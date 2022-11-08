Given the bounty of farmers markets and food trucks in Charlottesville, Virginia, one can be a full-fledged foodie here without ever stepping into a restaurant. It was those open-air enterprises, in fact, that led to the opening of Umma’s, a vibrant downtown eatery serving Korean and Japanese dishes with local sourcing. A recent menu offered both comforting Korean fried chicken and umami-forward barbecued eel dressed with bonito fish flakes—but to order either, you had to get in line.

