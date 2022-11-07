ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball says farewell to home venue of 50 years

The building sits quietly between Bridgeforth Stadium and the JMU bookstore. Inside are short bathroom stalls and much dimmer lighting compared to other places on campus. On football gamedays, the buzzing light on the first floor of Godwin Hall guides people to the bathrooms and back out to tailgate again. Compared to the music, buses and students’ chatter, though, it’s silent.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU swim & dive announces new conference affiliation with the CCSA

JMU Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that its swim & dive program will be joining the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). "Effective immediately, James Madison University and Old Dominion University will compete as CCSA members," Commissioner Jerome Rodgers said in a statement. "We look forward to having them join us in Knoxville for our women's swimming and diving championship in February 2023."
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU upsets No. 5 Marshall, advances to Sun Belt semifinals

With an at-large bid out of the equation, JMU men’s soccer’s lone path into the NCAA tournament is winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament. In its Sun Belt Championship quarterfinal against No. 2-seeded and No. 5-ranked Marshall, winning is what it did. The No. 7-seeded Dukes took down...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Former JMU administrator aims to help struggling college kids with new book

On a mission to help college-aged students down a path of healing, Josh Bacon, former JMU dean of students of three years, released a book. According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, up to 44% of American college students reported experiencing signs of depression and anxiety. The Haven at College, a mental health focused site for college students, showed that academics, family issues, peer pressure and financial problems are among the most common stressors for college students.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU Police Department receives grant for mental health co-correspondent

The JMU Police Department (JMU PD) has received the Crisis Intervention Teams grant, a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to integrate a mental health professional into the police response to mental health-related calls. JMU Chief of Police Anthony Matos said the main goal of the grant program is to prevent the escalation of mental health crisis situations.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
breezejmu.org

From the ballot to city hall: Harrisonburg elects first majority Black, female city council

Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday. Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia

In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
ORANGE, VA
breezejmu.org

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg fosters lasting bonds

For more than a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has supported one-to-one mentoring relationships with children across the nation. JMU students and residents in the community have come together to be a force of change for youth in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. BBBS’ mission is to “ignite the power...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
wsvaonline.com

State Police investigate crash near Edinburg

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred shortly before one o’clock Saturday afternoon when a 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Edinburg Gap Road when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

