Thunder 103, Pistons 112: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) play against the Detroit Pistons (8-8) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 103, Detroit Pistons 112 (Final)

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In a matchup between two young teams developing their physicality, it was a battle on the offensive glass in the first quarter, then a defense-to-offense sprint for the Thunder in the second period…

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson write 📝

nba.com/thunder/news/n… – 12:20 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dallas has won four straight games since blowing that 16-point lead in the last 4 minutes at home against OKC. Pretty strong bounce-back. – 12:05 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Game highlights from Detroit

https://t.co/bWkBg2G0op pic.twitter.com/mp12OQdNaM – 11:55 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Before exiting Detroit, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson quickly break down a few pivotal moments that caused a shift in game action. pic.twitter.com/fMQMEL3rvV – 11:45 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝It’s growing pains. You gotta go through it to learn from it and get better.❞ pic.twitter.com/zkIAeris7o – 11:32 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

I love highly-efficient SGA but he’s gotta take more 3PAs than most of the guys listed above him on this list lol pic.twitter.com/HIDt2k67lW – 11:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Best second quarter Clippers have played since leaving Oklahoma City, and overall, Clippers outscored Cavaliers 42-30 in last 13:58 of first half.

Tied at 64 at halftime. Paul George still cooking: game-high 18 points on 7/12 FGs, 4/5 3s, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. – 11:23 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We’ve been on the other side where we come out and throw the first punch.❞ pic.twitter.com/ME8gs4Ehz7 – 11:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We just have to remember what that feels like and be the one trying to get the momentum.❞ pic.twitter.com/4v5XNl8h29 – 11:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Im going to do a Pistons mailbag for Wednesday. Send any questions you have! – 10:57 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort is currently shooting 19.3 percent from three on 5.7 attempts per game in 10 games – 10:44 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from OKC’s loss at Detroit: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:27 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois shares his three observations after Monday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/p… – 10:23 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Detroit Wins | 11.07.22 pic.twitter.com/0XDGxJBy2G – 10:19 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey did not play the final 9 minutes of tonight’s game

Lu Dort did not check into the 4Q until the 1:52 mark – 10:09 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey: “I thought Cade went in and snatched a rebound to start the second half. That’s how we want to play.” – 10:07 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on Detroit’s halftime adjustment: “The adjustment is called ‘energy,’ playing harder than they did.” Said OKC outran, outhustled the Pistons in the first half. “Once we made up our minds to play at that level, it changed for us.” – 10:07 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey did not play the final 9 minutes of tonight’s game – 10:07 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Hustle all over the court. pic.twitter.com/s1Zcxn8u8C – 10:03 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade said Saddiq is one of the best teammates he’s had in terms of playing for team. – 10:03 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham on Saddiq Bey: “He’s got that Villanova in his game. He gets in the paint, bumps guys, use his footwork. That’s big time.” – 10:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham was asked about Lu Dort playing him physically defensively, and Cunningham adapting to it. “I’m a strong dude, at least I think I’m strong. You know what I mean? I like the physical part of the game.” – 10:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Asked Cunningham about Ivey’s slow start and taking 3’s the defense gave him: “We have a lot of faith in his 3-point shots. When they’re going under, we want him shooting those.” Said he’s happy Ivey didn’t get discouraged by his 0-for-5 start from 3. – 10:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham: “Basketball Gods reward good basketball. It’s tough to guard when you’re moving the basketball.” – 9:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham: “First quarter, I felt like we had a bunch of looks that were really good looks, looks that we wanted. It’s a make or miss league.” – 9:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham on it being a make-or-miss league: “First quarter, we had a bunch of good looks. It’s a make-or-miss league, it’s easy for that to get into your head. We were moving the ball.” – 9:58 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks poured in 37 points in tonight’s third quarter, tied for the most points scored in a single quarter this season (37, 3rd Q at DET, 10/28/22). – 9:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham on his improved third-quarter play: “I just have to stay aggressive. I had a few in the first half that were good looks, looks I can make. I was never discouraged by it.” – 9:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham: “It’s good to see for us. It’s a long year, it only takes one game for things to start clicking and us to turn things around.” – 9:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham on what changed at halftime: “Our defense. We locked in defensively. We didn’t even think about offense, we wanted to take pride in guarding the ball and taking care of that end. It translated on offense.” – 9:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham: “Our defense. We locked in. We didn’t even think about offense.” – 9:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Wild but true: the only season the Pistons have finished with a better record than the Thunder was OKC’s debut season in the NBA. – 9:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Shai tonight:

33 PTS

7 REB

5 AST

4 BLK

All-Star this season? pic.twitter.com/gppV1DWR4m – 9:48 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Final Forecast: Clear skies and a #Pistons W pic.twitter.com/S9Dmt9R8NI – 9:48 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: Pistons 112, Thunder 103

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting

The other 4 Thunder starters: 29 points on 12-of-37 shooting

OKC falls to 4-6 in the season – 9:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Pistons 112, Thunder 103. Good comeback win. Trailed by 15 at halftime, used a 29-8 run to comeback in the 3rd.

Bey: 25 points

Cunningham: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists

Ivey: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Stewart: 11 points, 12 rebounds – 9:46 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight

33 points

7 rebounds

5 assists

4 blocks (!)

1 steal

SGA was brilliant despite the loss. – 9:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30-point games without a made three-pointer this season:

4 — Shai

3 — DeMar

2 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/ZrBr6MYZpL – 9:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jaden Ivey tonight:

15 PTS

11 REB

6 AST

2 STL

3 BLK

First Pistons rookie with a 15/10/5/2/2 game since Grant Hill in 1995. pic.twitter.com/eqIKRSiaMC – 9:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Pistons 112, OKC 103. Impressive win for Detroit given how disastrous the first half was.

Bey: 25 points

Cunningham: 21 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists (5TOs)

Ivey: 15p, 11r and 6a

Stewart: 11p and 12r

Diallo: 11p, 8r

GO VOTE – 9:45 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Final: #Pistons 112, #Thunder 103.

Detroit snaps a 3-game losing streak and overcomes a 16-point deficit to beat OKC for its third win of the season. – 9:45 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort closing this out over Josh Giddey is an interesting decision. Not like either player has been on their A-game tonight – 9:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

This is a game the Thunder are going to want back. A tough start to the third frame and the non-SGA minutes killed OKC. – 9:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons gave up 63 first-half points. Only have conceded 40 in the second half. – 9:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Stew with a nice contest on SGA. That *should* do it.

Pistons up 7 with Stew at the line. 53.5 seconds left. – 9:42 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I’d maybe just give Saddiq the ball here and let him carry you the rest of the way. Dort is hounding Cade. Saddiq is drawing a foul or layup every touch. – 9:41 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

have the raptors had a poster like that since demar detonated on detroit? – 9:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dort leaned in to Cade to bait the extension, I thought. – 9:39 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Casey is challenging that charge on Cade. – 9:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Calm under pressure.

@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/SO8NEFokOG – 9:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade just picked up his fifth foul. I thought that was a block on Dort. Casey is challenging. – 9:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are giving and daring Dieng open 3s – 9:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Great find by Cade and dunk by Stew. Pistons are keeping the lead by answering each OKC score, but a stop or two is necessary here. – 9:35 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

JDub keeps it alive…SGA finishes it. pic.twitter.com/6tGr2KTZnj – 9:35 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

I don’t understand why they’d leave Livers on an island there lol. Seems like stuff like that happens a few times a game. Get the ball back to Cade or Ivey – 9:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saddiq “T-Mac” Bey – 9:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey YAM?! – 9:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

You gotta close with this SGA-JDub-Dieng-Kenrich-Muscala lineup, right? – 9:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons lead by four with 6:04 left. Bench-and-Saddiq lineup did its job.

Cade and Ivey about to check in. – 9:27 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons have a slight 98-94 lead over the #Thunder with 6:04 left in the game. – 9:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Sixth 30-point game for SGA this season. – 9:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hamidou Diallo has 11 points and 8 rebounds and has about three of the most momentum-turning plays tonight. – 9:25 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA has scored 30+ points in 6 out of 9 games. – 9:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

SGA plays so unbothered I love it. – 9:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are up 10-2 in the 4th, and lead the Thunder 94-87. Detroit is shooting 48.4% in the 2nd half after shooting 35.4% in the 1st. Whatever the halftime speech was, it worked. – 9:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The Thunder have no answer for Saddiq Bey’s physicality right now. Detroit is up 7.

Bey has a game-high 19 points. – 9:21 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

I like Jalen Duren. Comes out of nowhere for blocks when he gets his momentum. He’s gonna be aided in two-big lineups – 9:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Final 12 is underway pic.twitter.com/m29xGblGpX – 9:19 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Baze has been the 2nd-best player for the Thunder tonight – 9:18 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons bench is fired up after that sequence with Diallo’s dunk and Duren’s block. – 9:17 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📊 Q3 📊

🔹 @SaddiqBey : 13 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST

🔹 @Cade Cunningham : 16 PTS / 9 REB / 6 AST

🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic: 12 PTS / 1 REB

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 15 PTS / 11 REB / 6 AST pic.twitter.com/owHQVym1K1 – 9:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 1 point, 1 assist and 1 block to become the first player this season and only the 2nd guard in the last 20 years to have a 30 point, 5 assist, 5 rebound, 5 block game. – 9:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Thunder 85, Pistons 84. Pistons led 77-1 after a 29-8 3rd quarter run, lost a little steam toward the end.

Cunningham: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Ivey: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

Bey: 13 points

Bogdanovic: 12 points – 9:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Thunder 85, Pistons 84. Detroit was down 15 at the half. Wide-open shots went in, defense got better.

Cunningham: 16p, 9r and 6a (5TOs)

Ivey: 15p, 11r and 6a

Bey: 13p

Bogey: 12p

Stewart: 8p and 9r – 9:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of the 3Q: Thunder 85, Pistons 84

SGA with 29 points. 4 assists, 4 blocks and 7 rebounds

Nobody else on the Thunder has scored double-digit points – 9:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 3rd quarter: #Thunder 85, #Pistons 84.

Cunningham: 16 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts

Ivey: 15 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts

Bey: 13 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts – 9:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA gotta start flopping more lol – 9:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Diallo’s man defense on SGA there was as good as it gets. – 9:10 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

AJ Griffin finished tonight’s first half with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT), matching his career-high for points in a single game set on 10/28/22 at Detroit. – 9:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

If the #Pistons manage to win this game, the third quarter stat sheet will tell it all. They lead 80-78 with a little over three minutes left in the third after trailing by 16. – 9:04 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

🚨 DOUBLE DOUBLE ALERT FROM JI 🚨

15 PTS / 11 REBS pic.twitter.com/vsBJWaNeVz – 9:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Huge three by Darius Bazley as the Thunder are trying to right the wrongs of an abnormally bad 3rd quarter – 9:04 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons have outscored OKC 29-8 in the third, with five minutes left. Up 77-71. Completely different game now. – 9:02 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons’ ball movement has been fantastic to start this second half. – 9:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Can’t wait until SGA starts getting some superstar calls – 9:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Giddey drops off a nice dime for JRE to jam! pic.twitter.com/sX2PhKMtoJ – 9:00 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

24-6 Pistons run after the Ivey 3. Pistons went from missing everything to making everything – 9:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LOL everything the Pistons are putting up now is going in. Ivey had no business shooting that, probably should have been an and-1, and he drilled it. – 9:00 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Jaden Ivey has 15 points and 11 rebounds and one wild 3. – 9:00 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

MOOD IN THE 313‼️ pic.twitter.com/1MpE8YLIRE – 8:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons trailed by 15 at halftime, and have come out of the gate firing. Stewart’s 3 just tied the game at 69, and extended Detroit’s run to 21-6. Pistons shooting 9-15 in the 3rd so far – 8:57 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Pistons tie the game up 69-69 and Mark Daigneault calls another timeout – 8:57 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

21-6 run for the #Pistons after that 3 by Stewart. It’s a tie game at 69. – 8:56 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

16-2 run for the Pistons after that 3 by Cunningham. – 8:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

13-2 run after Bogey gets a corner 3 to fall. Pistons down 4 – 8:55 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

If this was baseball, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort could certainly use an off day – 8:52 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Pistons start the 2nd half with a 10-2 run a little over 3 minutes into it

Thunder still lead 65-58 as Mark Daigneault calls a timeout – 8:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons open the 3rd quarter with a 10-2 run and trail OKC 65-58 with 8:42 left in the quarter – 8:52 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey has 13 points. Pistons have outscored the Thunder, 10-2, within the first four minutes of the second half. – 8:51 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Look at the space Shai creates going the speed of a mallwalker. pic.twitter.com/zp1i6X5Bv1 – 8:51 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

10-2 run by Detroit and OKC’s lead is now 65-58. – 8:51 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons have opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run, punctuated by that dunk by Bey. – 8:50 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons show life to start the second half. A stew block leads to a 6-0 swing. – 8:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

So bizarre to see SGA talk trash. He never does it.

It was great. – 8:46 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Shai with 21 points at halftime…

…on zero 3-point attempts. He just knows how to BAMF his way into the paint. pic.twitter.com/7MPoOAKHdh – 8:40 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA drives, gets blocked, gets his own rebound, scores on 2 Pistons, gets fouled, gets a (rare) tech called on him, jokingly shoots an incorrectly called tech on the Pistons, hits his and-one free throw to give OKC a 15 point lead at the half.

In the span of 2 gametime seconds. – 8:35 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Steve Nash just wanted more time to watch the next best Canadian point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

I like how Shai raised his hand after yelling at Ivey after that and-1. He knew the technical was coming, but the message was sent.

Shai with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. OKC leads Detroit 63-48 at the half. – 8:34 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Pretty good half of basketball for SGA: 21 points on 8-12 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal. – 8:33 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 63, Pistons 48

SGA with 21 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds

Giddey with 9 points, 5 rebounds

Mann with 9 points – 8:33 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Last year Detroit finished the last 24 games with only 4 losses by 10+ points.

This season: 5 thru 10 games and a league worst point differential (-11.6)

They are down 15 to OKC at the half – 8:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

It’s clear OKC hasn’t had their A game. Sluggish is a good word to describe this game. Yet, they’re still winning at the half 63-48. – 8:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Thunder 63, Pistons 48. Rough one for Detroit. 17-49 from the floor, 3-19 from 3, 12 turnovers. Cunningham, Bogdanovic and Ivey are a combined 6-28.

Bey: 9 points

Ivey: 8 points, 6 rebounds

Stewart: 5 points, 6 rebounds

SGA has 21 points for OKC on 8-12 shooting – 8:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

End of that half went about as bad as it could for Detroit. Missed easy shots, made bad turnovers, bad foul.

All things considered (non-Stew starters shooting 9-36 and the team shooting 3-19 from 3) they’re lucky to only be down by 15 lol. – 8:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Halftime: #Thunder 63, #Pistons 48.

Bey: 9 pts

Ivey: 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts

Bogdanovic: 6 pts

Stewart: 5 pts, 6 rebs

Hayes: 5 pts, 2 asts

Livers: 5 pts, 2 rebs

Gilgeous-Alexander: 21 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts – 8:32 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Did Jaden Ivey try snitching on SGA? 💀 – 8:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Long rebounds lead to fast breaks 💨 pic.twitter.com/y3vsoVssb4 – 8:29 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Pistons having one of those Jim Mora first halves. Couldn’t shoot the ball, couldn’t make stops, can’t do diddly poo – 8:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams makes some really good passes. – 8:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade and Bogey are a combined 3-14. Detroit won’t beat anyone with that. – 8:26 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ivey connects on his sixth 3-point attempt after missing his previous five. Good for Detroit that his confidence wasn’t shaken. – 8:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Sixth time’s the charm for Ivey, who just got his first 3 to fall. OKC has been giving him space all night – 8:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ivey gets a 3 to fall. He and Detroit both needed that. – 8:24 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Thunder up 49-39 with 4:28 left in the half. – 8:20 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Wow what ball movement on that possession lol too bad Dort missed the corner 3 – 8:18 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann stepback 3s and Josh Giddey left handed cross court passes for 3s.

The OKC sophomores showing out in the 2nd quarter to lead to a double digit Thunder lead. – 8:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons have had some horrific turnovers tonight – 8:17 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

This is why we’re #DifferentByDesign‼️ pic.twitter.com/8ZeDmyhDqi – 8:15 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Rookie, vet connection on another second chance opportunity 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2CM6Mn9BXA – 8:15 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

OKC, one of the worst shooting teams in the league, is 6-12 from 3

Detroit is 2-14

Thunder up by 13. – 8:14 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons down 48-35 after Williams hits a 3 for OKC. No bueno – 8:14 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Josh Giddey just tried an audacious sideline out of bounds pass and it was great even if it failed – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really good start for Tre Mann who needed a bounce back game. – 8:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The non-SGA minutes aren’t going well for Detroit. – 8:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Tre Mann has 9 points of 3-4 from 3 tonight. – 8:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Thunder leads 42-35 with 8:39 left until the half. – 8:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes’ best scoring nights comes against OKC. He’s got five points in seven minutes. – 8:08 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian seems to play OKC better than any other team – 8:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian just dropped Giddey. He’s a lot more aggressive than he’s been in recent games. – 8:07 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Strong first quarter pic.twitter.com/P1Br0HXjKD – 8:05 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes just made Josh Giddey touch Earth. OMG lol – 8:05 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📊 Q1 📊

🔹 @Isaiah Stewart : 5 PTS / 5 REB

🔹 @SaddiqBey : 5 PTS

🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic: 5 PTS

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 2 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/X6DnhLeD4i – 8:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1st quarter

16 points

3 blocks (!)

1 steal

6-8 shooting

SGA scored 2 less points than he did the entire game vs the Bucks. – 8:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Thunder 33, Pistons 28. Shai already has 16 points (6-8 overall) for OKC.

Stewart: 5 points, 5 rebounds

Bey: 5 points

Bogdanovic: 5 points – 8:01 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28.

Detroit did itself no favors with careless turnovers and being 1-10 from 3.

SGA hasn’t set yet, though, and he’s got 16 of OKC’s points. – 8:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28

SGA with 16 points on 6/8 shooting and 3 blocks – 8:01 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter: #Thunder 33, #Pistons 28.

Stewart: 5 pts, 5 rebs

Bey: 5 pts

Bogdanovic: 5 pts

Gilgeous-Alexander: 16 points – 8:01 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That was Cade’s fourth turnover of the quarter. Led to a Mann 3-pointer. Pistons down 27-21 – 7:57 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That is Cade’s fourth turnover this quarter – 7:57 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Relive Jevon Carter’s 2nd half dominance against the Thunder Saturday night on the BMO @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network soundcloud.com/bucksdotcom/je… – 7:57 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are getting a favorable whistle so far. Thunder have committed eight first-quarter fouls, and there’s still two minutes left.

Issue, though, Detroit is 6-9 from the line and 1-10 from 3. – 7:56 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Hustle plays are our thing ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FuKkNU1vAA – 7:56 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley checks in as Duren does. OKC needs Bazley to be aggressive in this matchup. – 7:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons lead by four and are just 1-7 from 3. Some really good looks, too. – 7:47 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

What a pass @Cade Cunningham ‼️ What a finish @Isaiah Stewart ‼️ pic.twitter.com/C7f2u2TFvX – 7:44 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Really good defensive possession there from Jalen Williams on staying disciplined on Bojan Bogdanovic – 7:44 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons have a slight 14-10 lead over the #Thunder with 7:11 left in the first quarter. – 7:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are up 14-10 early. Saddiq Bey with 5 points, Beef Stew with 4. – 7:39 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Very sloppy turnover by Cade, but his block on the other end looked clean from my angle. Whistled for a foul – 7:39 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons forcing some turnovers early with solid man-to-man defense.

OKC has not looked good though. At all. – 7:38 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Brutal take foul there by Lu Dort. – 7:36 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Transition take foul on Dort. Bogdanovic will get a free throw and Detroit will keep possession of the ball. – 7:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Giddey lol – 7:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

In a matter of two straight possessions, SGA blocked Jaden Ivey and then Lu Dort stripped Cade Cunningham of the ball – 7:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA blocks Ivey – 7:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

These OKC jerseys are … something – 7:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons vs. OKC about to tip. What’s the mood? gifs only – 7:23 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault, spoke to the media before tonight’s contest against a young Detroit team. pic.twitter.com/EyU7gCcWwK – 7:21 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder starting lineup:

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

JRE – 7:18 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth pic.twitter.com/1eQeZBASBY – 7:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Usual Pistons starters – 7:07 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Pistons

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

JRE

JDub gets another start. – 7:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:05 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Same starting five for the Pistons: Cunningham, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Bey and Stewart – 7:05 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Family affair. pic.twitter.com/B0WZIuyQcv – 7:03 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

No storms just drip. pic.twitter.com/2zkAiHXnbn – 6:54 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

T-minus 1 hour until game time. Tipping off at 6:30 on the dot! 🕡

📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/hMRzFtcx5n – 6:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Fall flavor 🍁 pic.twitter.com/quNq3VOQcn – 6:20 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

The #Nuggets are expected to have a scout at the Barn tonight for #Gophers-Western Michigan. Denver is also said to have been in to watch a MN practice, along with the Nets, Bucks, Thunder, and Spurs. Dawson Garcia the main player to watch tonight. – 6:12 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Pistons coach Dwane Casey on momentum of Election Day becoming a national holiday: “When I was coming up, a lot of African-Americans were afraid to vote…” – 5:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “We’re here to develop the young man. Third year in the league, had some ups and downs but we have to give him every opportunity to succeed and work with him, because he is a young player.” – 5:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Asked Casey about SGA: “He’s one of the toughest guards in our league right now.” Said he’s oozing with confidence. – 5:49 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with “supreme confidence.”: “He has a great command of the ball. He’s one of the toughest guards in our league.” – 5:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jalen Duren (ankle) is available to make his return after missing last week

theathletic.com/3739762/2022/1… – 5:46 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The #Pistons have upgraded Jalen Duren to available for tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 4:43 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jalen Duren’s status has been upgraded to “available” tonight, meaning he’ll play. – 4:38 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Shai has been ridiculous this season. His defense is a lot better, and it’s impossible to keep him out of the paint. Look at the Nuggets try to wall him off in transition, showing him multiple bodies.

He does not care. pic.twitter.com/DpEQfysyCQ – 4:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is Paul George’s 11th career Player of the Week.

It’s his third with the Clippers.

He did not get one in his first season with the team after getting 3 in his final season with OKC.

He got one in April 2021 and one in November 2021. And now has another in November 2022. – 3:37 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 OKC needs more spacing

🏀 More Isaiah Joe minutes?

🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s leap

#ThunderUp #FirstListen:

https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/kmZZOCx2oZ – 3:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not a nominee for Western Conference player of the week. Paul George took home the honor. SGA was last weeks winner. – 3:32 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

This 🔥 pass from @Killian Hayes to @Cade Cunningham for the dunk earns @BELFORGroup Assist of the Week honors ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mWH3LE1Q2e – 3:30 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder will end its road trip in Detroit as they look to improve upon ball movement and high IQ plays on both ends of the floor.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/oZj0cxaZy9 – 3:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 8th in the NBA in per 48 minute win shares. He is also 8th in value over replacement player. – 2:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

From the Thunder:

Dating back to last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 13 30-point performances over his last 18 games played – 2:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

From the Thunder:

Through nine games, Oklahoma City has the best 3rd Quarter point differential in the NBA (+5.7). The next best in the league belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks (+4.7) – 2:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

From Thunder notes: Dwyane Wade (2008-09) and Michael Jordan (three times) are the only players to average 30 points, two steals and one block for a full season. – 1:52 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Just a reminder the Thunder vs Pistons game starts at exactly 6:30 pm instead of the usual 10-15 min delay – 1:45 PM