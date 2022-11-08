Read full article on original website
WKTV
Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line
The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all of the ramps leading to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line. Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line. The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the...
WKTV
Williams holds narrow lead over Conole in NY-22 race
Republican Brandon Williams is ahead in the race for the 22nd Congressional seat, leading Democrat Francis Conole by about 3,200 votes before the final absentee count. With 100% of districts reporting, Williams had 49% of the vote to Conole's 48%, according to the New York State Board of Elections. The...
WKTV
Hochul projected to defeat Zeldin, becoming New York's first elected female governor
With more than 70% of districts reporting Tuesday night, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is projected to defeat Republican Lee Zeldin and become the state's first elected female governor. As of 11:30 p.m., polls show Hochul has more than 2.4 million votes to Zeldin’s 2 million, leading him 54% to...
WKTV
Molinaro defeats Riley in New York's 19th Congressional District race
Republican Marc Molinaro was leading Democrat Josh Riley by more than 6,000 votes Wednesday in the battle for the 19th Congressional District seat with just absentees left to count. With nearly all districts reporting Tuesday night, Molinaro had 50% of the vote to Riley’s 48%. Results are still unofficial...
WKTV
New York investing $3.7 million in climate technology and manufacturing products
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, $3.7 million in funding to bring climate technology, manufacturing and products to New York State. As part of the state's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the funding will help connect startups trying to scale goods that lower greenhouse gases or reduce the consumption of energy with the right local partners to help make that possible.
WKTV
MVHS announces launch of disease managment and specialty pharmacy service
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health Systems (MVHS) announced today, the launch of a new chronic disease management and specialty pharmacy service, for local patients who are living with chronic and complex conditions. This new service will improve medication access, increase adherence, and make the care experience easier for...
WKTV
Mobile sports betting in NY generates more than $500 million in tax revenue in less than a year
New York State has surpassed half a billion dollars in revenue from mobile sports betting over the past 10 months since it was legalized in January, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The state has collected $542 million in wagering taxes through the end of October, more than any other state...
WKTV
Shots-fired incident under investigation in Floyd
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night. Shots fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd; Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night.
