ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado

The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Kirkmeyer vs. Caraveo

It's another tight race between the two. Gabrielle Franklin reports. It's another tight race between the two. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove Valley. A...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

RSV hospitalizations rising

Children's Hospital is expanding its care plan as numbers rise. Kim Posey reports. Children's Hospital is expanding its care plan as numbers rise. Kim Posey reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Chilly start to the day before flurries move in

Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Master P talks mental...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

2 Denver police officers dragged by car thieves

A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police warn parents about airsoft guns

Airsoft guns in schools are causing safety concerns, Greg Nieto reports. Airsoft guns in schools are causing safety concerns, Greg Nieto reports. Master P talks mental health in the Black community. To the music industry he is Master P, but on Thursday night at New Hope Baptist Church, he is...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Outdoor Colorado: Cutting your own Christmas tree

Planning on cutting down your own Christmas tree? Dan Daru has the tips. Planning on cutting down your own Christmas tree? Dan Daru has the tips. Master P talks mental health in the Black community. To the music industry he is Master P, but on Thursday night at New Hope...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

DPS opening free grocery stores

Denver Public Schools is trying to help out its students with food insecurity. Dan Daru reports. Denver Public Schools is trying to help out its students with food insecurity. Dan Daru reports. Denver weather: Cooler temperatures with late flurries. Sunshine is back for most of Thursday with a small chance...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver

Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Man gets life in killings of 2 Colorado women in 1982

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect was sentenced on Monday to two terms of life in prison after the women’s relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings that forever changed their families. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was convicted in September of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29. Authorities said the two women, whose bodies were found in separate...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
FOX21News.com

Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains

Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy