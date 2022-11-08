Read full article on original website
Expand solar development in the desert, not San Joaquin Valley farms | Guest Commentary
Successfully coping with severe droughts in California and the Southwest requires tough choices, all of them expensive and none of them perfect. But taking millions of acres out of cultivation and replacing them with solar farms is not the answer. California produces over one-third of America’s vegetables and three quarters...
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco
Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign funded by tobacco giants, including R.J....
How climate change altered a longstanding Central Valley water reform | Guest Commentary
Thirty years ago, President George H.W. Bush signed an ambitious California water reform known as the Central Valley Project Improvement Act, or the CVPIA. The bill responded to a drought, crashing salmon runs, threats to Central Valley wetlands and antiquated water policies. California is again suffering from drought and low...
