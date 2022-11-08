Week 9: Ravens vs. Saints Live Game Thread
Stay up-to-date with all the happenings from the Superdome with our Monday Night Football Ravens-Saints game thread.
The Saints (3-5) host the Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night football from the Superdome, in what promises to be a very entertaining matchup. New Orleans is looking to build off last week's momentum against the Raiders, while Baltimore is coming off a big road win over the Bucs. Keep up with all the action from the game with our weekly game thread.
Game Updates
Scoring
- Ravens, 24-yard touchdown reception by Isaiah Likely from Lamar Jackson (11-76, 7:02), 7-0
- Ravens, 14-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake (12-81, 7:05), 14-0
- Saints, 33-yard Wil Lutz field goal (12-60, 2:00), 14-3
- Ravens, 32-yard Justin Tucker field goal (12-61, 6:35), 17-3
- Saints, 37-yard Wil Lutz field goal (12-56, 7:00), 17-6
- Ravens, 41-yard Justin Tucker field goal (8-40, 4:39), 20-6
- Ravens, 5-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake (3-17, 1:29), 27-6
- Saints, 41-yard touchdown reception by Juwan Johnson from Andy Dalton (9-83, 2:42), 27-13
Big Saints Plays
What an effort by Juwan Johnson.
Kamara shows off the wheels.
Alvin Kamara with a crazy one-handed catch.
