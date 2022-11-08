Read full article on original website
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old injured in NW DC shooting, police searching for teen
WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital after allegedly being shot by another teenager in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. Now, police are searching for the person responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street after receiving a report of...
Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
fox5dc.com
125 years in prison for gunman who brutally murdered man in Waldorf as parents witnessed attack
WALDORF, Md. - A gunman who attacked a man at his Charles County home while his parents watched and then brutally murdered him nearby was sentenced to 125 years in prison, officials say. Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday for the 2020 first-degree murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke and...
Police: Shooting investigation leads K9 officers to discover body in Silver Spring woods
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland Wednesday night. Editor's Note: The video above covers a separate shooting investigation that occurred earlier in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police...
What's being done to address kids and crime in DC?
WASHINGTON — It seems all too often we are reporting about violent crimes involving teenagers and young people. Many teens shot before they are even old enough to drive. What's being done about it?. After another election victory, the celebration for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser didn't last long. That's...
Fairfax judge vacates double murder conviction of woman accused of killing mom and sister for money
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's prosecutor is promising to retry Megan Hargan in the deaths of her mother and sister inside a McLean home, after a judge overturned her conviction, citing juror misconduct. On Wednesday, Fairfax County Judge Brett Kassabian vacated Hargan's first-degree double murder conviction in the...
Arlington Fire Department investigates small series of explosions
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington Fire Department has opened an investigation into a series of small explosions that destroyed a privately owned outdoor library and damaged an amphitheater this week. On Wednesday, the fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street for a reported fire outside.
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
Bay Net
COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore
WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
Vigil held for La Plata 23-year-old killed in La Plata attack
LA PLATA, Md. — On Friday, Nov. 4, four people were shot and killed inside a home in La Plata, Maryland. One of them was Jovon Watson. He was 23 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. "I want people to remember how much good he...
Man sentenced to life plus 125 years in prison for fatal shooting in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 39-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole plus 125 years in prison for fatally shooting a man while his parents watched in Charles County. On June 15, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to Shawnee Lane in Waldorf after reports of a shooting....
fox5dc.com
Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
Formerly incarcerated father hopes to lead son down a different path
WASHINGTON — Trauma has a ripple effect on families, sometimes landing parents behind bars. One formerly incarcerated D.C. dad is working to make sure his son doesn’t end up there, too. It’s the little moments 32-year-old Marcelles Queen is happy witness now. Moments like challenging his 11-year-old son,...
WUSA
Judge tosses conviction of woman convicted of killing her mother and sister
A daughter convicted of shooting her mom and sister to death in her mom's McLean home -- for money and jealousy. A Fairfax County judge tossed out Megan Hargan's con.
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC
D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
fox5dc.com
DC Fire and EMS employees file legal challenge over facial hair requirement
WASHINGTON - Several firefighters in D.C. are taking the District to court over a policy that requires them to shave their facial hair. The four D.C. Fire and EMS employees told a federal judge on Monday that the city is violating their religious rights by requiring them to shave their facial hair. According to a court filing, each of the four men taking part in the suit, wear a beard in accordance with the tenets of their Muslim or Jewish faiths.
WUSA9
