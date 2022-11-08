ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler suggests benching Aaron Rodgers

With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Mavericks' JaVale McGee coming off the bench on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. McGee will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dwight Powell back in the first five. Our models expect McGee to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. McGee's Wednesday projection includes 5.4 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off the bench for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rudy Gobert back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 23.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Ex-Packers Star Predicts When Aaron Rodgers Could Get Benched

The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the Green Bay Packers. They're currently 3-6 heading into Week 10. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled this past weekend against the Detroit Lions, tossing three costly interceptions. He already has three more interceptions this year than he did all of last season.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
PORTLAND, OR

