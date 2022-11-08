ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal hit and run suspect surrenders in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman suspected in a fatal hit and run Saturday in Visalia has been arrested. 31-year-old Shay Dejong is accused of hitting a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. The man was taken to Kaweah Delta...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man crashes stolen car after leading police on a chase in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 26-year-old man crashed a stolen car after leading police on a chase across Fresno Wednesday night. Police say they first tried to pull over the man driving his own car for a traffic violation around 9:15 p.m. near Chestnut and Huntington Avenues. When the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

DNA evidence links to suspected burglars in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects now find themselves behind bars after police say DNA evidence led to their arrest in Fresno. According to the Clovis Police Department, a home burglary took place last month in Clovis near Fowler and Alluvial. Police say one of the suspects smashed the...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested following six-hour standoff with SWAT in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a six-hour standoff with Porterville SWAT. According to Porterville Police, officers were called to the 800 block of South Cottage Street around 5:45 p.m. on Monday regarding a man who was chasing someone with a knife. When officers...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed after being struck by two vehicles in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Tuesday evening after police say he was struck by two vehicles near Blackstone near Holland in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to the area after learning that a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was struck by a white van around 5:30 p.m. Officers say the man, who has yet to be identified, was in the road when he was hit by the van.
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA

A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
