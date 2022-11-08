ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

How young is too young to vote? Voters in Culver City will decide tomorrow

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdzLn_0j2KfnQh00

Culver City, Calif. (KNX) - On the ballot in Culver City is measure VY which will determine if 16 and 17-year-olds should be permitted to vote in city and school board elections.

Opponents of the measure say 16-year-olds are simply too young to understand the issues and make reasonable choices.

Voices in favor of the measure, like the mayor of Culver City, Daniel Lee, say only good can come from lowering the voting age.

Mayor Lee tells KNX In Depth that he was first made aware of the initiative by a group of young people spanning the political spectrum. He believes, "If [they] have to deal with things like the climate crisis and the fact that we are not moving fast enough on addressing policy around the climate...They should be able to vote."

The mayor also says engaging people at a younger age can increase the chance they will be lifelong, informed voters.

And to those who believe 16-year-olds just can't be trusted with such important decisions - mayor Lee says, "I'm not confident that a 50-year-old or a 70-year-old Has the psychological development and ability to make complex decisions. I think we've seen adults make a lot of dumb decisions."

Listen to the whole conversation above.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Luz Marina Miranda Pulls Papers For District 3 Seat

A new player has entered the field in District 3. According to the City Clerk’s website, Luz Marina Miranda has pulled the necessary papers to qualify for appointment to the District 3 seat. In a response to an email from Pasadena Now on Monday, the 36-year-old said she grew...
PASADENA, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso’s Lead Over Karen Bass Shrinks To Just 2,700 Votes

UPDATED with latest: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of the nearly 1.5 million ballots cast in the city’s election. Bass surged from what was a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when the clerk’s office lastreleased an update. An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to the vote count Thursday afternoon, bringing the total ballots counted to 1,452,192. Late Wednesday, the county registrar’s office announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Voters favoring Palmdale School District measure

Palmdale School District voters appear willing to support Measure PRM, the $120 million bond measure to continue improving the District’s schools. Measure PRM requires at least 55% of votes cast to pass. Early returns show the measure with 4,170 yes votes, or 57.79%, and 3,046 no votes, or 42.21%, according to results posted on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website.
PALMDALE, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate

On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
edglentoday.com

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

Early election results favor progressive candidates

Preliminary Santa Monica election results showed Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Lana. Negrete in the lead for city council and incumbents leading the school board race, but results were too early to call by press time. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office began releasing early voting results shortly after polls...
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor and it remains to be a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. The two candidates are nearly tied in the race; as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Caruso had 51.2% of the votes while Bass had 48.8%. According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder, it could take up to two weeks for the race to be officially called.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy