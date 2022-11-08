White Sox ace Dylan Cease named an American League Cy Young finalist

(670 The Score) White Sox ace Dylan Cease has been named an American League Cy Young finalist.

Cease, 26, was 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 184 innings across 32 starts. He also struck out 227 batters. He was second in the AL in ERA and strikeouts.

The other two finalists are Astros right-hander Justin Verlander and Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. Verlander led all of MLB with a 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 175 innings. Manoah posted a 2.24 ERA in 196 2/3 innings.

The AL Cy Young winner will be revealed on Nov. 16.

