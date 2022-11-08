Read full article on original website
‘The Experience’ To Feature ‘Black Panther’ Art And Namor Covers On Friday Show
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening on Friday, The Experience is setting out to make their Friday night show particularly Wakanda-centric. Among the various pieces of original art and collectibles to be showcased will be complete art from Black Panther (2005) issues #1, #2, and #4 — with issue #2 being the first appearance of Shuri. Issue #1, meanwhile, features the first appearance of T’Challa’s grandfather, Azzuri, who faced off against Captain America in that issue’s tale. Each issue was written by Reggie Hudlin with John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson on art.
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
Stuck In Time: Previewing ‘Fantastic Four’ #1
“WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?” It’s the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they’re already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born…
Preview: The Turtles’ Mightiest Enemies In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The IDW Collection’ Vol. 2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Vol. 2, out today from Mike Costa, Ben Epstein, Mike Henderson, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Barbara Randall Kesel, Shawn Lee, and more. ‘The forces of good and evil marshal on multiple fronts. The Turtles have a...
The Spider-Verse Is Evolving… For The Worse: Previewing ‘Spider-Man’ #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
Previewing Daniel Warren Johnson’s ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #4
Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face a hard truth as FYSO wrestles with their own life or death situation!
Preview: Escape From The Subterranean Skyscraper In ‘Trve Kvlt’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Trve Kvlt #4, out tomorrow from writer Scott Bryan Wilson, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Gab Contreras, and letterer DC Hopkins. ‘Marty and Alison face the supremely creepy Doctor Shiver! Escape from the subterranean skyscraper! Veronika brags about her allegiance to Satan!!! Bernice listens to her!!! Stunning PENULTIMATE EPISODE!!! Are you with us?! You better be because “There’s No One Else I’d Rather Be Incinerated and Sent to Hell with Than You”—that’s the title of the issue, BTW— is how we feel about you.’
Bucky Won’t Back Down In ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #6 Preview
“Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it’s about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers’ world will never be the same again.”. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty...
Scott Snyder Announces ‘By A Thread’ And The Extension Of His Deal With Comixology Originals
Scott Snyder is expanding his deal with Comixology Originals with the announcements of new title,. which is co-written by his son. will be co-written by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder. The series will be illustrated by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and coluored by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days).
Double The Trouble For Spidey: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #13
Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. “Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn! Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!”
‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #1 Review: Smart, Fun, Much Needed Satire From Mark Russell And Steve Pugh
We return to the scene of the crime, so to speak, in ‘Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs’ #1 with Mark Russell and Steve Pugh delivering a debut issue crammed with well observed and well executed satire. Reporter Shelly By returns to. Overall. 10/10. A lot has happened in...
Previewing Mirka Andolfo’s ‘Unnatural: Blue Blood’ #4 From Image Comics
“Leslie and her group seem to have settled into a mysterious new country. But nothing is as it seems…and those who offer one hand as a friend may be hiding a dagger in the other. Will our heroes be caught unprepared?”. Unnatural: Blue Blood #4 is out now from...
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2307: Nature Bites Back In Enemy Earth
It’s 45 years old and it just gets better & better; 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Again, all the same five strips here, deep into their respective runs. Which means there’s more from Judge Dredd trying to repel a Sov Psi invasion of Mega-City One in ‘Buratino Must Die’, Chimpsky’s got his own bit of psi-trouble in his ‘Terrifically Disturbing Adventure’, there’s magical darkness all around in’ Hope… In The Shadows’, the post-apocalyptic nightmares for Zoe continue in ‘Enemy Earth’, and we’re back down to Antarctic City with Hershey where ‘The Cold In The Bones’ is taking hold.
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 1
The HBO Max show Titans usually follows a similar formula for every season. It typically starts off fairly strong before things begin to unravel the deeper into the season it goes. This tends to be a problem with team-based shows that has so many moving parts; it’s hard to tie them all together into a singular plot line. It becomes even more difficult with superhero shows and shows the deal with the supernatural because writers have a lot of tools at their disposal to write themselves out of a hole. That’s not to say that this season of Titans will follow suit, but the first season may be an indicator of past mistakes.
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter
A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
Alan Moore Book Club: ‘Illuminations’: “Illuminations”
This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The sixth entry in the book, ‘Illuminations’, at eighteen pages long, is the short story which also bears the same title as the book. This might be a moment to stop and ponder the book’s title. The term ‘illumination’ suggests insight, shedding light on a matter, the kind of epiphanistic short stories written by James Joyce. Moore has previously been compared to Joyce for Moore’s mammoth novel Jerusalem is ambitious in scope and addresses the neighbourhood of the Boroughs (where Moore grew up, in Northampton) in time in a way that could be compared to how Joyce intended to put Dublin on the literary map with Ulysses. So far, the stories have not centred on epiphanies so much as twists, and the twist in this case comes in the guise of progress.
