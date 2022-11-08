A beloved father and husband was shot and killed while doing his job as a security guard in Maryland, authorities say. According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 43-year-old Wille Tate of Virginia was working as a security guard at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md., on the morning of Nov. 4, when he attempted to prevent 20-year-old Zaila Akida from stealing items. When Tate confronted Akida, she pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate returned fire, hitting Akida.

OXON HILL, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO