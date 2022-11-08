ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 29 News

Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia

In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
ORANGE, VA
Garden & Gun

Karaage, Just Like Umma’s Makes

Given the bounty of farmers markets and food trucks in Charlottesville, Virginia, one can be a full-fledged foodie here without ever stepping into a restaurant. It was those open-air enterprises, in fact, that led to the opening of Umma’s, a vibrant downtown eatery serving Korean and Japanese dishes with local sourcing. A recent menu offered both comforting Korean fried chicken and umami-forward barbecued eel dressed with bonito fish flakes—but to order either, you had to get in line.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Learn about reducing use of chemicals in yards and home gardens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There has been a growing movement toward protecting pollinators, and one way to help do that would be to reduce the use of chemicals in home landscaping. The Piedmont Master Gardeners will be hosting an event on why and how people can reduce chemical use...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Film festival aims to support access and connection to nature

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming film festival aims to focus on people that are not often seen or heard in environmental discussions. The Living Earth School will be putting on the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Nov. 16. The in-person screening will take place at Violet Crown...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia's first manufacturing engineering course available in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students attending the Greene County Technical Education Center now have access to state-of-the-art equipment that will provide them with a hands-on learning environment in the new Manufacturing Engineering course. This engineering course is the first of its kind in Virginia, and students were the...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
macaronikid.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022

Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville company named among Made in Virginia honorees

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A product made in Charlottesville has been recognized by the Made in Virginia Awards. Virginia Living magazine recently announced the 2022 winners, including 30 companies from 20 cities across the Commonwealth. Each Made in Virginia award winner will be featured in the December 2022 issue...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Prepping for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville city officials are getting ready for Friday's storm threat by cleaning up leaves. The city makes it a routine to clean storm drains prior to big storms, like the one that is expected to impact the area on Friday. Workers prioritize areas that are...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Scottsville commission votes for proposed factory redevelopment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An old tire factory building in Scottsville could become new apartments and commercial space. At a meeting on Monday, the Scottsville Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval to redevelop the facility. Between 1944 and 2009, the factory produced tire cord, but it has...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New apartment complex may be coming to Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scottsville is looking to improve its economy by increasing the population. The town's Planning Commission has recommended approval for a proposal to turn an old tire factory into apartments. The factory closed in 2009 and has been empty since. Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless says...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘The money is there’

A new report says that cutting fees for people incarcerated in Virginia prisons could save them and their families millions of dollars. Photo: Skyclad Aerial. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Honoring Veterans: ParadeRest celebrates past and future veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- ParadeRest has a mission to honor and appreciate the sacrifice of military service members and military families, past, present and future. The organization provides ways to engage military personnel and their families with the local community. It is made up of veterans, non-veterans, and representatives...
