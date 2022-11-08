Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Ime Udoka reportedly expected to land another coaching job despite Nets snub
The Nets decided not to hire Ime Udoka, but he’s expected to eventually land another head coaching job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski said Brooklyn conducted a thorough investigation of the suspended Celtics coach, but determined it was “too difficult” to bring him on board because of the turmoil surrounding the team.
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money. One such...
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler suggests benching Aaron Rodgers
With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will get the start on Wednesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Portis to play 30.3 minutes against the Thunder. Portis' Wednesday projection includes 18.6 points,...
Mavericks' JaVale McGee coming off the bench on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. McGee will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dwight Powell back in the first five. Our models expect McGee to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. McGee's Wednesday projection includes 5.4 points,...
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
Kyle Anderson coming off the bench for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rudy Gobert back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 23.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
Ex-Packers Star Predicts When Aaron Rodgers Could Get Benched
The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the Green Bay Packers. They're currently 3-6 heading into Week 10. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled this past weekend against the Detroit Lions, tossing three costly interceptions. He already has three more interceptions this year than he did all of last season.
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
