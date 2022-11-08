Thunder 103, Pistons 112: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) play against the Detroit Pistons (8-8) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 103, Detroit Pistons 112 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In a matchup between two young teams developing their physicality, it was a battle on the offensive glass in the first quarter, then a defense-to-offense sprint for the Thunder in the second period…
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson write 📝
nba.com/thunder/news/n… – 12:20 AM
Dallas has won four straight games since blowing that 16-point lead in the last 4 minutes at home against OKC. Pretty strong bounce-back. – 12:05 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Game highlights from Detroit
https://t.co/bWkBg2G0op pic.twitter.com/mp12OQdNaM – 11:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Before exiting Detroit, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson quickly break down a few pivotal moments that caused a shift in game action. pic.twitter.com/fMQMEL3rvV – 11:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s growing pains. You gotta go through it to learn from it and get better.❞ pic.twitter.com/zkIAeris7o – 11:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I love highly-efficient SGA but he’s gotta take more 3PAs than most of the guys listed above him on this list lol pic.twitter.com/HIDt2k67lW – 11:29 PM
Best second quarter Clippers have played since leaving Oklahoma City, and overall, Clippers outscored Cavaliers 42-30 in last 13:58 of first half.
Tied at 64 at halftime. Paul George still cooking: game-high 18 points on 7/12 FGs, 4/5 3s, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. – 11:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We’ve been on the other side where we come out and throw the first punch.❞ pic.twitter.com/ME8gs4Ehz7 – 11:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We just have to remember what that feels like and be the one trying to get the momentum.❞ pic.twitter.com/4v5XNl8h29 – 11:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Im going to do a Pistons mailbag for Wednesday. Send any questions you have! – 10:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort is currently shooting 19.3 percent from three on 5.7 attempts per game in 10 games – 10:44 PM
Five takeaways from OKC’s loss at Detroit: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois shares his three observations after Monday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/p… – 10:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Wins | 11.07.22 pic.twitter.com/0XDGxJBy2G – 10:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey did not play the final 9 minutes of tonight’s game
Lu Dort did not check into the 4Q until the 1:52 mark – 10:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “I thought Cade went in and snatched a rebound to start the second half. That’s how we want to play.” – 10:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Detroit’s halftime adjustment: “The adjustment is called ‘energy,’ playing harder than they did.” Said OKC outran, outhustled the Pistons in the first half. “Once we made up our minds to play at that level, it changed for us.” – 10:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey did not play the final 9 minutes of tonight’s game – 10:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hustle all over the court. pic.twitter.com/s1Zcxn8u8C – 10:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade said Saddiq is one of the best teammates he’s had in terms of playing for team. – 10:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cunningham on Saddiq Bey: “He’s got that Villanova in his game. He gets in the paint, bumps guys, use his footwork. That’s big time.” – 10:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham was asked about Lu Dort playing him physically defensively, and Cunningham adapting to it. “I’m a strong dude, at least I think I’m strong. You know what I mean? I like the physical part of the game.” – 10:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Cunningham about Ivey’s slow start and taking 3’s the defense gave him: “We have a lot of faith in his 3-point shots. When they’re going under, we want him shooting those.” Said he’s happy Ivey didn’t get discouraged by his 0-for-5 start from 3. – 10:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cunningham: “Basketball Gods reward good basketball. It’s tough to guard when you’re moving the basketball.” – 9:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham: “First quarter, I felt like we had a bunch of looks that were really good looks, looks that we wanted. It’s a make or miss league.” – 9:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cunningham on it being a make-or-miss league: “First quarter, we had a bunch of good looks. It’s a make-or-miss league, it’s easy for that to get into your head. We were moving the ball.” – 9:58 PM
The Hawks poured in 37 points in tonight’s third quarter, tied for the most points scored in a single quarter this season (37, 3rd Q at DET, 10/28/22). – 9:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham on his improved third-quarter play: “I just have to stay aggressive. I had a few in the first half that were good looks, looks I can make. I was never discouraged by it.” – 9:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham: “It’s good to see for us. It’s a long year, it only takes one game for things to start clicking and us to turn things around.” – 9:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham on what changed at halftime: “Our defense. We locked in defensively. We didn’t even think about offense, we wanted to take pride in guarding the ball and taking care of that end. It translated on offense.” – 9:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cunningham: “Our defense. We locked in. We didn’t even think about offense.” – 9:55 PM
Wild but true: the only season the Pistons have finished with a better record than the Thunder was OKC’s debut season in the NBA. – 9:52 PM
Shai tonight:
33 PTS
7 REB
5 AST
4 BLK
All-Star this season? pic.twitter.com/gppV1DWR4m – 9:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Final Forecast: Clear skies and a #Pistons W pic.twitter.com/S9Dmt9R8NI – 9:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Pistons 112, Thunder 103
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting
The other 4 Thunder starters: 29 points on 12-of-37 shooting
OKC falls to 4-6 in the season – 9:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pistons 112, Thunder 103. Good comeback win. Trailed by 15 at halftime, used a 29-8 run to comeback in the 3rd.
Bey: 25 points
Cunningham: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists
Ivey: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals
Stewart: 11 points, 12 rebounds – 9:46 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight
33 points
7 rebounds
5 assists
4 blocks (!)
1 steal
SGA was brilliant despite the loss. – 9:46 PM
Most 30-point games without a made three-pointer this season:
4 — Shai
3 — DeMar
2 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/ZrBr6MYZpL – 9:45 PM
Jaden Ivey tonight:
15 PTS
11 REB
6 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
First Pistons rookie with a 15/10/5/2/2 game since Grant Hill in 1995. pic.twitter.com/eqIKRSiaMC – 9:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pistons 112, OKC 103. Impressive win for Detroit given how disastrous the first half was.
Bey: 25 points
Cunningham: 21 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists (5TOs)
Ivey: 15p, 11r and 6a
Stewart: 11p and 12r
Diallo: 11p, 8r
GO VOTE – 9:45 PM
Final: #Pistons 112, #Thunder 103.
Detroit snaps a 3-game losing streak and overcomes a 16-point deficit to beat OKC for its third win of the season. – 9:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort closing this out over Josh Giddey is an interesting decision. Not like either player has been on their A-game tonight – 9:43 PM
This is a game the Thunder are going to want back. A tough start to the third frame and the non-SGA minutes killed OKC. – 9:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons gave up 63 first-half points. Only have conceded 40 in the second half. – 9:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stew with a nice contest on SGA. That *should* do it.
Pistons up 7 with Stew at the line. 53.5 seconds left. – 9:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’d maybe just give Saddiq the ball here and let him carry you the rest of the way. Dort is hounding Cade. Saddiq is drawing a foul or layup every touch. – 9:41 PM
have the raptors had a poster like that since demar detonated on detroit? – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dort leaned in to Cade to bait the extension, I thought. – 9:39 PM
Casey is challenging that charge on Cade. – 9:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Calm under pressure.
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/SO8NEFokOG – 9:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade just picked up his fifth foul. I thought that was a block on Dort. Casey is challenging. – 9:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are giving and daring Dieng open 3s – 9:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great find by Cade and dunk by Stew. Pistons are keeping the lead by answering each OKC score, but a stop or two is necessary here. – 9:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub keeps it alive…SGA finishes it. pic.twitter.com/6tGr2KTZnj – 9:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I don’t understand why they’d leave Livers on an island there lol. Seems like stuff like that happens a few times a game. Get the ball back to Cade or Ivey – 9:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq “T-Mac” Bey – 9:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey YAM?! – 9:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
You gotta close with this SGA-JDub-Dieng-Kenrich-Muscala lineup, right? – 9:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead by four with 6:04 left. Bench-and-Saddiq lineup did its job.
Cade and Ivey about to check in. – 9:27 PM
The #Pistons have a slight 98-94 lead over the #Thunder with 6:04 left in the game. – 9:27 PM
Sixth 30-point game for SGA this season. – 9:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo has 11 points and 8 rebounds and has about three of the most momentum-turning plays tonight. – 9:25 PM
SGA has scored 30+ points in 6 out of 9 games. – 9:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
SGA plays so unbothered I love it. – 9:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are up 10-2 in the 4th, and lead the Thunder 94-87. Detroit is shooting 48.4% in the 2nd half after shooting 35.4% in the 1st. Whatever the halftime speech was, it worked. – 9:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Thunder have no answer for Saddiq Bey’s physicality right now. Detroit is up 7.
Bey has a game-high 19 points. – 9:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I like Jalen Duren. Comes out of nowhere for blocks when he gets his momentum. He’s gonna be aided in two-big lineups – 9:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Final 12 is underway pic.twitter.com/m29xGblGpX – 9:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Baze has been the 2nd-best player for the Thunder tonight – 9:18 PM
The Pistons bench is fired up after that sequence with Diallo’s dunk and Duren’s block. – 9:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q3 📊
🔹 @SaddiqBey : 13 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
🔹 @Cade Cunningham : 16 PTS / 9 REB / 6 AST
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic: 12 PTS / 1 REB
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 15 PTS / 11 REB / 6 AST pic.twitter.com/owHQVym1K1 – 9:15 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 1 point, 1 assist and 1 block to become the first player this season and only the 2nd guard in the last 20 years to have a 30 point, 5 assist, 5 rebound, 5 block game. – 9:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Thunder 85, Pistons 84. Pistons led 77-1 after a 29-8 3rd quarter run, lost a little steam toward the end.
Cunningham: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Ivey: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists
Bey: 13 points
Bogdanovic: 12 points – 9:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Thunder 85, Pistons 84. Detroit was down 15 at the half. Wide-open shots went in, defense got better.
Cunningham: 16p, 9r and 6a (5TOs)
Ivey: 15p, 11r and 6a
Bey: 13p
Bogey: 12p
Stewart: 8p and 9r – 9:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of the 3Q: Thunder 85, Pistons 84
SGA with 29 points. 4 assists, 4 blocks and 7 rebounds
Nobody else on the Thunder has scored double-digit points – 9:13 PM
End of the 3rd quarter: #Thunder 85, #Pistons 84.
Cunningham: 16 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts
Ivey: 15 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts
Bey: 13 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts – 9:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA gotta start flopping more lol – 9:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Diallo’s man defense on SGA there was as good as it gets. – 9:10 PM
AJ Griffin finished tonight’s first half with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT), matching his career-high for points in a single game set on 10/28/22 at Detroit. – 9:07 PM
If the #Pistons manage to win this game, the third quarter stat sheet will tell it all. They lead 80-78 with a little over three minutes left in the third after trailing by 16. – 9:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 DOUBLE DOUBLE ALERT FROM JI 🚨
15 PTS / 11 REBS pic.twitter.com/vsBJWaNeVz – 9:04 PM
Huge three by Darius Bazley as the Thunder are trying to right the wrongs of an abnormally bad 3rd quarter – 9:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have outscored OKC 29-8 in the third, with five minutes left. Up 77-71. Completely different game now. – 9:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ ball movement has been fantastic to start this second half. – 9:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Can’t wait until SGA starts getting some superstar calls – 9:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey drops off a nice dime for JRE to jam! pic.twitter.com/sX2PhKMtoJ – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
24-6 Pistons run after the Ivey 3. Pistons went from missing everything to making everything – 9:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LOL everything the Pistons are putting up now is going in. Ivey had no business shooting that, probably should have been an and-1, and he drilled it. – 9:00 PM
Jaden Ivey has 15 points and 11 rebounds and one wild 3. – 9:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
MOOD IN THE 313‼️ pic.twitter.com/1MpE8YLIRE – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons trailed by 15 at halftime, and have come out of the gate firing. Stewart’s 3 just tied the game at 69, and extended Detroit’s run to 21-6. Pistons shooting 9-15 in the 3rd so far – 8:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Pistons tie the game up 69-69 and Mark Daigneault calls another timeout – 8:57 PM
21-6 run for the #Pistons after that 3 by Stewart. It’s a tie game at 69. – 8:56 PM
16-2 run for the Pistons after that 3 by Cunningham. – 8:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
13-2 run after Bogey gets a corner 3 to fall. Pistons down 4 – 8:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
If this was baseball, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort could certainly use an off day – 8:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Pistons start the 2nd half with a 10-2 run a little over 3 minutes into it
Thunder still lead 65-58 as Mark Daigneault calls a timeout – 8:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons open the 3rd quarter with a 10-2 run and trail OKC 65-58 with 8:42 left in the quarter – 8:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has 13 points. Pistons have outscored the Thunder, 10-2, within the first four minutes of the second half. – 8:51 PM
Look at the space Shai creates going the speed of a mallwalker. pic.twitter.com/zp1i6X5Bv1 – 8:51 PM
10-2 run by Detroit and OKC’s lead is now 65-58. – 8:51 PM
The Pistons have opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run, punctuated by that dunk by Bey. – 8:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons show life to start the second half. A stew block leads to a 6-0 swing. – 8:49 PM
So bizarre to see SGA talk trash. He never does it.
It was great. – 8:46 PM
Shai with 21 points at halftime…
…on zero 3-point attempts. He just knows how to BAMF his way into the paint. pic.twitter.com/7MPoOAKHdh – 8:40 PM
SGA drives, gets blocked, gets his own rebound, scores on 2 Pistons, gets fouled, gets a (rare) tech called on him, jokingly shoots an incorrectly called tech on the Pistons, hits his and-one free throw to give OKC a 15 point lead at the half.
In the span of 2 gametime seconds. – 8:35 PM
Steve Nash just wanted more time to watch the next best Canadian point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:34 PM
I like how Shai raised his hand after yelling at Ivey after that and-1. He knew the technical was coming, but the message was sent.
Shai with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. OKC leads Detroit 63-48 at the half. – 8:34 PM
Pretty good half of basketball for SGA: 21 points on 8-12 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal. – 8:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 63, Pistons 48
SGA with 21 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds
Giddey with 9 points, 5 rebounds
Mann with 9 points – 8:33 PM
Last year Detroit finished the last 24 games with only 4 losses by 10+ points.
This season: 5 thru 10 games and a league worst point differential (-11.6)
They are down 15 to OKC at the half – 8:33 PM
It’s clear OKC hasn’t had their A game. Sluggish is a good word to describe this game. Yet, they’re still winning at the half 63-48. – 8:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Thunder 63, Pistons 48. Rough one for Detroit. 17-49 from the floor, 3-19 from 3, 12 turnovers. Cunningham, Bogdanovic and Ivey are a combined 6-28.
Bey: 9 points
Ivey: 8 points, 6 rebounds
Stewart: 5 points, 6 rebounds
SGA has 21 points for OKC on 8-12 shooting – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
End of that half went about as bad as it could for Detroit. Missed easy shots, made bad turnovers, bad foul.
All things considered (non-Stew starters shooting 9-36 and the team shooting 3-19 from 3) they’re lucky to only be down by 15 lol. – 8:32 PM
Halftime: #Thunder 63, #Pistons 48.
Bey: 9 pts
Ivey: 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts
Bogdanovic: 6 pts
Stewart: 5 pts, 6 rebs
Hayes: 5 pts, 2 asts
Livers: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Gilgeous-Alexander: 21 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts – 8:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Did Jaden Ivey try snitching on SGA? 💀 – 8:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Long rebounds lead to fast breaks 💨 pic.twitter.com/y3vsoVssb4 – 8:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons having one of those Jim Mora first halves. Couldn’t shoot the ball, couldn’t make stops, can’t do diddly poo – 8:29 PM
Jalen Williams makes some really good passes. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade and Bogey are a combined 3-14. Detroit won’t beat anyone with that. – 8:26 PM
Ivey connects on his sixth 3-point attempt after missing his previous five. Good for Detroit that his confidence wasn’t shaken. – 8:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sixth time’s the charm for Ivey, who just got his first 3 to fall. OKC has been giving him space all night – 8:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey gets a 3 to fall. He and Detroit both needed that. – 8:24 PM
Thunder up 49-39 with 4:28 left in the half. – 8:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Wow what ball movement on that possession lol too bad Dort missed the corner 3 – 8:18 PM
Tre Mann stepback 3s and Josh Giddey left handed cross court passes for 3s.
The OKC sophomores showing out in the 2nd quarter to lead to a double digit Thunder lead. – 8:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have had some horrific turnovers tonight – 8:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This is why we’re #DifferentByDesign‼️ pic.twitter.com/8ZeDmyhDqi – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Rookie, vet connection on another second chance opportunity 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2CM6Mn9BXA – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
OKC, one of the worst shooting teams in the league, is 6-12 from 3
Detroit is 2-14
Thunder up by 13. – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons down 48-35 after Williams hits a 3 for OKC. No bueno – 8:14 PM
Josh Giddey just tried an audacious sideline out of bounds pass and it was great even if it failed – 8:14 PM
Really good start for Tre Mann who needed a bounce back game. – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The non-SGA minutes aren’t going well for Detroit. – 8:13 PM
Tre Mann has 9 points of 3-4 from 3 tonight. – 8:13 PM
The Thunder leads 42-35 with 8:39 left until the half. – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes’ best scoring nights comes against OKC. He’s got five points in seven minutes. – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian seems to play OKC better than any other team – 8:08 PM
Killian just dropped Giddey. He’s a lot more aggressive than he’s been in recent games. – 8:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Strong first quarter pic.twitter.com/P1Br0HXjKD – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes just made Josh Giddey touch Earth. OMG lol – 8:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart : 5 PTS / 5 REB
🔹 @SaddiqBey : 5 PTS
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic: 5 PTS
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 2 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/X6DnhLeD4i – 8:03 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1st quarter
16 points
3 blocks (!)
1 steal
6-8 shooting
SGA scored 2 less points than he did the entire game vs the Bucks. – 8:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Thunder 33, Pistons 28. Shai already has 16 points (6-8 overall) for OKC.
Stewart: 5 points, 5 rebounds
Bey: 5 points
Bogdanovic: 5 points – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28.
Detroit did itself no favors with careless turnovers and being 1-10 from 3.
SGA hasn’t set yet, though, and he’s got 16 of OKC’s points. – 8:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28
SGA with 16 points on 6/8 shooting and 3 blocks – 8:01 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Thunder 33, #Pistons 28.
Stewart: 5 pts, 5 rebs
Bey: 5 pts
Bogdanovic: 5 pts
Gilgeous-Alexander: 16 points – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Cade’s fourth turnover of the quarter. Led to a Mann 3-pointer. Pistons down 27-21 – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That is Cade’s fourth turnover this quarter – 7:57 PM
Relive Jevon Carter’s 2nd half dominance against the Thunder Saturday night on the BMO @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network soundcloud.com/bucksdotcom/je… – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are getting a favorable whistle so far. Thunder have committed eight first-quarter fouls, and there’s still two minutes left.
Issue, though, Detroit is 6-9 from the line and 1-10 from 3. – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Hustle plays are our thing ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FuKkNU1vAA – 7:56 PM
Darius Bazley checks in as Duren does. OKC needs Bazley to be aggressive in this matchup. – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead by four and are just 1-7 from 3. Some really good looks, too. – 7:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What a pass @Cade Cunningham ‼️ What a finish @Isaiah Stewart ‼️ pic.twitter.com/C7f2u2TFvX – 7:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Really good defensive possession there from Jalen Williams on staying disciplined on Bojan Bogdanovic – 7:44 PM
The #Pistons have a slight 14-10 lead over the #Thunder with 7:11 left in the first quarter. – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 14-10 early. Saddiq Bey with 5 points, Beef Stew with 4. – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Very sloppy turnover by Cade, but his block on the other end looked clean from my angle. Whistled for a foul – 7:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons forcing some turnovers early with solid man-to-man defense.
OKC has not looked good though. At all. – 7:38 PM
Brutal take foul there by Lu Dort. – 7:36 PM
Transition take foul on Dort. Bogdanovic will get a free throw and Detroit will keep possession of the ball. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Giddey lol – 7:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
In a matter of two straight possessions, SGA blocked Jaden Ivey and then Lu Dort stripped Cade Cunningham of the ball – 7:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA blocks Ivey – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
These OKC jerseys are … something – 7:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons vs. OKC about to tip. What’s the mood? gifs only – 7:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault, spoke to the media before tonight’s contest against a young Detroit team. pic.twitter.com/EyU7gCcWwK – 7:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
JRE – 7:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth pic.twitter.com/1eQeZBASBY – 7:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Usual Pistons starters – 7:07 PM
OKC starters vs Pistons
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
JRE
JDub gets another start. – 7:07 PM
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting five for the Pistons: Cunningham, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Bey and Stewart – 7:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Family affair. pic.twitter.com/B0WZIuyQcv – 7:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
No storms just drip. pic.twitter.com/2zkAiHXnbn – 6:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
T-minus 1 hour until game time. Tipping off at 6:30 on the dot! 🕡
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/hMRzFtcx5n – 6:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Fall flavor 🍁 pic.twitter.com/quNq3VOQcn – 6:20 PM
The #Nuggets are expected to have a scout at the Barn tonight for #Gophers-Western Michigan. Denver is also said to have been in to watch a MN practice, along with the Nets, Bucks, Thunder, and Spurs. Dawson Garcia the main player to watch tonight. – 6:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on momentum of Election Day becoming a national holiday: “When I was coming up, a lot of African-Americans were afraid to vote…” – 5:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “We’re here to develop the young man. Third year in the league, had some ups and downs but we have to give him every opportunity to succeed and work with him, because he is a young player.” – 5:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Casey about SGA: “He’s one of the toughest guards in our league right now.” Said he’s oozing with confidence. – 5:49 PM
Dwane Casey says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with “supreme confidence.”: “He has a great command of the ball. He’s one of the toughest guards in our league.” – 5:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jalen Duren (ankle) is available to make his return after missing last week
theathletic.com/3739762/2022/1… – 5:46 PM
The #Pistons have upgraded Jalen Duren to available for tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 4:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jalen Duren’s status has been upgraded to “available” tonight, meaning he’ll play. – 4:38 PM
Shai has been ridiculous this season. His defense is a lot better, and it’s impossible to keep him out of the paint. Look at the Nuggets try to wall him off in transition, showing him multiple bodies.
He does not care. pic.twitter.com/DpEQfysyCQ – 4:02 PM
This is Paul George’s 11th career Player of the Week.
It’s his third with the Clippers.
He did not get one in his first season with the team after getting 3 in his final season with OKC.
He got one in April 2021 and one in November 2021. And now has another in November 2022. – 3:37 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 OKC needs more spacing
🏀 More Isaiah Joe minutes?
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s leap
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/kmZZOCx2oZ – 3:33 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not a nominee for Western Conference player of the week. Paul George took home the honor. SGA was last weeks winner. – 3:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This 🔥 pass from @Killian Hayes to @Cade Cunningham for the dunk earns @BELFORGroup Assist of the Week honors ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mWH3LE1Q2e – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder will end its road trip in Detroit as they look to improve upon ball movement and high IQ plays on both ends of the floor.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/oZj0cxaZy9 – 3:00 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 8th in the NBA in per 48 minute win shares. He is also 8th in value over replacement player. – 2:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From the Thunder:
Dating back to last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 13 30-point performances over his last 18 games played – 2:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From the Thunder:
Through nine games, Oklahoma City has the best 3rd Quarter point differential in the NBA (+5.7). The next best in the league belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks (+4.7) – 2:01 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
From Thunder notes: Dwyane Wade (2008-09) and Michael Jordan (three times) are the only players to average 30 points, two steals and one block for a full season. – 1:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Just a reminder the Thunder vs Pistons game starts at exactly 6:30 pm instead of the usual 10-15 min delay – 1:45 PM
Comments / 0