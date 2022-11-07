Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More
How to play co-op You'll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend--or three. Once you've done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.
Gamespot
Get 5 Great Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time
Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering a bunch of cheap Steam games in its Birthday Favorites Bundle, as well as giving away free games, coupons, and other prizes--including a $150 grand prize. With the Birthday Favorites Bundle, customers can create their own package of up to 5 discounted...
Gamespot
Battlefield Mobile Releases In Open Beta For Some Regions
Battlefield Mobile, the upcoming Battlefield game for mobile devices, is now in beta. Players with an Android device can now jump in if they live in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, or Singapore. This is an Android-only test for now, with support for iOS devices to come later. Battlefield Mobile...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 doubles player count record of original game in just one month
Overwatch 2 has been a raging success in Blizzard’s eyes, with player numbers far exceeding records set by the original game in the first month. More than 35 million players tried the free-to-play shooter, and they expect the community to grow. The fever surrounding Overwatch 2’s launch is still...
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer
Available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC on November 11. Coming to the VCS. It was 1972... "American Pie" was on the radio, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl and the modern gaming industry was born. 50 years later, Atari celebrates a very special birthday by releasing an anthology of its history complete with games, interviews, and memorabilia. In addition, you'll find 6 new games including the final installment of the Swordquest series.
Gamespot
WrestleQuest - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero’s journey ain’t just an epic quest, it’s WRESTLEQUEST!
Gamespot
Lost Ark's Reaper Class Joins The Fray On November 16
The latest addition to Lost Ark's roster of playable classes is coming November 16 in the form of the dagger-wielding Reaper, joining the Deathblade and Shadowhunter as the third Assassin advanced class. As detailed in a new Lost Ark Academy blog post, Reapers are masters of stealth that bounce between...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Update Nerfs Linear Fusion Rifles
This week's hotfix in Destiny 2 repairs shaders, changes linear fusion rifles, and fixes a seasonal challenge. The patch notes clarify the exact fixes and adjustments, which constitute a nerf for the high powered rifles. The most significant element of the patch alters linear fusion rifles. When players wielding linear...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Muspelheim Seed Locations
Unlike 2018's first outing in the rebooted franchise, God of War Ragnarok allows you to visit all nine realms of Norse mythology. This means you've got some new places to discover as well as some returning favorites from the original game. One such revisited realm is the volcanic world of Muspelheim, which houses plenty of combat challenges and loot for you to work for. Opening the gate to get there requires you to combine two halves of a Yggdrasil Seed, though, so read on below for where to find them both.
Gamespot
Rogue Legacy 2 - Nintendo Indie World Showcase
Today you are a colorblind Knight, tomorrow a lute playing Bard with Vertigo. Each heir is different, but everyone can be a hero. Earn countless riches, expand your castle, and strengthen your legacy as you uncover the mysteries within an ever-changing Kingdom.
techaiapp.com
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, All Kingdom Hearts Games Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2022
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition is coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue this month. Starting November 15, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the critically-acclaimed RPG, boasting a vast, fantasy open world, for you, the Dragonborn to explore, form alliances with citizens, and level-up skills by completing medieval-themed quests. That role-playing essence continues via the Kingdom Hearts series, whose entire saga drops this month on PlayStation’s subscription service. Meanwhile, FPS fans can delve into Rainbow Six Siege, and partake in tactical 5v5 close-quarters combat, cycling between multiple operators, each equipped with a unique skill set.
Gamespot
WORLD OF HORROR - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
WORLD OF HORROR follows the rural residents of a seaside Japanese town facing inhuman terrors, as reality frays and tears at the edges. Investigate the eldritch mysteries striking your town, and seek the truth behind the depredations of man and monster. Solve puzzles to collect precious items and arcane spells. Struggle against malevolent legends of Japanese folklore while trying to hold onto your sanity and survive in this horrific 1-bit roguelite RPG.
Gamespot
Venba - Announcement Trailer
Play as an Indian mother, Venba, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and decipher long lost family recipes. Through branching conversations, explore a story about family, love, and loss.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Brings Positive Change To Seasonal Prestige
Activision has revealed the roadmap and details for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and this announcement includes a positive update to how players level up with Call of Duty's seasonal Prestige progression. With Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone sequel, leveling up past Military Rank...
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Joining Game Pass Ultimate, Going Free For A Limited Time
Electronic Arts and DICE have released the latest development update video for Battlefield 2042, revealing what's next for the multiplayer shooter. This includes multiple free play opportunities to come in the future and the start of a new season for the game. Additionally, EA announced that Battlefield 2042 will join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (via EA Access) with the start of Season 3 very soon.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - Official Development Update: November 2022 Video
Join members of the development team for a peek at what's coming to Battlefield 2042 in Season 3 and beyond of the first-person shooter game. The upcoming Update 3.2 will feature the return of the Class system as the team reworks the game’s Specialist system. Season 3 will also bring new vault weapons and reworks of the Manifest and Breakaway maps. Check out the video for details, including the reveal that Battlefield 2042 will have free access periods in December for players on each platform.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition Pre-orders Live in India With Custom Dualsense Controller Coming Soon and More
God of War: Ragnarok released on November 9, 2022, and has been creating massive waves in the industry. The game is critically acclaimed, and players are piling in to get their hands on the title. For the more eccentric fans, God of War: Ragnarok Collector's Edition is now available for pre-orders as well.
Digital Trends
Battlefield 2042 is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month
Electronic Arts announced that Battlefield 2042 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access in late November. “We’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past 12 months. and so if you haven’t jumped in yet, starting in season 3, we’ll be introducing Battlefield 2042 into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making the game available for subscribers with EA Access,” EA says in its November 2022 development briefing.
Comments / 0