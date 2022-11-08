Read full article on original website
Related
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
KDVR.com
Kirkmeyer vs. Caraveo
It's another tight race between the two. Gabrielle Franklin reports. It's another tight race between the two. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove Valley. A...
KDVR.com
RSV hospitalizations rising
Children's Hospital is expanding its care plan as numbers rise. Kim Posey reports. Children's Hospital is expanding its care plan as numbers rise. Kim Posey reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car...
KDVR.com
Chilly start to the day before flurries move in
Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Master P talks mental...
KDVR.com
2 Denver police officers dragged by car thieves
A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove...
KDVR.com
Police warn parents about airsoft guns
Airsoft guns in schools are causing safety concerns, Greg Nieto reports. Airsoft guns in schools are causing safety concerns, Greg Nieto reports. Master P talks mental health in the Black community. To the music industry he is Master P, but on Thursday night at New Hope Baptist Church, he is...
KDVR.com
Outdoor Colorado: Cutting your own Christmas tree
Planning on cutting down your own Christmas tree? Dan Daru has the tips. Planning on cutting down your own Christmas tree? Dan Daru has the tips. Master P talks mental health in the Black community. To the music industry he is Master P, but on Thursday night at New Hope...
KDVR.com
DPS opening free grocery stores
Denver Public Schools is trying to help out its students with food insecurity. Dan Daru reports. Denver Public Schools is trying to help out its students with food insecurity. Dan Daru reports. Denver weather: Cooler temperatures with late flurries. Sunshine is back for most of Thursday with a small chance...
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Sister: ‘System failed’ by releasing brother, now accused of murder
When Lloyd Love Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond on July 6, his sister feared tragedy would follow. Now, he's accused of murder.
KDVR.com
Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver
Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
Man gets life in killings of 2 Colorado women in 1982
DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect was sentenced on Monday to two terms of life in prison after the women’s relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings that forever changed their families. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was convicted in September of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29. Authorities said the two women, whose bodies were found in separate...
FOX21News.com
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains
Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
Comments / 0