorrectly called tech on the Pistons, hits his and-one free throw to give OKC a 15 point lead at the half.

In the span of 2 gametime seconds. – 8:35 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Steve Nash just wanted more time to watch the next best Canadian point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDHcP_0j2KgzoO00

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

I like how Shai raised his hand after yelling at Ivey after that and-1. He knew the technical was coming, but the message was sent.

Shai with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. OKC leads Detroit 63-48 at the half. – 8:34 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Pretty good half of basketball for SGA: 21 points on 8-12 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal. – 8:33 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 63, Pistons 48

SGA with 21 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds

Giddey with 9 points, 5 rebounds

Mann with 9 points – 8:33 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Last year Detroit finished the last 24 games with only 4 losses by 10+ points.

This season: 5 thru 10 games and a league worst point differential (-11.6)

They are down 15 to OKC at the half – 8:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

It’s clear OKC hasn’t had their A game. Sluggish is a good word to describe this game. Yet, they’re still winning at the half 63-48. – 8:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Thunder 63, Pistons 48. Rough one for Detroit. 17-49 from the floor, 3-19 from 3, 12 turnovers. Cunningham, Bogdanovic and Ivey are a combined 6-28.

Bey: 9 points

Ivey: 8 points, 6 rebounds

Stewart: 5 points, 6 rebounds

SGA has 21 points for OKC on 8-12 shooting – 8:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

End of that half went about as bad as it could for Detroit. Missed easy shots, made bad turnovers, bad foul.

All things considered (non-Stew starters shooting 9-36 and the team shooting 3-19 from 3) they’re lucky to only be down by 15 lol. – 8:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Halftime: #Thunder 63, #Pistons 48.

Bey: 9 pts

Ivey: 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts

Bogdanovic: 6 pts

Stewart: 5 pts, 6 rebs

Hayes: 5 pts, 2 asts

Livers: 5 pts, 2 rebs

Gilgeous-Alexander: 21 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts – 8:32 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Did Jaden Ivey try snitching on SGA? 💀 – 8:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Long rebounds lead to fast breaks 💨 pic.twitter.com/y3vsoVssb48:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaO26_0j2KgzoO00

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Pistons having one of those Jim Mora first halves. Couldn’t shoot the ball, couldn’t make stops, can’t do diddly poo – 8:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams makes some really good passes. – 8:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade and Bogey are a combined 3-14. Detroit won’t beat anyone with that. – 8:26 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ivey connects on his sixth 3-point attempt after missing his previous five. Good for Detroit that his confidence wasn’t shaken. – 8:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Sixth time’s the charm for Ivey, who just got his first 3 to fall. OKC has been giving him space all night – 8:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ivey gets a 3 to fall. He and Detroit both needed that. – 8:24 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Thunder up 49-39 with 4:28 left in the half. – 8:20 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Wow what ball movement on that possession lol too bad Dort missed the corner 3 – 8:18 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann stepback 3s and Josh Giddey left handed cross court passes for 3s.

The OKC sophomores showing out in the 2nd quarter to lead to a double digit Thunder lead. – 8:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons have had some horrific turnovers tonight – 8:17 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

This is why we’re #DifferentByDesign‼️ pic.twitter.com/8ZeDmyhDqi8:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kk2G4_0j2KgzoO00

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Rookie, vet connection on another second chance opportunity 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2CM6Mn9BXA8:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxCVg_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

OKC, one of the worst shooting teams in the league, is 6-12 from 3

Detroit is 2-14

Thunder up by 13. – 8:14 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons down 48-35 after Williams hits a 3 for OKC. No bueno – 8:14 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Josh Giddey just tried an audacious sideline out of bounds pass and it was great even if it failed – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really good start for Tre Mann who needed a bounce back game. – 8:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The non-SGA minutes aren’t going well for Detroit. – 8:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Tre Mann has 9 points of 3-4 from 3 tonight. – 8:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Thunder leads 42-35 with 8:39 left until the half. – 8:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes’ best scoring nights comes against OKC. He’s got five points in seven minutes. – 8:08 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian seems to play OKC better than any other team – 8:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian just dropped Giddey. He’s a lot more aggressive than he’s been in recent games. – 8:07 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Strong first quarter pic.twitter.com/P1Br0HXjKD8:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5YGQ_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes just made Josh Giddey touch Earth. OMG lol – 8:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eOvV_0j2KgzoO00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📊 Q1 📊

🔹 @Isaiah Stewart : 5 PTS / 5 REB

🔹 @SaddiqBey : 5 PTS

🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic: 5 PTS

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 2 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/X6DnhLeD4i8:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWQ48_0j2KgzoO00

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1st quarter

16 points

3 blocks (!)

1 steal

6-8 shooting

SGA scored 2 less points than he did the entire game vs the Bucks. – 8:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Thunder 33, Pistons 28. Shai already has 16 points (6-8 overall) for OKC.

Stewart: 5 points, 5 rebounds

Bey: 5 points

Bogdanovic: 5 points – 8:01 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28.

Detroit did itself no favors with careless turnovers and being 1-10 from 3.

SGA hasn’t set yet, though, and he’s got 16 of OKC’s points. – 8:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28

SGA with 16 points on 6/8 shooting and 3 blocks – 8:01 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter: #Thunder 33, #Pistons 28.

Stewart: 5 pts, 5 rebs

Bey: 5 pts

Bogdanovic: 5 pts

Gilgeous-Alexander: 16 points – 8:01 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That was Cade’s fourth turnover of the quarter. Led to a Mann 3-pointer. Pistons down 27-21 – 7:57 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That is Cade’s fourth turnover this quarter – 7:57 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Relive Jevon Carter’s 2nd half dominance against the Thunder Saturday night on the BMO @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network soundcloud.com/bucksdotcom/je…7:57 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are getting a favorable whistle so far. Thunder have committed eight first-quarter fouls, and there’s still two minutes left.

Issue, though, Detroit is 6-9 from the line and 1-10 from 3. – 7:56 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Hustle plays are our thing ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FuKkNU1vAA7:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lZes_0j2KgzoO00

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley checks in as Duren does. OKC needs Bazley to be aggressive in this matchup. – 7:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4ery_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons lead by four and are just 1-7 from 3. Some really good looks, too. – 7:47 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

What a pass @Cade Cunningham ‼️ What a finish @Isaiah Stewart ‼️ pic.twitter.com/C7f2u2TFvX7:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfgwO_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Really good defensive possession there from Jalen Williams on staying disciplined on Bojan Bogdanovic – 7:44 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons have a slight 14-10 lead over the #Thunder with 7:11 left in the first quarter. – 7:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are up 14-10 early. Saddiq Bey with 5 points, Beef Stew with 4. – 7:39 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Very sloppy turnover by Cade, but his block on the other end looked clean from my angle. Whistled for a foul – 7:39 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons forcing some turnovers early with solid man-to-man defense.

OKC has not looked good though. At all. – 7:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPo4s_0j2KgzoO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBgCN_0j2KgzoO00

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Brutal take foul there by Lu Dort. – 7:36 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Transition take foul on Dort. Bogdanovic will get a free throw and Detroit will keep possession of the ball. – 7:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Giddey lol – 7:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

In a matter of two straight possessions, SGA blocked Jaden Ivey and then Lu Dort stripped Cade Cunningham of the ball – 7:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA blocks Ivey – 7:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

These OKC jerseys are … something – 7:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Le1rz_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons vs. OKC about to tip. What’s the mood? gifs only – 7:23 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault, spoke to the media before tonight’s contest against a young Detroit team. pic.twitter.com/EyU7gCcWwK7:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVEqh_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder starting lineup:

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

JRE – 7:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbY2n_0j2KgzoO00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth pic.twitter.com/1eQeZBASBY7:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l30BF_0j2KgzoO00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Usual Pistons starters – 7:07 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Pistons

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

JRE

JDub gets another start. – 7:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:05 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Same starting five for the Pistons: Cunningham, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Bey and Stewart – 7:05 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Family affair. pic.twitter.com/B0WZIuyQcv7:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rW612_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfxkN_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XoMq_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pgw55_0j2KgzoO00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

No storms just drip. pic.twitter.com/2zkAiHXnbn6:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPy5I_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmneI_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRO45_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBEfr_0j2KgzoO00

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

T-minus 1 hour until game time. Tipping off at 6:30 on the dot! 🕡

📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/hMRzFtcx5n6:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WuFx_0j2KgzoO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mINVZ_0j2KgzoO00

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Fall flavor 🍁 pic.twitter.com/quNq3VOQcn6:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eivsu_0j2KgzoO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqkN2_0j2KgzoO00

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

The #Nuggets are expected to have a scout at the Barn tonight for #Gophers-Western Michigan. Denver is also said to have been in to watch a MN practice, along with the Nets, Bucks, Thunder, and Spurs. Dawson Garcia the main player to watch tonight. – 6:12 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Pistons coach Dwane Casey on momentum of Election Day becoming a national holiday: “When I was coming up, a lot of African-Americans were afraid to vote…” – 5:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “We’re here to develop the young man. Third year in the league, had some ups and downs but we have to give him every opportunity to succeed and work with him, because he is a young player.” – 5:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Asked Casey about SGA: “He’s one of the toughest guards in our league right now.” Said he’s oozing with confidence. – 5:49 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with “supreme confidence.”: “He has a great command of the ball. He’s one of the toughest guards in our league.” – 5:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jalen Duren (ankle) is available to make his return after missing last week

theathletic.com/3739762/2022/1…5:46 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons have upgraded Jalen Duren to available for tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 4:43 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jalen Duren’s status has been upgraded to “available” tonight, meaning he’ll play. – 4:38 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Shai has been ridiculous this season. His defense is a lot better, and it’s impossible to keep him out of the paint. Look at the Nuggets try to wall him off in transition, showing him multiple bodies.

He does not care. pic.twitter.com/DpEQfysyCQ4:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ew8NH_0j2KgzoO00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is Paul George’s 11th career Player of the Week.

It’s his third with the Clippers.

He did not get one in his first season with the team after getting 3 in his final season with OKC.

He got one in April 2021 and one in November 2021. And now has another in November 2022. – 3:37 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 OKC needs more spacing

🏀 More Isaiah Joe minutes?

🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s leap

#ThunderUp #FirstListen:

https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/kmZZOCx2oZ3:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Q6Th_0j2KgzoO00

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not a nominee for Western Conference player of the week. Paul George took home the honor. SGA was last weeks winner. – 3:32 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

This 🔥 pass from @Killian Hayes to @Cade Cunningham for the dunk earns @BELFORGroup Assist of the Week honors ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mWH3LE1Q2e3:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKYAF_0j2KgzoO00

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder will end its road trip in Detroit as they look to improve upon ball movement and high IQ plays on both ends of the floor.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/oZj0cxaZy93:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Woug_0j2KgzoO00

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 8th in the NBA in per 48 minute win shares. He is also 8th in value over replacement player. – 2:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

From the Thunder:

Dating back to last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 13 30-point performances over his last 18 games played – 2:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

From the Thunder:

Through nine games, Oklahoma City has the best 3rd Quarter point differential in the NBA (+5.7). The next best in the league belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks (+4.7) – 2:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

From Thunder notes: Dwyane Wade (2008-09) and Michael Jordan (three times) are the only players to average 30 points, two steals and one block for a full season. – 1:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308pZ1_0j2KgzoO00

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Just a reminder the Thunder vs Pistons game starts at exactly 6:30 pm instead of the usual 10-15 min delay – 1:45 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What NBA scouts are saying about Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh

Arkansas basketball enters the 2022-23 basketball season behind one of the most impressive recruiting classes in program history. The class is ranked No. 2 in the nation and includes three McDonalds All-Americans in Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. With a collection of talent like that, the intrigue and excitement for Arkansas basketball extends far beyond just the fanbase. NBA scouts and executives are also going to be keeping a close eye on this year’s team, as the trio of Smith Jr., Black and Walsh are all projected to be first round selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. The most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category

The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vet ranked 2007 draft class' fourth-best player

NBA analyst of our sister site HoopsHype Alberto De Roa put together a new metric he dubbed “Global Rating” that, as he puts it “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” which also factors in the number of contests a given player has been unavailable for in a specific season (for a more detailed breakdown, check this out).
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'It was impressive': Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp puts up career high in second start

MarJon Beauchamp set a career high on Wednesday to help the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road in double overtime. Beauchamp produced 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during the 136-132 win. He went 7-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, in his second start of the season for the Bucks (10-1).
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Redick on why he's not giving up on the Warriors' bench

The Golden State Warriors’ starting five has been brilliant through the start of the season statistically, led by MVP-caliber production from Steph Curry – but when those stars sit down, the team has struggled mightily. Poor play from the Warriors’ second unit has contributed to a surprising 4-7 start to the season that has Golden State outside of play-in position.
Detroit News

Michigan basketball signs two four-star recruits for 2023 class

The Wolverines didn’t have to wait long for Papa Kante and George Washington III to make their commitments official. The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Thursday, the second day of the weeklong early-signing period, that the two 2023 four-star prospects have inked their national letters of intent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings getting back some injured players soon, increasing depth

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings’ depth has helped them overcome a series of injuries and get off to a good start. They will be even deeper in the coming weeks, increasing competition and perhaps leading to some roster decisions. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Sundqvist joined the...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died

Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Former Michigan OC offers Wolverine commitment

Michigan four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana was offered by former Wolverine offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Tuesday evening, Cabana reported via his Twitter account. It's the first new reported offer for Cabana in a while as the Dexter (MI) star continues to help lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy