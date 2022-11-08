ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line

The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all of the ramps leading to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line. Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line. The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the...
WKTV

Williams holds narrow lead over Conole in NY-22 race

Republican Brandon Williams is ahead in the race for the 22nd Congressional seat, leading Democrat Francis Conole by about 3,200 votes before the final absentee count. With 100% of districts reporting, Williams had 49% of the vote to Conole's 48%, according to the New York State Board of Elections. The...
WKTV

Molinaro defeats Riley in New York's 19th Congressional District race

Republican Marc Molinaro was leading Democrat Josh Riley by more than 6,000 votes Wednesday in the battle for the 19th Congressional District seat with just absentees left to count. With nearly all districts reporting Tuesday night, Molinaro had 50% of the vote to Riley’s 48%. Results are still unofficial...
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

New York investing $3.7 million in climate technology and manufacturing products

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, $3.7 million in funding to bring climate technology, manufacturing and products to New York State. As part of the state's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the funding will help connect startups trying to scale goods that lower greenhouse gases or reduce the consumption of energy with the right local partners to help make that possible.
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

MVHS announces launch of disease managment and specialty pharmacy service

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health Systems (MVHS) announced today, the launch of a new chronic disease management and specialty pharmacy service, for local patients who are living with chronic and complex conditions. This new service will improve medication access, increase adherence, and make the care experience easier for...
WKTV

Shots-fired incident under investigation in Floyd

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night. Shots fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd; Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy