West New York, NJ

Jersey City Council weighs possibility of 3rd party 911 dispatch analysis during caucus

The Jersey City Council discussed a third-party contract for analysis and recommendations to address problems related to the 911 dispatch at yesterday’s caucus meeting. Public Safety Director James Shea explained why he wanted the council to consider a resolution awarding a contract to SHI International Corp. for gap analysis for police dispatching through the New Jersey Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
HCCC to begin accepting bids for 11-story academic tower in Journal Square

Hudson County Community College is set to begin accepting bids for the construction of an 11-story, 153,186-square foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “Urban college campuses such as ours require special considerations for students and neighbors in the surrounding community. This new tower will substantially...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus

The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Official: Hudson County voter turnout at about 16.7%, no ID required at polling locations

Hudson County voter turnout is up significantly from the June 7th primary, an official said, also reminding voters that no identification is required at polling locations. Approximately 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 13,000 people voted early, and around 42,000 registered voters have already hit the polls today as of about 2 p.m., according to Hudson County Board of Elections Clerk Michael Harper.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Harrison Mayor James Fife defeats Anselmo Millan by nearly 2-1 margin in rematch

Harrison Mayor James Fife defeated former Councilman Anselmo Millan by about a 2-1 margin in a rematch from their 2018 contest yesterday. Preliminary tallies from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office show Fife with 1,504 votes, with Millan securing 819 votes. This was a far cry from their first matchup, where Fife when by 299, or about 13 percent of the vote.
HARRISON, NJ

