ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

First Congressional District candidates talk about the issues before Election Day

By Andrew Davis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX1Ht_0j2KgFeK00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — The race for the First Congressional District in South Carolina is down to its last day with both candidates believing they have the momentum to win the seat for their party.

Both Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews have been willing to take shots at their opponent, as they solidify their positions for voters.

Democrat Dr. Andrews is focusing on the issues of gun control and personal freedom, especially connected to the possibility of a full National abortion ban, to draw in young voters.

“The republicans take control of the house and senate they have been very upfront they want a national abortion ban,” said Andrews. “They, want to slash social security and Medicare benefits. Those are things that will take decades to recover from. So we need to have a very open mind when we walk into the polls this November.”

“The reason that South Carolina has a state law with exceptions for girls that have been raped and are victims of incest is that I put it in there,” Mace said. “I told my story of being raped in 2019. I fought hard for women and girls who have been raped.”

Incumbent Mace said while she believes the economy is the issue everyone in the district needs to focus on. She says her record shows she wants to protect the rights of women in the Palmetto State.

“We need to cut back on spending with the Federal government especially when we are borrowing money from other countries to pay for things we don’t need,” Mace said. “and then taxes we have to lower taxes in this country and work on the supply chain. Those are the things we can do right now to address inflation and the economy. And I have done that in several pieces of inflation so far this year.”

Both candidates believe if elected they can work across the aisle with both parties to benefit the District.

“When I have a sick patient and I need help from a subspecialist like a pediatric cardiologist, I pick up the phone and I ask them to help me treat this patient,” said Dr. Andrews. “I don’t first ask them what party they are in. We work together no matter our background no matter our belief system because our goal is to solve the problem in front of us. We need more of that in Washington, DC and that’s exactly what I hope to bring.”

“I have operated as an independent voice,” Mace explained. “I have brought Republicans and Democrats together on many pieces of legislation including reducing gun violence, civil rights, veterans benefits cyber security, and economic issues. I have done that already and look forward to continuing my work.”

“She is voting in line with her party no matter what is best for her District and that is the exact opposite of what I will do,” Andrews said. “I am not beholden to my party and would not step away from the career that I love if I was just going to go up there and play political games.”

History is not in favor of the Democrats in this race.

Only once in the last 40 years has the first Congressional district turned blue when Joe Cunningham won in 2018?

Mace defeated Cunningham in 2020 by less than two points.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Senate Democrats spending $7M on Georgia runoff

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker.  The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact programs to expand on Warnock’s previous organizing […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace wins reelection in SC 1st District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has won reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to retain her 1st Congressional district seat for the GOP. The district representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Tim Scott wins second full term in US Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott has been re-elected to a second full term in Congress, according to the Associated Press. During his campaign, Scott touted himself as a symbol of stability and progress for conservatives and has become a party leader in fundraising and on the issues of race and policing. […]
WSAV News 3

How the Senate runoff between Walker, Warnock works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia, with two runoff election wins tipping the chamber […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he faced voters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. McMaster, 75, defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, who repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Live blog: Some races too close to call

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Results continue to roll in for the 2022 midterms across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry WSAV has team coverage of the elections in both the Peach State and South Carolina. Check out a live blog below: 1:47 a.m. Wednesday Sen. Raphael Warnock delivered a speech early Wednesday morning amid his very […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press had not yet called early Wednesday […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia, SC 2022 midterm election results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Polls have officially closed in both Georgia and South Carolina on Election Day, however, as long as you’ve been in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot. Results will begin to trickle in as we wait patiently to see who voters have chosen to take office. View the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Slavery as punishment for crime rejected by voters in four states

Voters in four states approved ballot measures Tuesday to prohibit slavery as a punishment for crimes in their states’ constitutions.  The approved measures in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont are victories for advocates looking for states to revise language in their constitutions that allow forced labor in the criminal justice system.  Voters in Louisiana, meanwhile, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSAV News 3

Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy