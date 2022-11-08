Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Citing equity concerns for the south side, Jersey City Council votes down dispensary cap
The Jersey City Council voted down an ordinance on second reading to cap adult-use cannabis dispensaries at 55 citywide, with the majority of the governing body citing concerns about equity issues on the south side. “My concerns are that a lot of brothers went to jail for illegally selling cannabis....
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTERS: Jersey City BOE Trustee Velazquez, Trustee-Elect Tisdale, thank voters
In two separate letters to the editor, Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Noemi Velazquez and Trustee-Elect Christopher Tisdale – who both ran under the “Education Matters” banner on Tuesday – are thanking voters for their support. Dear Jersey City Voters,. THANK YOU for coming out...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel sign sister cities agreement to bolster economic partnerships
The City of Jersey City and Beit Shemesh, Israel signed a sister cities agreement to bolster economic partnerships between relevant industries such as urban planning, diversity and inclusion, and workforce development at City Hall yesterday. “This is a particularly special moment not only for our sister city relationship but also...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council rejects $213k contract for private company to evaluate 911 dispatch
The Jersey City Council rejected a resolution to evaluate issues and present possible solutions regarding the city’s 911 dispatch at last night’s meeting. “In 2015, the same problem arose with prioritization and again in 2018,” Alexandra Fajardo, who works in the dispatch center, said during the public portion of the meeting.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council weighs possibility of 3rd party 911 dispatch analysis during caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed a third-party contract for analysis and recommendations to address problems related to the 911 dispatch at yesterday’s caucus meeting. Public Safety Director James Shea explained why he wanted the council to consider a resolution awarding a contract to SHI International Corp. for gap analysis for police dispatching through the New Jersey Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.
hudsoncountyview.com
HCCC to begin accepting bids for 11-story academic tower in Journal Square
Hudson County Community College is set to begin accepting bids for the construction of an 11-story, 153,186-square foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “Urban college campuses such as ours require special considerations for students and neighbors in the surrounding community. This new tower will substantially...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE team pulls off 3rd consecutive sweep
The “Education Matters” Jersey City Board of Education team, the slate historically backed by the local teachers union, pulled off their third consecutive sweep in today’s election. The trio of Trustee Noemi Velazquez, Christopher Tisdale, and Afaf Muhammed was able to stave off the “Change for Children”...
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Leadership that Listens’ pulls off clean sweep in hotly contested Hoboken BOE race
“The Leadership that Listens” Hoboken Board of Education slate pulled off a clean sweep in the hotly contested non-partisan eight-person race today, the first full throttle school board election since 2016. The contest pitted LTL against the “Kids First” team, along with independents Pat Waiters and John Madigan –...
hudsoncountyview.com
2022 General Election: The biggest winners and losers in Hudson County
Yesterday was an “off-year” mid-term election in Hudson County, where Congress was on top of the ballot and little else in most municipalities besides school board races. Let’s take a look at the biggest local winners and losers. WINNERS. Rob Menendez. Certainly, he was given a golden...
hudsoncountyview.com
Official: Hudson County voter turnout at about 16.7%, no ID required at polling locations
Hudson County voter turnout is up significantly from the June 7th primary, an official said, also reminding voters that no identification is required at polling locations. Approximately 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 13,000 people voted early, and around 42,000 registered voters have already hit the polls today as of about 2 p.m., according to Hudson County Board of Elections Clerk Michael Harper.
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Together We Can’ Bayonne BOE team wins 3 of 4 seats, Maggio wins final 3-year term
The “Together We Can” Bayonne Board of Education seat won three of the four seats on the line today, with Saverio “Sam” Maggio, of the “Voices for Progress” team, taking the third and final three-year term. Mary Jane Desmond, a former trustee, was the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors late Hudson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Vogel at Blue Mass
The Archdiocese of Newark honored late Hudson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matthew Vogel, who died from COVID-19 at the end of last year, at their 29th Annual Blue Mass last week. The November 3rd ceremony was held in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Harrison Mayor James Fife defeats Anselmo Millan by nearly 2-1 margin in rematch
Harrison Mayor James Fife defeated former Councilman Anselmo Millan by about a 2-1 margin in a rematch from their 2018 contest yesterday. Preliminary tallies from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office show Fife with 1,504 votes, with Millan securing 819 votes. This was a far cry from their first matchup, where Fife when by 299, or about 13 percent of the vote.
hudsoncountyview.com
HCPO investigating death of female inmate, 38, found in her Hudson County jail cell
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a female inmate, 38, who was found inside her cell at the county correctional facility in Kearny this morning. At approximately 7:10 a.m., a Hudson County corrections officer found the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman inside her cell,...
