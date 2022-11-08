Week 9: Ravens vs. Saints Live Game Thread

Stay up-to-date with all the happenings from the Superdome with our Monday Night Football Ravens-Saints game thread.

The Saints (3-5) host the Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night football from the Superdome, in what promises to be a very entertaining matchup. New Orleans is looking to build off last week's momentum against the Raiders, while Baltimore is coming off a big road win over the Bucs. Keep up with all the action from the game with our weekly game thread.

Game Updates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Scoring

Ravens, 24-yard touchdown reception by Isaiah Likely from Lamar Jackson (11-76, 7:02), 7-0

Ravens, 14-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake (12-81, 7:05), 14-0

Saints, 33-yard Wil Lutz field goal (12-60, 2:00), 14-3

Ravens, 32-yard Justin Tucker field goal (12-61, 6:35), 17-3

Saints, 37-yard Wil Lutz field goal (12-56, 7:00), 17-6

Ravens, 41-yard Justin Tucker field goal (8-40, 4:39), 20-6

Ravens, 5-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake (3-17, 1:29), 27-6

Saints, 41-yard touchdown reception by Juwan Johnson from Andy Dalton (9-83, 2:42), 27-13

Big Saints Plays

What an effort by Juwan Johnson.

Kamara shows off the wheels.

Alvin Kamara with a crazy one-handed catch.

Ravens-Saints Coverage From the Week