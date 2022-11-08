This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The sixth entry in the book, ‘Illuminations’, at eighteen pages long, is the short story which also bears the same title as the book. This might be a moment to stop and ponder the book’s title. The term ‘illumination’ suggests insight, shedding light on a matter, the kind of epiphanistic short stories written by James Joyce. Moore has previously been compared to Joyce for Moore’s mammoth novel Jerusalem is ambitious in scope and addresses the neighbourhood of the Boroughs (where Moore grew up, in Northampton) in time in a way that could be compared to how Joyce intended to put Dublin on the literary map with Ulysses. So far, the stories have not centred on epiphanies so much as twists, and the twist in this case comes in the guise of progress.

