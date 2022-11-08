Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 10: Defenses steal the show in playoff openers

It's win-or-go-home time in Washington high school football with the first week of postseason play now in the books.

SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place from Nov. 3–5. Scroll to the video player at the top of the page to view the countdown.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 10

10. After the Peninsula special teams unit partially blocked the go-ahead field goal, quarterback Payton Knowles and wide receiver Dane Meddaugh connected on a 23-yard catch and run in overtime for the win against Arlington.

9. Ahead by two points after giving up a Moses Lake touchdown, the Gonzaga Prep defense stood tall, denying the Mavericks the tying two-point conversion to go on and win the game.

8. Rainier Beach and its defense showed up all game holding Mountain View to only seven points, but Marcell Burns ' interception on fourth down with the Thunder at the Vikings' five was especially impressive.

7. Playing in a downpour from the get-go, Skyview defense back Cameron Crooks had himself a day with Puyallup trying to throw the ball. He picked off two passes and his first went for a touchdown, giving the Storm the early lead.

6. In its ugliest win in recent memory, the Spanaway Lake offense struggled, but the defense came up big as linebacker Eugene Camacho scooped up a loose ball and returning it inside the Garfield 5-yard line. It set up the lone score of the game.

5. Federal Way and Curtis in a close game in the second half, but defensive back Rahshawn Clark's interception and 50-yard return for a touchdown put the Eagles up by two scores.

4. Holding a two-score lead with time winding down in the third quarter, Mead running back Colby Price decided to blow the game wide open with an 89-yard touchdown run.

3. Mount Si's passing offense has struggled most of the year and Graham-Kapowsin capitalized on that. A pick-6 by Demitrius Taape early in the game set the Eagles up nicely the rest of the way.

2. To pull off the biggest upset of the first weekend of the postseason, Woodinville needed some big plays and a forced fumble on a fourth-down attempt by Glacier Peak quarterback River Lien gave the Falcons the ball back and allowed them to run the clock all the way down.

1. Emerald Ridge was looking to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time in school history and the Jaguars wasted no time with Elvis Kariuki blocking a Bothell punt that Jacob Lane picked up and returned for a score.