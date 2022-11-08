Read full article on original website
Phillies Rumors: 'Interesting Rumblings' Trea Turner Wants to Join PHI in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies fell short in the World Series, but they may have another superstar on their roster as they attempt to reach the sport's biggest stage again next season. "There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here," Jayson Stark of The Athletic said of free-agent shortstop Trea...
Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023
Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker, James Click to Be Offered New Astros Contracts for 2023
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will formally offer contracts to both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click for the 2023 season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Baker, 73, said Tuesday he plans to return to the team. "I'll be back, but we're working on it," he told...
Trey Mancini's $10M Mutual Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Astros
The Houston Astros declined the $10 million mutual option on Trey Mancini's contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, per Brandon Scott of Sports Radio 610. It was something of a surprise given the fact that the Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2022 season's trade deadline to better their team for a deep playoff run.
ESPN: Aaron Judge Contract Projected to Be 8-Year, $320M Deal by MLB Front Offices
MLB executives believe outfielder Aaron Judge is in line to sign one of the biggest contracts in baseball history in free agency. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB front-office officials polled at the MLB GM meetings believe Judge's deal will fall somewhere in the range of $320 million for eight years.
Justin Turner's $16M Club Option for 2023 Season Declined by Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they've declined the $16 million club option in the contract of third baseman Justin Turner for the 2023 MLB season. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Dodgers are still interested in Turner returning in 2023 on a lower salary. Turner has played...
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency
Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Auctioning Off Upstate NY 'Castle'; Opening Bid Is $6.5M
Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter is sending his upstate New York "castle" to the auction block. Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post reported the massive property is set for a minimum $6.5 million asking price, which is less than half of what Jeter was asking ($14.8 million) when originally attempting to sell the property in 2018.
Ranking the Top 25 First Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
MLB Trade Rumors: Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes Return Would Need to Be 'Astronomical'
MLB teams that hope to trade for a top-tier starting pitcher like the Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber or Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reportedly face "astronomical" asking prices. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday neither the Guardians nor Brewers are showing an "intent to deal," which could restrict those pushing to land...
The Top Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency
This won't be anything like last offseason for Justin Verlander. Sure, there was intrigue to see him come back after missing two years while recovering from a torn UCL. Well over a dozen teams sent scouts to watch him work out in Florida last November, when he threw about 25 pitches clocking in between 94-97 mph, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Nearing 1-Year Contract With LAD
Clayton Kershaw is reportedly close to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 16th season. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the three-time National League Cy Young winner is "nearing" an agreement on a one-year deal with the Dodgers. It's not a surprise that Kershaw apparently decided to remain...
Yankees 'Listening and Engaging' on Multiple Trade Possibilities, Brian Cashman Says
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Wednesday he's been "listening and engaging" on potential trade talks this offseason, including interest from around baseball regarding the team's current infield depth. "We don't have a right fielder," he added of the team's needs. "We don't have a left...
Tommy Pham's $12M Red Sox Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by All Parties
Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham needs a new home for the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox announced that both the franchise and Pham declined the $12 million mutual option on his contract Thursday, making him a free agent. He will receive a $1.5 million buyout. Boston acquired Pham from the...
Report: AJ Pollock Declines $13M White Sox Contract Option, Becomes Free Agent
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his $13 million contract option for the 2023 season and will become a free agent, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pollock will receive a $5 million buyout as a result. The White Sox acquired Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers just six...
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency
When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Linked to Braves, Rangers; Mets Eyeing Strong Contract Offer
The New York Mets are reportedly "most worried" about the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as they attempt to re-sign starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract to become a free agent. SNY's Andy Martino reported Tuesday the Mets are expected to make a "strong" offer to...
Yankees Rumors: Japanese Star Masataka Yoshida Interests NY If Posted for Free Agency
The New York Yankees are likely to enter the race for Japanese star Masataka Yoshida if he's posted by the Orix Buffaloes, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Yoshida had 21 home runs, 88 RBI and a .335/.447/.561 slash line in 119 games this season. Buffaloes general manager Junichi Fukura...
MLB Rumors: Mets, Dodgers, Yankees Expected to Be Biggest MLB Free-Agency Spenders
Several teams are reportedly expected to be big spenders in MLB free agency this offseason, particularly those in big markets. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs are all expected to be major players on the free-agent market, as are some teams in smaller markets, like the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners.
Matt’s Take
Bronson Arroyo joins Matt’s Take Bronson Arroyo kindly joined Matt’s Take this week for a Q & A. Brons
