ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

17-year-old injured in NW DC shooting, police searching for teen

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital after allegedly being shot by another teenager in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. Now, police are searching for the person responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street after receiving a report of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
FORESTVILLE, MD
WUSA9

What's being done to address kids and crime in DC?

WASHINGTON — It seems all too often we are reporting about violent crimes involving teenagers and young people. Many teens shot before they are even old enough to drive. What's being done about it?. After another election victory, the celebration for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser didn't last long. That's...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore

WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
OAKTON, VA
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
fox5dc.com

DC Fire and EMS employees file legal challenge over facial hair requirement

WASHINGTON - Several firefighters in D.C. are taking the District to court over a policy that requires them to shave their facial hair. The four D.C. Fire and EMS employees told a federal judge on Monday that the city is violating their religious rights by requiring them to shave their facial hair. According to a court filing, each of the four men taking part in the suit, wear a beard in accordance with the tenets of their Muslim or Jewish faiths.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy