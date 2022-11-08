Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Fatal hit and run suspect surrenders in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman suspected in a fatal hit and run Saturday in Visalia has been arrested. 31-year-old Shay Dejong is accused of hitting a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. The man was taken to Kaweah Delta...
KMPH.com
Man crashes stolen car after leading police on a chase in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 26-year-old man crashed a stolen car after leading police on a chase across Fresno Wednesday night. Police say they first tried to pull over the man driving his own car for a traffic violation around 9:15 p.m. near Chestnut and Huntington Avenues. When the...
41-year-old man hit and killed by driver in north Fresno, police say
Investigators say 41-year-old Colin Volpe was walking in the road outside the crosswalk on Blackstone and Holland, just north of Ashlan around 5:30 pm.
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
KMPH.com
Suspect steals grandmother's car, drives recklessly, crashes in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he stole his grandmother’s car, drove recklessly, and crashed in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the suspect, who has yet to be identified, stole his grandmother’s vehicle from Motel 6 at Blackstone and Shields.
KMPH.com
DNA evidence links to suspected burglars in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects now find themselves behind bars after police say DNA evidence led to their arrest in Fresno. According to the Clovis Police Department, a home burglary took place last month in Clovis near Fowler and Alluvial. Police say one of the suspects smashed the...
DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
Car impounded after driver did donuts at Fresno Fairgrounds, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car has now been impounded a month after officers spotted a driver driving recklessly in a parking lot at the Fresno Fairgrounds, according to the Fresno Police Department. On October 11, officers were patrolling the area around the fairgrounds when they saw a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. […]
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing Madera father
Angel Martinez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison Wednesday for stabbing another man to death in Madera in May.
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hanford Friday night were identified, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 9:40 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Lacey Blvd. and 10th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified […]
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested following six-hour standoff with SWAT in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a six-hour standoff with Porterville SWAT. According to Porterville Police, officers were called to the 800 block of South Cottage Street around 5:45 p.m. on Monday regarding a man who was chasing someone with a knife. When officers...
Tulare Greyhound crash causes traffic delay on Highway 99, several sent to hospital
A Greyhound bus crashed into a guardrail on Highway 99 and Barsdley Avenue early Wednesday morning, Tulare City Fire Department authorities said.
DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
KMPH.com
Man killed after being struck by two vehicles in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Tuesday evening after police say he was struck by two vehicles near Blackstone near Holland in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to the area after learning that a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was struck by a white van around 5:30 p.m. Officers say the man, who has yet to be identified, was in the road when he was hit by the van.
legalexaminer.com
One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA
A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
Stabbing suspect dies in police custody in Orange Cove, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing suspect died after he was taken into custody by officers in Orange Cove over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Orange Cove Police Department were called out to a home Casuga Court and Orona Way for a […]
KMJ
Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
