Industrial real estate is still booming in San Antonio, with little indication that interest rate hikes or fears of a recession have had much effect. Data from CBRE Group and Stream Realty Partners found the vacancy rate for warehouses and other industrial spaces ranged from 4 to 5 percent in the third quarter, the San Antonio Business Journal reported. A net 1.2 million square feet of industrial space was also absorbed by tenants during the same time period.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO