Trae Young will miss game against Bucks

Trae Young (right shin soreness) is OUT tonight.

Source: Twitter @KLChouinard

StatMuse @statmuse

Dejounte Murray tonight:

25 PTS

8 REB

11 AST

3 STL

Beat the undefeated Bucks without Trae. pic.twitter.com/KkAFdjyfAh – 10:20 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Man when Trae Young comes back the Hawks are gonna have such a sick supporting cast to put around AJ Griffin. – 10:05 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

There have been few meaningful moments this season without one of Trae or DJM on the court this season.

About to see some now. – 8:41 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks rule out Trae Young against Bucks ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:02 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

A truly interesting spot tonight.

In previous seasons, the Hawks have had big DOA moments when Trae hasn’t played.

What does it look like with Dejounte in the fold? – 8:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Hawks will be without Trae Young (right shin soreness) – and his 28+ points and 9+ assists. He had 42 against the #Bucks on Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum. – 7:59 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Aaron Holiday gets the start with Trae Young out tonight vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/ggsnXJsxSu – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Aaron Holiday is listed as starter for Trae tonight. – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young (right shin soreness) is OUT tonight. – 7:26 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae wasn’t out here with John Collins, so Joe Prunty gave him his pregame pop. pic.twitter.com/5Q3QMrXSnP – 7:09 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young has been downgraded to doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nhs6cNwX1A – 7:08 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young will warm up before making a decision on playing, per Nate. – 6:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Hawks head coach Nate McMillan says guard Trae Young (questionable, shin) will go through his warmup before his availability is determined vs. the #Bucks – 6:35 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I wonder which of these young NBA backcourts do people like the most? On a national level.

ATL: Trae & Dejounte got work

MEM: Ja and Des complement each other so well

CLE: Garland and D-Mitch are so dynamic

Three gifted backcourts with multiple players 26 or younger. 🔥🔥 – 1:03 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:32 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The night before #Bucks – #Hawks, Atlanta has listed Trae Young as questionable to play with right shin soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable with left knee soreness. – 9:34 PM

