Traffic resumes on I-5 near Mercer Street after roadway flooding

SEATTLE — Drivers were experiencing major congestion on Interstate 5 in Seattle after water pooled on the roadway near the Mercer Street exit on Monday evening.

Conditions were more severe in the northbound lanes of I-5, but the southbound lanes were also affected.

An incident response team was on scene at about 4:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT was advising drivers to expect slowdowns and use caution throughout the area.

The agency says the roadway flooding was caused by water falling faster than it could drain. The water and with slush on the ground blocked the drainage system.

Traffic was majorly impacted as drivers moved slowly around the water, with the flooding causing an approximately 3mile-long backup at one point.

