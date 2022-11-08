ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Traffic resumes on I-5 near Mercer Street after roadway flooding

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCtSM_0j2KfTj300

SEATTLE — Drivers were experiencing major congestion on Interstate 5 in Seattle after water pooled on the roadway near the Mercer Street exit on Monday evening.

Conditions were more severe in the northbound lanes of I-5, but the southbound lanes were also affected.

An incident response team was on scene at about 4:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT was advising drivers to expect slowdowns and use caution throughout the area.

The agency says the roadway flooding was caused by water falling faster than it could drain. The water and with slush on the ground blocked the drainage system.

Traffic was majorly impacted as drivers moved slowly around the water, with the flooding causing an approximately 3mile-long backup at one point.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
PLANetizen

Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul

A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 seriously injured in car-moped crash in Bellevue

Westbound Bel-Red Road at 148th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue was closed Thursday night after a car-moped collision, the Bellevue Police Department announced. The 81-year-old driver of the moped was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Police said eastbound traffic was being rerouted in the area as...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after he was struck by a car on Aurora Avenue. Crews responded to the scene before 10:30 p.m. on Aurora Avenue North at North Allen Place. When medics arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was a 35-year-old man. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE

Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
141K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy