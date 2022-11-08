Read full article on original website
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
WJFW-TV
Minnesota man sentenced to 48 months for the drunk driving crash that killed former SPASH student
WINONA, MN (WJFW) - The Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman while drunk driving, was sentenced on Wednesday to 48 months in prison. Adam Anderson, 36, killed former Stevens Point Area Senior High student Hannah Goman, in a crash in February in Winona, Minnesota. According to the...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Man Accused of Having Loaded Gun at Rochester Fleet Farm Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Rochester Fleet Farm store made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 25-year-old Logan Johnson was set at $100,000. He was formally charged with a felony firearm violation after police allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from a backpack that Johnson left behind at the store after he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and active arrest warrants.
Apparent New Rice County Attorney and Commissioner
Rice County voters have narrowly elected a new County Attorney and decided to keep the current Sheriff. The margin in the County Attorney's race was 118 votes. There were 90 write-in votes, 31 in Northfield and 22 in Faribault. Brian Mortenson received 12,366 total votes and incumbent John Fossum 12,248.
KIMT
Winona man sentenced for deadly crash
WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
winonaradio.com
Winona District Shoreline Repairs Close Local Landing
(KWNO)-The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Hwy 54/43 near the city of Winona as repairs to the shoreline are made beginning Monday, November 14th. Walk-in access will not be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected...
KIMT
Half of Mower County duo sentenced for meth possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – Half of an accused meth-dealing duo in Mower County has been sentenced. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Brown and Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, were...
Rochester Woman Sentenced For Hallucinogenic Mushroom Operation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was sentenced today for a conviction connected to the discovery of a hallucinogenic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Kailyn Felker earlier admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. In exchange, a first-degree drug sale charge and a gross misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm were dismissed.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
KIMT
Rose Creek woman sentenced for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine means probation for a Mower County woman. Shawn Marie Stellmach, 47 of Rose Creek, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, fined $1,000, and must perform 100 hours of community service. Stellmach pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sale of drugs. She...
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
