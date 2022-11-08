ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023

Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
MIAMI, FL
Trey Mancini's $10M Mutual Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Astros

The Houston Astros declined the $10 million mutual option on Trey Mancini's contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, per Brandon Scott of Sports Radio 610. It was something of a surprise given the fact that the Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2022 season's trade deadline to better their team for a deep playoff run.
HOUSTON, TX
Justin Turner's $16M Club Option for 2023 Season Declined by Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they've declined the $16 million club option in the contract of third baseman Justin Turner for the 2023 MLB season. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Dodgers are still interested in Turner returning in 2023 on a lower salary. Turner has played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency

Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Auctioning Off Upstate NY 'Castle'; Opening Bid Is $6.5M

Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter is sending his upstate New York "castle" to the auction block. Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post reported the massive property is set for a minimum $6.5 million asking price, which is less than half of what Jeter was asking ($14.8 million) when originally attempting to sell the property in 2018.
Ranking the Top 25 First Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
The Top Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency

This won't be anything like last offseason for Justin Verlander. Sure, there was intrigue to see him come back after missing two years while recovering from a torn UCL. Well over a dozen teams sent scouts to watch him work out in Florida last November, when he threw about 25 pitches clocking in between 94-97 mph, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
HOUSTON, TX
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Nearing 1-Year Contract With LAD

Clayton Kershaw is reportedly close to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 16th season. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the three-time National League Cy Young winner is "nearing" an agreement on a one-year deal with the Dodgers. It's not a surprise that Kershaw apparently decided to remain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency

When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Rumors: Mets, Dodgers, Yankees Expected to Be Biggest MLB Free-Agency Spenders

Several teams are reportedly expected to be big spenders in MLB free agency this offseason, particularly those in big markets. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs are all expected to be major players on the free-agent market, as are some teams in smaller markets, like the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners.

