breezejmu.org
‘Hungry,’ veteran Dukes battle-tested after adversity-filled season
One by one, redshirt senior guard Vado Morse talked Oct. 12 about each newcomer in a JMU uniform this year. He spoke about the 3-point range that redshirt junior transfer guard Noah Freidel brings to the team, then paused. Morse covered all the new players. But another teammate was on...
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball downs Marshall twice ahead of final regular season series
JMU volleyball swept its matches over Marshall this past weekend to remain unbeaten against Sun Belt Conference East Division opponents. JMU volleyball comes back from down 2-1 to beat Marshall in five sets. JMU avoided a scare against Marshall on Friday, coming back from down 2-1 to win in five...
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball says farewell to home venue of 50 years
The building sits quietly between Bridgeforth Stadium and the JMU bookstore. Inside are short bathroom stalls and much dimmer lighting compared to other places on campus. On football gamedays, the buzzing light on the first floor of Godwin Hall guides people to the bathrooms and back out to tailgate again. Compared to the music, buses and students’ chatter, though, it’s silent.
breezejmu.org
JMU swim & dive announces new conference affiliation with the CCSA
JMU Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that its swim & dive program will be joining the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). "Effective immediately, James Madison University and Old Dominion University will compete as CCSA members," Commissioner Jerome Rodgers said in a statement. "We look forward to having them join us in Knoxville for our women's swimming and diving championship in February 2023."
breezejmu.org
JMU upsets No. 5 Marshall, advances to Sun Belt semifinals
With an at-large bid out of the equation, JMU men’s soccer’s lone path into the NCAA tournament is winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament. In its Sun Belt Championship quarterfinal against No. 2-seeded and No. 5-ranked Marshall, winning is what it did. The No. 7-seeded Dukes took down...
breezejmu.org
JMU cross country and track & field director brings fresh perspective to the Dukes
Imagine waking up to the sunrise over the mountains every morning and taking walks on a track as the sun sets. For Delethea Quarles, this is one of the many things that’s made her time at JMU well worth it. JMU announced Aug. 26 that Quarles, the former University...
breezejmu.org
Former JMU administrator aims to help struggling college kids with new book
On a mission to help college-aged students down a path of healing, Josh Bacon, former JMU dean of students of three years, released a book. According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, up to 44% of American college students reported experiencing signs of depression and anxiety. The Haven at College, a mental health focused site for college students, showed that academics, family issues, peer pressure and financial problems are among the most common stressors for college students.
breezejmu.org
Opinion | JMU parking decks fail in supporting students with disabilities
It’s no secret that JMU students spend a large portion of their time every semester locating a decent place to park on campus. They often leave their homes up to an hour early just to provide themselves with the necessary time to locate a spot in a regularly packed lot or deck.
breezejmu.org
JMU Police Department receives grant for mental health co-correspondent
The JMU Police Department (JMU PD) has received the Crisis Intervention Teams grant, a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to integrate a mental health professional into the police response to mental health-related calls. JMU Chief of Police Anthony Matos said the main goal of the grant program is to prevent the escalation of mental health crisis situations.
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
breezejmu.org
From the ballot to city hall: Harrisonburg elects first majority Black, female city council
Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday. Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia
In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
breezejmu.org
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg fosters lasting bonds
For more than a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has supported one-to-one mentoring relationships with children across the nation. JMU students and residents in the community have come together to be a force of change for youth in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. BBBS’ mission is to “ignite the power...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. Left- or right-lane closures will be in place on East Market Street as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m....
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Inside Nova
Erik Shannon named CEO of UVA Community Health, overseeing hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket, Manassas
Erik Shannon has been named CEO of UVA Community Health, a role he has held on an interim basis since October 2021. His transition from interim status is effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release. UVA Community Health includes the UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and...
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
wsvaonline.com
State Police investigate crash near Edinburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred shortly before one o’clock Saturday afternoon when a 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Edinburg Gap Road when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
