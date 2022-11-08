ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

WUSA9

Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
FORESTVILLE, MD
'Amazing and Loving Husband' Working as Security Guard Is Killed by Shoplifter

A beloved father and husband was shot and killed while doing his job as a security guard in Maryland, authorities say. According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 43-year-old Wille Tate of Virginia was working as a security guard at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md., on the morning of Nov. 4, when he attempted to prevent 20-year-old Zaila Akida from stealing items. When Tate confronted Akida, she pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate returned fire, hitting Akida.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

17-year-old injured in NW DC shooting, police searching for teen

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital after allegedly being shot by another teenager in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. Now, police are searching for the person responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street after receiving a report of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Police: 19-Year-Old Hyattsville Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Shooting

Montgomery County Police say that a 19-year-old Hyattsville man has died after he was shot early Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, 3rd district officers responded to the 100 block of Colony Road for a report of shots fired, MCPD said in a press release. Upon arrival, officers found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to local hospitals in serious but stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
LANDOVER, MD
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Patrol Officers Arrest Suspect In Burglary; Suspect Linked To Additional Case

WALDORF, Md. – On November 5 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. Officers met with the homeowner who indicated they were not sure if the suspect was still inside. Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 entered the house; no one was inside but there was evidence of a break-in.
WALDORF, MD
